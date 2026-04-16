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The Darkest Files: Compilation of the Worst Epstein Files
The Epstein Files are scattered and massive, so I’ve organized the most horrific, verified and disturbing findings into one place.
7 hrs ago
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Books Behind Borders
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FBI Document Shows President Clinton And George H.W. Bush Were Accused Of Raping a Child, And Melania And Donald Trump Watched It Happen
When are we going to stop allowing these psychopaths to dictate every facet of our lives?
Apr 14
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Books Behind Borders
291
23
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2 FBI Agents Killed in Mexico Investigating Epstein & Seal Team 6 Commander Richard Marcinko - How Is This Epstein File Not Front Page News
Watch now | "Prince Philip is a small fry compared to what we have uncovered.”
Apr 6
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Books Behind Borders
2,011
312
766
2:55
The US Is Ruled By Psychopaths Who Have Killed 38 Million People In 50 Years From Sanctions Alone
It's time we start calling the American ruling elite "psychopath terrorists." I know it's not harsh enough, but it's getting closer.
Apr 2
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Books Behind Borders
122
11
50
My Enemies Are Not In Iran, They're In Washington And Tel Aviv
For a voiceover of this, you can click the video below.
Apr 1
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Books Behind Borders
146
41
41
March 2026
Israeli Arrested For Running Major Drug Dealing Network In Thailand
The biggest drug dealer on a Thailand island is an Israeli national.
Mar 27
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Books Behind Borders
307
57
114
2:13
Operation Epstein Fury: US President Netanyahu DEMANDS Ground Troops
What Bibi wants, Bibi gets.
Mar 23
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Books Behind Borders
117
37
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0:22
Who Is Miriam Adelson? The $37 Billion Woman Running The Most Powerful Political Operation in The World
Trump admitted it himself: Miriam Adelson loves Israel more than America. Here's the full story of who she is and where she came from.
Mar 22
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Books Behind Borders
156
48
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Who Is Miriam Adelson? The Billionaire Funding Trump, Netanyahu, and Israel's Largest Militia
The billionaire donor behind Trump's presidency and Netanyahu's political survival has also been financing Israeli settler movements in the West Bank…
Mar 21
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Books Behind Borders
321
67
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The Anti-War Candidate Is Now America's Most Aggressive War President
Trump ran on no foreign wars. He's now bombing Iran — and 65% of Americans fear a full ground war is next.
Mar 20
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Books Behind Borders
67
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Another Unnecessary War That Nobody Voted For
The US can't fix roads, lower drug and food prices, or solve the housing crisis — but there's always unlimited money for bombs.
Mar 14
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Books Behind Borders
548
78
169
2:54
Judeo-Christianity Doesn't Exist, It's an Oxymoron
Watch now | Imagine the amount of propaganda it took to convince millions of Christians to pledge loyalty to a country that was created in 1948 by the…
Mar 7
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Books Behind Borders
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