Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

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MissRuth~'s avatar
MissRuth~
2h

They deliberately flooded Black neighborhoods with Crack in the 80’s annihilating a generation. They are a threat to all of humanity.

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Karen Hart's avatar
Karen Hart
5h

So Americans inside the United States overdosed or were killed by drug violence their own government produced. I think everyone needs to think about this for a while. This tends to bother me a lot since from when I started teaching I've had students for whom of their parents had died from overdoses or drug violence. Other students were being raised by grandparents because their parents were lost to addiction or in prison. And sometimes our own government caused/causes this. These dealings are still going on. I believe a lot of the CIA are gang affiliated. Look at the open border policies of the Democrats. Who benefited? You should write more about the recent CIA drug trafficking.

USAID grew and sold heroin in Afghanistan. Ostensibly this was to weaken Iran and Russia where most of it was sold. John Kiriakou learned about it in 2009 when he was a senior investigator for the Senate Foreign Relations Commitee.

Our tax money funded thousands of overdoses each year. We killed our own citizens. https://x.com/johnkiriakou/status/1886194363681714578?s=46&t=3JR0NgqTBOeIckqy9DXgKQ

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