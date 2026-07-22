Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

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Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
4h

The Holocaust has to be the greatest psyop ever ran in history. All because Germany wanted to get out of the Central Banking system. This is one of the first huge topics I woke up too and once you see it, you can see it everywhere: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/the-holocaust-examined

Thanks for tackling a topic few will ever touch. One of my favorite quotes I’ve heard is: “if you think the news is fake, wait till you see history.”

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Mark's avatar
Mark
4h

Maddie, you are kicking the doors down. I love it. Truth is powerful. It is kryptonite to evil. They killed Jesus because He not only spoke truth but in fact WAS the truth. Love your work. My wife and I pray for you and others who are boldly speaking truth. God is our only hope in this devilish world and truth is one of His weapons. Great work

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