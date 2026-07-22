The events of October 7, 2023, have been used by the Zionist state as an excuse to engage in what is the most public genocide in history, directed against the Palestinians of Gaza. Claims that Hamas fighters committed a modern-day “Holocaust,” decapitating babies, putting them into ovens, mass-raping women and mass-executing civilians were made and repeated by the controlled media. Sound familiar?

A lightly armed Hamas militant storms an Israeli base, October 7, 2023 .

The “Holocaust” is, without question, one of the most lied about events in human history and forms a central lynchpin of the Jewish supremacist lobby’s stranglehold over Western society. When the Holocaust is closely studied and analyzed, it collapses under its own weight of half-truths, misrepresentations and outright lies.

Not even counting the large absurdities (such as “mass underground gas chambers”), the more outrageous claims include, significantly, numerous claims of Jewish babies being massacred in the most horrendous ways.

While it is easy to debunk these outrageous claims, it i s more troubling to consider the psychology and mindset behind them . Who, in their right mind, would even think up such a story, and then, in direct contradiction to all verifiable facts, still continue to claim that it is true, to the point of getting dissenting views criminalized ?

The events of October 7, 2023, have served as a present-day example of this Holocaust mindset. The pattern of disinformation and distortions have followed the exact same playbook and have also been unquestioningly repeated by the controlled legacy media.

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CONTEXT TO OCTOBER 7

The background to the attack on Israel by Hamas militants on October 7 is, briefly put, as follows: The inhabitants of Gaza are all refugees from their homes which originally stood inside the territory of Palestine, and which is now Israel.

The Zionists physically drove the Palestinians out of their houses, towns, and villages, through blanket terrorism, violence and several wars. Each time, the Zionists were able to win those wars through superior military technology, acquired from European nations whose corridors of political power have been thoroughly occupied by their respective Jewish lobbies.

The Israeli Defense Force has long used white phosphorus to shell Palestinian civilians as part of its ethnic cleansing program to clear all non-Jews out of Palestine .

At the same time, Israel placed the Gazans under strict military control, determining how much food they could get, what medical services they were allowed, how much electricity they could have, and also controlling access to the 140-square-mile strip of land into which nearly 2 million Palestinians had been crammed.

The borders of Gaza were then surrounded by a huge wall, effectively making it an open-air prison camp.

Finally, even the faintest indication of resistance was (and is) met with a brutal, violent, and deliberately murderous response.

The number of white phosphorus bomb attacks on Gaza civilians, the indiscriminate shootings of Palestinian children (even on the beaches) and the wholesale detention without trial and torture of thousands of Gaza Palestinians, has served to ferment a climate of hostility and anger from the Palestinian side.

IDF soldiers seize a 7-year-old Palestinian child . Before October 7, 2023, around 10,000 Gazans were being kept in prison in Israel after being detained without trial .

The total number of Palestinians killed by Zionist forces since 1948 is hotly disputed. Nonetheless, even the most conservative estimates are around 100,000—if not many more, but certainly no fewer.

It should therefore come as no surprise that the Palestinians are always on the lookout to take revenge in any way they can. They are, however, woefully under-armed and, against the superior Western-provided technology in the hands of the Israelis, have little or no chance of ever winning a conventional conflict. This is why they have resorted to suicide bombings and knife attacks.

Even these feeble acts of resistance have, however, always been met with devastating responses and further wholesale massacres by overwhelming Israeli firepower. Detentions continued unabated and, by late 2023, at least 10,000 Gazans were being held without trial in Israeli prisons.

THE OCTOBER 7 ATTACK AND OBJECTIVES

This was why the events of October 7, 2023 were of such significance for the Palestinian cause. In an elaborate system of tunnels under the nose of the Israeli prison wall guards, the Gazans set to work.

Underground, they amassed a handful of one-man-seated, lawnmower engine-powered gliders, a few hundred motorcycles and dozens of pickup trucks. On the chosen day, bulldozers were used to break holes in the Gaza prison walls and several thousand lightly armed Hamas fighters stormed into the border areas.

The Hamas fighters were not seeking a full-scale invasion of Israel. They knew their numbers were too few, and their arms too light. Instead, they sought to abduct Israelis and take them back into Gaza as hostages.

There, the plan was to exchange the abducted Israelis for the thousands of detained Palestinians within Israel .

There had been a number of precedents behind this strategy, the most prominent of which was the 2011 exchange between Hamas and Israel of the Israeli Defense Force (IDF) soldier Gilad Shalit. The single IDF man had been swopped for 1,027 Palestinians.

The nature of the October 7 “Al-Aqsa Flood” operation and the swiftness with which it was carried out serve as proof that the Hamas militants were lightly armed with AK-47s and rocket-propelled grenade launchers at best. They carried no heavy artillery pieces or other significantly large caliber weapons. Mobility was the key, and the plan was to storm the border, seize hostages, and flee back into the confines of Gaza.

All of the images of Hamas militants captured by Israeli CCTV show them to be armed very lightly, and none carrying the sort of heavy caliber weapon which could cause the sort of damage and fires evident in the pictures of the burned out vehicles and houses which were blamed on them by the Israelis.

That damage was clearly caused when Israeli forces fired blindly into their own territory, as many Israeli news sources freely admitted . These admissions were never widely publicized in the West’s controlled media.

The attack was preceded by a Qassam rocket barrage from Gaza into Israel. The Qassam missiles are homemade, unguided rockets, which are notoriously easy to shoot down and have never yet posed any major threat or inflicted serious damage on Israel.

At 7:40 a.m., the Hamas fighters stormed the border. As much of the video footage of the attack showed, the Hamas fighters were in no mood to “play fair” with their mission. Numerous Israelis were killed in cold blood in the attack, civilians and soldiers alike, armed and unarmed. Decades of hatred engendered by endless Zionist violence spilled over and blood ran in the sand.

At least 250 Israelis were taken hostage in the attack, many from a sex-, drug- and alcohol-fueled “Nova rave party” taking place near the Gaza prison walls.

BEHEADED BABIES IN OVENS

As the dust settled, the Zionist propaganda machine swung into action, as if on auto-cue. Within hours, news outlets around the globe were citing a report by Israeli news channel i24News, which published a YouTube livestream titled “Beheaded Babies and Women Found in Kfar Aza,” featuring U.S. correspondent and Colorado native Nicole Zedeck.

In the video, Zedeck walked through an area with body bags and, at one point, stated, “One of the commanders here said at least 40 babies were killed—some of them … their heads cut off.”

U.S. President Joe Biden was among those who repeated the claim that “terrorists [were] beheading children,” while speaking at a meeting of Jewish leaders at the White House.

Meanwhile, mainstream news outlets, from Metro News in the UK to Sky News Australia, also reported on the alleged atrocity, with Fox News, in an October 10 headline, claiming, “At least 40 babies, some beheaded, found by Israel soldiers in Hamas attacked village.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s spokesperson Tal Heinrich stated to media that babies and toddlers had been found with their “heads decapitated” in Kfar Aza.

The “beheaded babies” story was quickly followed with an even more dramatic report from Jewish Telegraphic Agency (JTA) journalist Benjamin Sales quoting first responder Asher Moskowitz that a Jewish baby had been burned alive in an oven by Hamas fighters on October 7.

This Holocaustian claim was once again loudly proclaimed around the world without question.

Eli Beer, founder of Israeli emergency services organization United Hatzalah, provided more details at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s Annual Leadership Summit in Las Vegas on October 28. In his address to the convention, he said: “A little baby in the oven. These bastards put these babies in the oven and put on the oven. … We found the kid a few hours later.”

When the Israeli government and the IDF were pushed for more details on these Holocaustian atrocities, they were forced to sheepishly admit that they could not “confirm that babies were beheaded.”

Left-wing Jewish reporter Oren Ziv, working for Israeli news outlet +972 Magazine, reported that the story was without foundation, saying that, even after extensively touring the scene, “we didn’t see any evidence of this, and the army spokesperson or commanders also didn’t mention any such incidents. … Soldiers I spoke with in Kfar Aza yesterday didn’t mention ‘beheaded babies’.”

Similarly, the “baby in the oven” story was thoroughly investigated by several journalists and found to be completely untrue and without any foundation in fact.

HAMAS VIOLENCE WAS REAL

These gross exaggerations do not mean that Hamas fighters did not gun down civilians and young Israelis. Video filmed by uniformed Hamas gunmen makes it clear they intentionally shot many Israelis with Kalashnikov rifles on October 7. But, like Holocaust propaganda, they have to be viewed in context to the prior events.

Every Palestinian in Gaza has firsthand seen and suffered from Zionist expulsion policies, has had relatives killed in indiscriminate Israeli bombings, ground invasions, and air strikes.

The poison well of hatred that erupted on October 7 was first dug by the Zionists. It is little wonder that, when presented with the opportunity, the Hamas fighters gave back to the Israelis a small sample of the cruelty to which the Palestinians have been subjected to for the last 80 years.

The Zionist propaganda machine did not stop with “beheaded babies” and “babies in ovens,” however. Next came the claims of mass rapes and, finally, images of bombed buildings and cars, both of which centered around the Nova rave party.

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“MASS RAPES” PROPAGANDA EMERGES

The “mass rapes” story started with a widely publicized claim by Israeli rescue worker Chaim Otmazgin, who claimed that he had seen the body of a teenager who had been shot dead with her pants pulled down below her waist in the Kibbutz Be’eri.

Otmazgin, a volunteer with the Israeli search and rescue organization ZAKA, alerted journalists to what he had seen, and his account of “rape” then spread like wildfire in the controlled media. It was also repeated every time an image of a partially clothed Israeli woman—dead or alive—appeared in the media in connection with October 7.

Soon, the whole world had been informed that Hamas had committed mass gang rapes of Jews during the attack. This story remains one of the Zionist mainstays of October 7.

The trouble was, Otmazgin’s story was untrue. Nearly three months later, ZAKA admitted that his “interpretation” of the scene was wrong. After crosschecking with military contacts, ZAKA found that a group of soldiers had dragged the girl’s body across the room to make sure it wasn’t boobytrapped by Hamas. During the procedure, her pants had come down.

Although Otmazgin later admitted that he was “wrong,” his retraction was largely ignored by the controlled media that, to this day, continue to make the mass rapes claim on behalf of the Zionists.

A United Nations team was then sent in to investigate the claims.

The report said there was: “… credible circumstantial information which may be indicative of some forms of sexual violence. … [This] included photos and videos showing a minimum of 20 corpses with clothes that had been torn, revealing private body parts, and 10 bodies with indications of bound wrists and or tied legs. No digital materials showed sexual violence in real time.”

The media coverage of this photographic evidence ignored the reality that the state of undress of many of the alleged “rape victims” was in fact a reflection of the Nova “rave party” activities before the Hamas raid started.

As numerous pre-raid photographs of the Nova rave party showed, a large number of female attendees had already divested themselves of much of their clothing and, no doubt, given the drug- and alcohol-fueled nature of the event, had been engaging in sexual activity.

Orit Sulitzeanu, the executive director of “The Association of Rape Crisis Centers in Israel,” was quoted by PBS News as admitting that her organization had “spent months gathering evidence of sexual violence,” sifting through many accounts emerging from the chaotic early days just after the attack. “Some of those stories that turned out not to be true were not lies,” she said. They were, she said, “mistakes.”

Finally, there have been zero actual cases of rape lodged to date. There are no actual witnesses, or victims who have come forward. The Zionist propaganda machine has, in true Holocaustian fashion, simply claimed that all the victims had been killed and “charred beyond recognition” (a fact which would make any evidence of sexual assault impossible to find or prove) or had been “buried quickly within 24 hours” as Jewish custom dictates.

Thus, just like the “special commandos” of the alleged “Nazi gas chambers,” there are no actual witnesses or survivors, merely vague allegations that are expected to be taken on face value alone.

In summary, then, there is no actual evidence of these “mass rapes” or “sexual assaults.”

IDF DESTROYED CARS AND BUILDINGS

The claim that the Hamas fighters bombed numerous buildings and destroyed hundreds of vehicles at the Nova rave has also been definitively debunked.

Firstly, the weaponry that the Hamas militants carried with them on their raid could never have inflicted the sort of mass damage that was claimed.

The destruction of vehicles on this scale could never have been carried out by the lightly armed Hamas militants, and was obviously the result of Israeli crossfire using heavy caliber weapons and Hellfire missiles, as was admitted later in the Hebrew language media.

One of the most gruesome photographs released by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, for example, was of two charred corpses inside a bombed vehicle. The two corpses were, the Zionists said, killed by Hamas as the victims were driving past.

However, the damage to the vehicle, and the roof in particular, could only have been caused by a powerful missile, typical of those carried by Israeli attack helicopters, and probably a Hellfire missile, not the weapons Hamas members were armed with that day.

This “mistake” on the part of the Zionists provides the answer to the final part of the propaganda lies about October 7: that of the burned vehicles and bombed houses.

ISRAELI MEDIA ADMITS IDF KILLED JEWS

As is now well-known, the Israeli Hannibal Directive is a doctrine whereby the IDF is authorized to knowingly engage a target area even if Jews are present in the danger zone. It is named after the famous Carthaginian general who took poison rather than be captured by the Romans.

The first Israeli news source to admit that the IDF had been responsible for firing upon Jews and Hamas militants at the same time was the Keshet 12 TV news service. An interview broadcast on that station shows two Israeli soldiers freely admitting that they had been ordered to shoot into a place where there were Jews as well as Hamas members.

One of the soldiers, a female, then added that she had refused to “shoot into a Jewish community,” but that she was unable to stop the others.

Israeli newspapers—in Hebrew—are full of reports of damage being inflicted upon Jewish buildings and vehicles by the IDF. Most of these reports remain untranslated and unreported by the non-Hebrew-language media and are, thus, withheld from common knowledge outside of Israel.

There has to date been only one notable exception to this deliberate censorship policy: Australia’s ABC News dared to buck the trend of covering up the truth in September 2024.

In an article quoting directly from the Hebrew-language Haaretz newspaper, ABC News said that “Israeli forces [are] accused of killing their own citizens under the ‘Hannibal Directive’ during October 7 chaos.”

ABC News said that Israeli newspaper Haaretz had confirmed “what many Israelis have feared since the Hamas attacks on October 7 in southern Israel. Israeli forces have killed their own citizens.”

The report continued by saying that, in July 2024, Haaretz had revealed that the commanders in the IDF gave the order to fire on troops that had been captured by Hamas at three separate locations.

One former Israeli officer, air force Col. Nof Erez, told Haaretz that the “Hannibal Directive” was not specifically ordered but was “apparently applied” by responding aircrews.

Col. Erez said: “Panicked, operating without their normal command structure and unable to coordinate with ground forces, they fired on vehicles returning to Gaza, knowing they were likely carrying hostages. This was a ‘mass Hannibal.’ It was tons and tons of openings in the fence, and thousands of people in every type of vehicle, some with hostages and some without.”

In addition, Israeli air force pilots described to the Yedioth Ahronot (YNet) newspaper the firing of “tremendous” amounts of ammunition on October 7 at people attempting to cross the border between Gaza and Israel. Reporter Yoav Zeitoun said:

“Twenty-eight fighter helicopters shot over the course of the day all of the ammunition in their bellies, in renewed runs to re-arm. We are talking about hundreds of 30-millimeter cannon mortars and Hellfire missiles. …”

The frequency of fire at the thousands of terrorists was enormous at the start, and only at a certain point did the pilots begin to slow their attacks and carefully choose the targets.

The ABC report also translated an article written by Y-Net investigative journalist Ronen Bergman who said: “[The] IDF instructed all its fighting units in practice to follow the ‘Hannibal Directive,’ although without clearly mentioning this explicit name. … The instruction is to stop ‘at all costs’ any attempt by Hamas terrorists to return to Gaza.”

Bergman’s investigation found that at least 70 vehicles were destroyed by Israeli aircraft and tanks to prevent them being driven into Gaza, killing everyone inside, Israelis and Hamas fighters alike: “It is not clear at this point how many of the abductees were killed due to the activation of this [Hannibal] order on October 7.”

In one case, as reported by the Hebrew-language media, Israeli civilians were killed when an IDF tank was ordered to fire upon a house in the Kibbutz Be’eri after “a prolonged firefight with around 40 Hamas gunmen who had been holding 15 hostages inside and outside.”

In total, at least 101 Jews were killed in that kibbutz alone at the end of the fighting.

Note that inhabitants of Israeli kibbutzes in areas set up near the border with Gaza are in actuality heavily armed militant settlers. When Hamas fighters neared the kibbutzes or fired upon them, Jewish settlers responded in self-defense with weapons fire of their own.

Finally, many Jewish survivors reported in interviews that their fellow Jews had in fact been killed by the IDF. One notable example was one Yasmin Porat, who was living at the Kibbutz Kabri on the day of the attack.

When interviewed on the Kan Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation’s This Morning show, hosted by veteran Israeli journalist Aryeh Golan, Porat repeatedly said that Jews had been killed by the IDF in the “crossfire”:

Yasmin Porat: And then they hear me and stop firing. I see on the lawn, in the garden of the people from the kibbutz. There are five or six hostages lying on the ground outside, just like sheep to the slaughter, between the shooting of our [fighters] and the terrorists.

Aryeh Golan: The terrorists shot them?

Porat: No, they were killed by the crossfire. Understand there was very, very heavy crossfire.

Golan: So our forces may have shot them?

Porat: Undoubtedly.

Golan: When they tried to eliminate the abductors, Hamas?

Porat: They eliminated everyone, including the hostages. Because there was very, very heavy crossfire. I was freed at approximately 5:30. The fighting apparently ended at 8:30. After insane crossfire, two tank shells were shot into the house. It’s a small kibbutz house, nothing big. You saw it on the news.

Golan: Yes.

Porat: Not a large place. And at that moment everyone was killed. There was quiet, except for one survivor that came out of the garden, Hadas.

Golan: How were they all killed?

Porat: From the crossfire.

Golan: Crossfire, so it could also be from our forces?

Porat: Undoubtedly.

YET ANOTHER FAKE ATROCITY STORY

From all this evidence, it is clear that the events of October 7, 2023, transpired very differently from the story that was put out by the Zionists, and which was parroted by the pro-Israel controlled media, foreign leaders, U.S. politicians and even the American president himself.

The parallels with the original “Holocaust” stories are also explicit, even down to the tactics employed.

Once again, the impartial observer is left to consider the motivations and psychology of the people making up these stories.

In the case of the Holocaust, the main motivations have been to entrench the Jewish lobby’s power in Western nations, and thereby to support the state of Israel.

In the case of the October 7 attack, the main motivation has been to use it as a reason to finally eradicate the residents of the Gaza Strip once and for all, and move on to the final annexation of the West Bank and the final expulsion of the Palestinians from their ancestral homeland.

Only time will tell if this final objective is reached. In the interim, those who can see these events for what they are should do whatever they can to bring the facts to the public’s attention, before this too becomes another myth which is illegal in more than a dozen nations to question.

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