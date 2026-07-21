Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

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Andrew Hall's avatar
Andrew Hall
8h

I appreciate you so much, Maddie. Thrilled to be a part of your network. Thanks for giving my journalism the chance at exposure that it needs!

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Greg Wagner's avatar
Greg Wagner
6h

Right. This whole Epstein affair is really huge. Tying USA, Russia and Israel pretty tightly together. Tremendous fallout if it ever gets released. I have real doubts if we will ever see it. Look what that a traitor judge cannon cut Jack smith investigation

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