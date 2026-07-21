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Last year, on BlueSky, I watched a celebrity rapper - naming no names as of yet! - who swears that he is an “anti-Zionist” nevertheless routinely and methodically shut down all Rоthschild-related discussion of Jeffrey Epstein’s ties to the family as a “conspiracy theory” attacking Jewish people. He got away with it, too! Everything got taken down. This rapper even asserted that the existence of theories about Jewish mafiosi were a harmful myth and should be reported.

This is the most errant of nonsense. Of course there are Jewish mobsters. America has hosted some of the most infamous in history. Indeed, there’s profound evidence that current President of the United States, Donald Trump, worked with one - Meyer Lansky, head of the Jewish-American mafia group Murder Inc, which was quite literally a contract assassination service for hitmen.

More on this later.

The rapper in question is, however, represented through Universal. Universal’s movie division used to be headed by a man named Lew Wasserman. Wasserman’s own ties to the mafia were going to be the subject of a FBI investigation until spiked by President Ronald Reagan himself.

More on this later too.

Simply suffice it to say there is an insane, chilling, and very un-American culture of silence around Epstein’s known ties to Jewish mafia groups worldwide.

This is not an accident.

Because at least four men with profound ties either to Epstein or his closest associates - two dead, two still living - are reputed to be known or suspected heads of some of the world’s most powerful Jewish organized crime.

These men are:

Meyer Lansky , head of World War II-era murder-for-hire organized crime group Murder Inc. and suspected “boss of bosses” of the Jewish mafia in the United States

Leslie Wexner , former CEO of lingerie company Victoria’s Secret, notorious Iraq War lobbyist, and Epstein’s biggest financial backer - and possible boyfriend

Lew Wasserman , former head of Universal Pictures and beloved Hollywood icon, and close friend of President Ronald Reagan

Semion Mogilevich, Jewish Ukrainian-Russian mafia don, business partner of both Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, and suspected “boss of bosses” of the current Russian mafia structure worldwide

The Mafiosi

Meyer Lansky

Jewish-American mafia boss of bosses and notorious murder-for-hire provider Meyer Lansky . Source: Library of Congress archives

Let’s start with a man who has no known yet direct connections himself to Epstein - but who is intensely connected to another man who appears, by some accounts, more than one million times in the Epstein files.

These men are Meyer Lansky and Donald Trump, respectively.

Lansky was an infamous Depression and World War II-era Jewish mafia superstar - a boss of bosses of the Jewish mafia in the United States. He was a cruel and vicious man who ran a murder-for-hire service for other mobsters, called Murder Inc. His best friend was Charles “Lucky” Luciano, the infamous boss of the Genovese crime family, one of New York’s infamous Five Families of the Italian mafia. Lansky also worked at the highest levels of government as a Nazi saboteur during Operation Underworld, the nosebleed-level secret program to hire Jewish and Italian mobsters during the Second World War to fight against German and Italian fascists. During this operation, this mob bombed New York Harbor as an excuse to soak the government for more money. Lansky claimed this was done by Albert “The Mad Hatter” Anastasia, the former head of Lansky’s Murder Inc. hitmen-for-hire service, without his permission. I have my doubts about that last part, and I personally don’t think it matters which of Lansky’s goons pulled it off - it’s far more important to see this bombing as a precursor to the false-flag ClA and lsraeli intelligence bombings of today.

Lansky himself, as yet, has no known direct ties to Epstein. This may change. That is because Lansky’s business partners in the Resorts International enterprise are all over the Epstein files. Donald Trump was one of those partners. So was Edmоnd de Rоthschild, the head of the group Ariane de Rоthschild ran - Ariane having notoriously communicated with Jeff many, many hundreds of times, e-mailing him weekly at various points. David Rоckefeller, U.S. business tycoon and heir to the Exxon fortune, was another of Lansky’s partners here. David is in Epstein’s personal phonebook, as are several Rоthschilds, as well as Ivanka and Ivana Trump.

The board of Resorts International contained a rather astonishing collection of the U.S. and lsrael’s top billionaires at the time - and then Lansky, the most infamous Jewish-American gangster on the planet. Lansky passed away in 1983; Rоckefeller in 2017. But much of the rest of the board is still alive.

Is it worth asking if this board is a roadmap to other heads of the Jewish mob?

Should we perhaps ask why the current President of the United States was seated on this board?

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Leslie Wexner

Former Victoria’s Secret CEO Leslie Wexner at his Congressional deposition over his ties to Jeffrey Epstein . Source: Congressional Oversight Committee

Next we have Ohio’s favorite billionaire, Victoria’s Secret ex-CEO and lingerie salesman Leslie Wexner - also Epstein’s biggest financier, one of Jeff’s close friends - and according to one stunning allegation, possibly even Jeff’s boyfriend.

Wexner is a shady dude. He used to have a lawyer named Arthur Shapiro, all the way back in the 1980’s. Shapiro had been dodging taxes for a number of years and was being investigated for tax fraud when he died of an overdose of bullets to the brain after a mysterious breakfast meeting at a cemetary. (To be fair, it only took two bullets for him to overdose.)

Who administered this fatal overdose of bullets to Shapiro remains a mystery. Investigations into this matter have run into a tangled skein of mob ties Shapiro himself had. In the words of Wendy Siegelman and William Bredderman:

“The Fitrakis article noted that [Shapiro’s friend Robert Morosky’s own friend Frank] Walsh was charged in 1988 with making “illegal pay-offs to reported mob figures and officials of Teamster Local 560.” The indictment named as “unindicted co-conspirators” Genovese crime family kingpin Anthony “Fat Tony” Salerno, mafia boss Matthew “Matty the Horse” Ianniello, and the Provenzano brothers, “convicted of various charges in the past and linked in media accounts to the murder of former Teamster President Jimmy Hoffa.”

The overall cloud of mob suspicion around Wexner starts to read like a Simpsons episode. Fat Tony! Matty the Horse! The undiscovered corpse of Jimmy Hoffa! Many of the people involved with the ties Shapiro had to the mob also seem to have known Wexner. But despite decades of on-and-off research into the case, no one has ever been able to tie anything concrete to Leslie.

After 9/11, Wexner was an Iraq War lobbyist, thick as thieves with the PNAC’s neocons, with access to the highest levels of Bush-era governance. He is in rather more hot water these days, having emerged as Jeffrey Epstein’s main financial backer, and having paid Jeffrey millions - out of which Epstein “conned” him, he now says. Sob sob, boo hoo. Assiduous journalists on the Epstein case are very skeptical of this. In the Congressional testimony that resulted from Les’ multi-decade relationship to Epstein, he strenuously denied knowing anything out of the ordinary, even as he sweatflopped and flipped on a great many of his old associates - saying some very curious things, in particular that Epstein had ties to Google founder Sergey Brin, as well as the Rоthschilds.

It is unknown how useful Wexner’s testimony will be, for the very simple reason that just about anyone with a brain is quite certain that he is lying about not knowing about Epstein’s various abuses. Once a witness has provably lied on the stand, pretty much everything else they say on the stand tends to be regarded as suspect, at least in terms of establishing cases against his co-defendants.

But it is certainly worth investigating. Saner heads have noted that very credible allegations exist that Epstein’s true purpose in recording footage of hundreds of hours of politicians and celebrities having illegal sex with children was to collect kompromat- compromising material - on them, to then be given to lsraeli intelligence. Given his own position as a top Zionist lobbyist, and the allegations that Wexner and Epstein may have been lovers, it is almost insane to assert that Wexner did not know of this.

And there are rumors of darker deeds still - maybe the most curious allegation against Les Wexner is that he is alleged by Epstein ring survivor Kirby Sommers to have run a brides-for-sale business out of the C-suite of Victoria’s Secret, including selling Cindy Crawford to Richard Gere. It is quite illegal to sell women’s lingerie if there are still women in the lingerie when you sell it. With mafia researcher and journalist Whitney Webb having called Wexner “the head of the snake” in the United States, it’s certain Wexner has earned his spot on this list - maybe more assiduously than anyone else in this article.

Lew Wasserman

Former Universal Studios head Lew Wasserman in 1988 . Source: Reagan Presidential Library

Now, as the phrase goes in Hollywood, for something completely different!

Or, possibly not so different.

Let’s pivot to Epstein’s connections to the entertainment industry, so assiduously researched and exposed by Whitney Webb - an astonishing number of which overlap those of Sean “Diddy” Combs. It seems Combs may have been doing the same thing in Hollywood that Epstein did in Washington: running a honeypot ring in which compromising footage of celebrities was taken, to ensure their compliance to a deep-state agenda. Webb’s article exposes a brutal number of ties between Combs and legendary music mogul Clive Davis, through the old record label MCA - Music Corporation of America, sometimes jokingly called the “Mob Corporation of America” by its researchers. In fact, Clive has recently been named as one of the infamous music industry executives who took part in the secret 1991 meeting that “destroyed hip hop” - in reality, a series of meetings in which it is alleged that music industry heads made a devil’s deal with the private prison industry to promote gangsta rap as a way to entice more young people to commit criminal behavior, as it would keep private prisons full, and private prison profits high.

MCA doesn’t exist anymore as a distinct entity, because it was bought by entertainment megaconglomerate Universal. And Universal’s movie division used to be run by a man named Lew Wasserman.

Wasserman was beloved in Hollywood on a scale most cannot understand. Universal Pictures is a bedrock studio of the industry, a century-old institution responsible for billions of dollars in hits, with its own theme park, Universal Studios, mounted on the north side of the Hollywood Hills.

And, yet, his grandson Casey Wasserman, Olympic chairman, is in the Epstein Files. Casey is in the Epstein Files so deeply that he sold his Hollywood talent company rather than face further scrutiny over his ties to Epstein.

It is alleged that no less a luminary than Wasserman’s good friend, Hollywood superstar and United States President Ronald Reagan, spiked an investigation into Lew’s mob ties.

Unlike the rest of the men on this list, Wasserman is only a suspected mafia head. Nobody has ever looked deeply into his mafia ties. Nobody in Hollywood wanted to - they’d have been blacklisted, or worse. Lew Wasserman also passed away in 2002.

But I am inclined to say that if a United States President himself canceled an FBl investigation into your ties to the mafia, well, you just might have had some high-ranking ties to the mafia.

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Semion Mogilevich

Russian mafia “boss of bosses”, Semion Mogilevich, internationally wanted for involvement in murder, money laundering, and human trafficking . Source: FBl Wanted Poster

Finally, we have arguably the most villainous of these men, which is not a low bar.

That is boss-of-bosses of the Russian mafia, Semion Mogilevich.

Mogilevich is a true monster - a notorious Jewish-Ukrainian-Russian mobster who has been active for decades, leaving a trail of murder, extortion, and money laundering continents wide in his wake.

Mogilevich was on the Top Ten FBl Most Wanted list in the 1990’s. He was never caught. This may be in part because he is also a billionaire, through his connections to corrupt Russian and Ukrainian oil and gas companies - so wealthy and powerful that he was able to somehow hire former FBl Director William S. Sessions to become his lawyer in the United States.

Excuse me?

How does it happen that the head of the FBl gets fired and then goes to work for the head of the Russian mafia?

The secret seems to lie in Mogilevich’s deeper ties to world power - including his alleged connections to President Donald Trump, who, according to journalist Craig Unger, made over 1,400 real estate transactions with notable members of Mogilevich’s Russian mafia in the United States.

These include selling luxury high-tower Manhattan real estate to Russian mafia lieutenants Vyachaslev Ivankov and Eduard Nektalov, both of whom were later discovered to be running money laundering rings out of properties they owned in Trump’s buildings. Ivankov is described in the case files against him as “the most terrifying Russian mobster in New York” at the time.

Nektalov was a quieter figure, a New York diamond dealer who used his diamond business as a front to launder money for Mogilevich’s mob, but not quiet enough to escape his own eventual indictment as well.

Both men are now dead in the streets, killed by gunfire from unknown assailants after their indictments, prison terms and subsequent releases.

Oddly enough, the Murdoch-owned New York Post ran a bizarre glowup on Nektalov, describing him as a beloved family man whose killing needed justice, even as it ran a second article by a different author that was more honest about Nektalov’s mob ties.

Mogilevich shows up in the Epstein Files not just through his connections to Trump, but through his connections to Robert Maxwell - Ghislaine Maxwell’s father, a notorious suspected British-Russian-lsraeli triple agent and member of the British Parliament who was found floating dead on a yachting trip after being indicted for fraud in the dozens of millions of pounds against the Bank of England.

Mogilevich is also a close friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin. In contrast to his U.S. dealings and connections, relatively little is known about this in the West as of yet - though FSB defector and Putin target Alexander Litivinenko, infamously poisoned to death with polonium in a case where most honest international observers regard Putin as a main suspect, claimed that they had a “good relationship going back to the 1990’s,” and some cable intercepts from Russia indicate that Mogilevich is living in Moscow under the protection of the Kremlin.

I cannot escape the distinct feeling that America is in for grief if it does not find out a way to know more, and soon.

Conclusion

By no means is this an exhaustive list of potential Jewish mafia heads connected to Jeffrey Epstein. In fact, I’m a big proponent of the theory that the board of Resorts International circa 1988 may be an effective roadmap to more heads of Jewish organized crime in the United States.

The big problem is that nobody wants to look. The corporate-owned major media does not touch stories about the Rоckefellers’ or Rоthschilds’ criminal ties as a general rule. How could they? Iconic U.S. journalist outlets like TIME and People are produced from 30 Rоckefeller Center in New York - the office building so legendary it even had its own propaganda comedy series, “30 Rock” with Tina Fey.

Nobody wants to look because these Jewish-mob billionaires control staggering amounts of trade in U.S. commerce. Trump sold gobs of very expensive Manhattan real estate to Mogilevich’s mob. Wasserman was so powerful in Hollywood that to speak out against him was an instant blacklist. Wexner controls immense power as Ohio’s richest billionaire, and if the celebrity-brides allegation is true, would have had kompromat on every man of power who ever brought their bride from him. And of course Lansky was so powerful and connected that he literally was hired by the United States government as a saboteur in the Second World War.

These connections do not serve America. They never served America. They only served to ensure that Jewish-mafia power has never been seriously challenged in America.

It’s time to end the stigma against talking about these powerful, criminal men tied to sex trafficking rings that abuse and kill children.

And it’s time to confront the celebrities who are themselves compromised by this web of power, who make millions while using their own positions of power to shut down discussion about the mafia that made them.

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