Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

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svartberg's avatar
svartberg
4h

JPM is a rothschild bank. they did not make money on him, they finance for inteligence and power operation for the evil family.

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DTH Pilot's avatar
DTH Pilot
1hEdited

Another Rothschilds’ Maladoptive Children Piggy Banks…

Fuck you Rothschilds. All of your Nephilium DNA types.

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