Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

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TMbaugh's avatar
TMbaugh
7h

Wow, that article had information about the "Octopus" that I had not known. I knew more about the PROMIS software/Robert Maxwell aspect. I guess that's why it is called the "Octopus"

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1 reply by Books Behind Borders
SpudLink's avatar
SpudLink
8hEdited

We have a planet-wide Three Letter Agency (TLA) problem, which includes Mossad, a TLAx2, too, I quess. Anyways, it's bad enough, when they act on their own, but when they collude and use each other, to internally spy on each other nations' populous, so as to circumvent laws preventing such spying internally, then run collusive operations for decades supporting each other's Epstein-Class along with their perversions, you have to call them all out, especially in this case: CIA, Mossad, MI6, and FSB. They all work together, which to me is no different than how non-state criminal enterprises operate, who these same TLAs also collude, just like two peas in a pod. Like I said at the beginning, we have a planet-wide TLA problem.

I love your work and look forward to each new article as they come out.

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