Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

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Natural Law Warrior's avatar
Natural Law Warrior
5h

There is a joke among anarchists. It goes, "What's the difference between libertarians and anarchists? The answer, TIME.

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NAN J CROSSGROVE DC's avatar
NAN J CROSSGROVE DC
10h

I am not certain of all of the details, but getting declared a domestic terrorist pretty much eliminates one’s rights ( ~habeas corpus?). Whatever can be done to non citizens can , therefore, be done to us all.

I agree that voting is performative. But not voting just means that fewer voters determine the outcome. Vote for any party besides the bought off 2.

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