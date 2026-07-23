Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
₵ØⱤⱫ₳ ⱤɄ₵₭ɄŞ's avatar
₵ØⱤⱫ₳ ⱤɄ₵₭ɄŞ
4h

This is pure disinfo. The men’s hostel at 27 Meldemannstrasse in Vienna-Brigittenau was funded privately by Emperor Franz Josef through donations.

It received significant contributions from Jewish families, including Baron Nathaniel Rothschild and the Gutmann family. The hostel was administered by the City of Vienna. This is documented in Hitler’s Vienna by Brigitte Hamann.

Hitler was not funded by “Wall Street.” He was financed almost entirely (around 90%) by the German people themselves. Only a couple of German industrialists, such as Fritz Thyssen, ever gave donations.

Antony Sutton’s claims are false. Wall Street did not give any money before Hitler’s rise to power. Sutton claims the March 1933 election campaign was the key moment of funding, but Hitler had already come to power in January 1933.

These industrialists despised the NSDAP. Once Hitler was already in office, they donated roughly 2 million Reichsmarks for the March elections in an attempt to buy favour, pay their way, and bribe him.

The myth of capitalists funding Hitler by TIK History

https://youtu.be/uaTpGxAwgXY?si=mkoL_wHB2nZ_v3Gj

Reply
Share
TS's avatar
TS
5h

When Hitler was "on the street" as a young man, he lived in a 500-bed home for working men, which provided meals, laundry, and a reading room for poor, single working men. It was not a shelter created specifically for Hitler, however it was funded.

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Books Behind Borders · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture