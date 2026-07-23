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An email between Ariane De Rothschild and Jeffrey Epstein claims that, when Hitler was destitute in Vienna, he lived in a shelter that was funded by the Rothschilds and the Epsteins.

Pure speculation, it seems there may have been a sexual relationship between these two.

I’m not at all surprised that Hitler was holed up in a shelter funded by these families because it’s a not-so-well known fact, and a quite unpopular one in certain circles, that Hitler was funded by the West.

There’s also always been a collaboration between “Nazis” and Zionists.

I’m currently working on a WWII series so more on that in future articles.

I also came across another email between Ariane De Rothschild and Jeffrey Epstein discussing Ukraine.

Note the date: March 18, 2014.

The U.S.-backed Maidan coup occurred around February 20, 2014.

Considering that Ukraine is the money laundering and child sex trafficking capital of the world, I suspect that the "opportunities” Epstein was referring to are the trafficking of Ukrainian children for their satanic parties and rituals.

By 2015, more than 1.3 million Ukrainians were displaced, creating a much larger population vulnerable to human traffickers.

Relevant reading:

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