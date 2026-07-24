Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

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Greeley Miklashek, MD's avatar
Greeley Miklashek, MD
2h

Want to see some of the bones of the Fascist takeover? Each of the 4,000 Data (surveillance) Centers, so far, requires 50 MW of mostly fossil fuel burning derived electrical energy to operate, 1-5M galloons of cooling water, and produces 4 billion BTUs of waste heat energy DAILY. 689 barrels of oil are needed to generate this electrical energy DAILY. And all of this energy depleting and massive waste heat generation is needed to provide for the takeover of our brains by AI, which does not impress this ole doc, as it can not be trusted to be accurate or comprehensive on any subject in the few searches I've done. Only to contribute to global heating and climate collapse. Global suicide? No state enemy could possibly make a more lethal plan for our ever more diminished futures and the potentially nonexistent futures of our offspring.

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potential of wholeness's avatar
potential of wholeness
5hEdited

Questions are the secret weapon to discern if you are in a cult. When people “aren’t supposed to ask important questions out loud” you are in cult territory. More shocking for you and the readers will be to innerstand the cult algorithms and protocols that are used at much much much higher levels…back to the origins of the human race, the origins of language, the word “g. O..d.”….dig deeper into cult formulas and study the works of Steve Hassan, Sevan Bomar and others to see how creation of the mind was the original form of control: control of entire reality not just experiences or matter.

Matrix is not a myth…to understand the subtle realms you must understand the nuances of your very own mind, ego, personality and how all that is different from oneness, wholeness, wellbeing .

Waking up to the truth of who you REALLY are (and how powerful we really are) is freedom, liberation….and what the entire construct is designed to keep you from knowing. The ultimate questions to never stop asking

1. Who Am I

2. Where am I

3. What is so scary (and why) about me that this entire construct is designed to keep me from knowing.

4. What is the highest absolute truth?

It’s not just an “empire “ above Epstein…it’s the entire cosmic egg of false creation that everyone is contributing to keeping alive.

When we will “hatch” and grow up is unknown.

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