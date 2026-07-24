When I read the latest batch of Epstein emails, I had the strange feeling that the story was getting bigger in the serious sense that it starts pushing you toward questions that are normally considered too heavy for polite conversation: who really rules, who owns the money, who sets the limits of what is possible, and why the world often feels like it is being managed from above while the rest of us are simply reacting from below.

And I want to start this op-ed with a disclaimer, because in today’s environment people either want you to speak with religious certainty or they want you to shut up, and I reject both of those demands; I’m going to be careful with my words, I’m going to raise controversial ideas, and I’m going to tell you openly that some of what I’m about to say is speculation, not because I want to hide behind a hedge, but because anyone who speaks about these networks honestly has to admit where the evidence ends and where interpretation begins.

For years, you’ve heard people say “we’re ruled by satanic cults,” and I have always been skeptical of that framing, not because I think the world is morally pure, but because I don’t accept extreme claims without proof.

However, what I have always said—long before these documents—is that the people who dictate foreign policy, who start wars, who impose starvation sanctions, who can look at the suffering of millions and call it “strategy,” must have a certain psychological profile, because normal human beings do not casually destroy entire societies and then sleep well at night.

And if you think that’s an exaggeration, just look at the way sanctions operate as a weapon. In the United States, most people have food on the table, and yes, there is poverty and injustice in America, but you have families outside America that cannot afford bread for their children, cannot afford milk for a newborn baby, and the Western public is trained to believe this is always the result of local corruption or local mismanagement, but we both know that U.S.-led unilateral coercive measures —illegal economic sanctions— are employed as a tool of war, and they are designed to break societies until they submit.

Syria is the clearest example because the record is not even disputed: after Donald Trump’s sanctions—especially the Caesar Act—Syrians were pushed under the poverty line on a mass scale, and we are talking about millions of people living inside the country who watched their currency collapse, their purchasing power evaporate, and their society suffocate economically even after the major battles quieted down.

Now, here is where the Epstein emails begin to change the way you perceive the world, because for years we assumed that the people making these decisions were the visible institutions: the White House, Congress, the Senate, the Department of Defense, the Department of Justice, the intelligence agencies; we assumed those were the rooms where policy is made, and maybe they are—partly—but what these leaks invite you to consider is that even those institutions may not be the top of the pyramid, that beyond presidents, beyond politicians, beyond the faces you see on television, there might be stronger forces that finance, incentivize, and guide the decisions, and that the visible leaders are sometimes executors rather than masters.

Because once you start reading about the relationships around Epstein—who he met, who he advised, who he had access to, who he was bragging about representing—you begin to see something like a web, a connected network of money, ideology, and bureaucracy, where the same names show up across finance, tech, academia, and politics, and you begin to suspect that what we call democracy might be more like a stage.

A circus of competing politicians who look like leaders but function, in reality, as employees of a system they do not control.

Email from Jeffrey Epstein to Peter Thiel admitting that he “represents the Rothschilds.”

I say this not to sound melodramatic, but because the implication is deeply unsettling: if power is operating through networks we cannot see directly, then what is the meaning of elections, parliaments, campaign promises, televised debates, and moral posturing?

Are we truly choosing our future, or are we being offered a menu where the real chef remains hidden, and our only role is to select which dish will be served to us this season?

This is where the names that appear around Epstein start becoming more than gossip. The point is not to worship or demonize a single family or a single dynasty, and I want to be clear here because the internet loves turning analysis into tribal targeting; the point is to understand that banking dynasties, military-industrial interests, and elite tech projects are not separate universes, they are often intertwined, and when you see Epstein telling people that he represents major banking interests, and when you see the proximity between Silicon Valley billionaires and networks like his, you start thinking that many of the “visionary” projects sold to the public—transhumanism, brain chips, AI governance, digital currency systems—might not be grassroots innovations at all, but top-down projects in search of total control over the human environment.

And when you think about it this way, you begin to question the entire hierarchy of power. Maybe parliaments are not the first level of decision-making, but the fourth or fifth. Maybe prime ministers and presidents are not sovereign leaders but third-level managers, tasked with selling policy to the public. Maybe the Musk and Thiel class—those who run platforms, build AI systems, push neural technologies—are not the top either, but executive directors implementing projects designed elsewhere, for interests larger than their own.

And then you arrive at the most dangerous question of all, the question nobody wants citizens to ask too loudly…

If the real power lies above the democratic stage, in darkness, in networks that can feed money, push ideas, and mobilize bureaucracy to implement them, then do we really live in democracies, or do we live inside managed democracies where freedom is mostly a feeling, and choice is mostly a performance?

This is where the modern agenda begins to look less like progress and more like a trap. Digital IDs. Central bank digital currencies. A future of permanent verification. A future where every transaction, movement, and social interaction can be registered, controlled, and possibly punished. Even public health itself, something that should belong to medicine and care, becomes a domain of discipline and enforcement, where you are told that you must comply not because the science is settled but because the system has decided that dissent is intolerable.

And people will ask: Do we have a choice? Are we truly able to say “no” if these systems are being built regardless of what voters think? Because if these projects can be imposed even against public skepticism, then democracy becomes a branding exercise rather than a governing reality.

What has changed for me since this recent Epstein drop is not that I suddenly discovered evil exists, or that powerful people lie; what changed is that the veil feels thinner, and the hierarchy feels clearer, and the idea that politicians are “leaders” feels harder to maintain. When someone like Tony Blair—who played an instrumental role in invading Iraq—comes back years later and tries to sell the public the need for digital IDs, I see him as an employee, a middle manager, implementing the projects of superiors whose names we rarely see on the screen.

And perhaps this is the real geopolitical significance of the Epstein emails, beyond the depravity, beyond the scandal, beyond the sensationalism: they force you to confront the possibility that the world is governed by networks, and that those networks are more durable than governments, more influential than elections, and more insulated than any official institution will ever admit.

I am not asking you to accept a single grand theory. I am asking you to notice the pattern, and to ask yourself whether the pattern explains why the world feels increasingly unfree, increasingly managed, increasingly engineered, even as we are told, with straight faces, that we live in the most democratic era of human history.

If this is where we are headed—toward a future of digital control layered on top of economic exhaustion and manufactured crises—then the only serious question left is not “who will win the next election,” but whether ordinary people can recover enough clarity, unity, and courage to reclaim a political life that is not scripted from above.

Because if we are reduced to permanent reaction—always reacting to the next war, the next crisis, the next manufactured panic—then we are not citizens. We are subjects.

And maybe that is the most mind-boggling part of all: that the Epstein story, which began as a sordid scandal, ends by forcing us to ask whether the civilization we live in is still what it claims to be.

Editorial note: This article is an edited transcript of one of my livestreams. AI assisted with transcription cleanup and editorial editing. The analysis, arguments, and opinions are my own.

—Kevork Almassian is a Syrian geopolitical analyst and the founder of Syriana Analysis.

Subscribe to his YouTube

Follow him on X

Support his Substack

If you appreciate our mission of publishing independent and often overlooked perspectives and to allow us to continue to do so, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

If you have any creators who you’d love to see featured on Books Behind Borders, feel free to DM me.

If you’re tired of being told everything is fine while it clearly isn’t, you’re exactly why this publication exists.

My work is 100% reader-supported. That means no advertisers, no political handlers, and no incentive to soften the truth.

I started this because too many people feel like they’re losing their minds trying to make sense of what’s happening, myself included. I wanted to build a space of like-minded people to make this journey feel less lonely for all of us.

To allow me to continue posting content just like this, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. I’m running a special for $40/year or $5/month.

If that price feels impossible to you, I understand. Share this article with everyone you know, it costs nothing but it matters more than you could possibly know.

This content is information the American ruling elite do NOT want you to have access to. If you appreciate work like this, and want more of it, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.