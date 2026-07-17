Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

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Bilal Ashour's avatar
Bilal Ashour
4h

They are Freemasons, followers of the Antichrist who controls the world's money, and every ruler in the world is subservient to him. He spreads corruption and murder to reduce the world's population. Now Trump and Netanyahu are working for the Antichrist so that he can bring him out to establish the Greater State of Israel. I am telling the truth. They mentioned the words

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Curious's avatar
Curious
5h

Are they the zionists that love that they got the stupidest man on the planet to start a forever war with Iran.

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