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You hear “they” set up the hit. “They” launched the COVID hoax. “They” compromise all the politicians. “They” want to depopulate the world. “They” run the economies of every major country on Earth. “They” want a Great Reset.

A question any curious individual might ask is … “Who are they?”

Who Are They?

A network of old-world families, international bankers, power players, and secret societies, which has infiltrated societal institutions (media, entertainment, religion, education, government, etc.) to bring about a Great Reset, which includes a one-world government, global monetary system, ubiquitous security force, total surveillance, and universal religion.

In other words, an unelected and unaccountable “elite” orchestrates the events that shape the world. They are hungry for power and sociopathic in their desire to “make manifest” their dreams of becoming like gods with total control of the world.

“The world is governed by very different personages from what is imagined by those who are not behind the scenes.” — Benjamin Disraeli, Prime Minister the United Kingdom (1874-1880)

The Power Grab Is An Old Story

Tyrants, kings, and emperors thirst for conquest and expansion of their realm … a common trait of the powerful for millennia.

Today, it’s about installing ideologies across the globe with the intent of full-spectrum dominance using propaganda, pandemics, fear, and smart technology. The powerful use their vast militaries, and unlimited access to money printing to intimidate, grease the skids of regime change, fund proxy wars, and bribe puppet leaders. But it starts with the ideology.

Then extraction of natural resources.

Then, the protection racket (it would be a shame if “a hostile neighbor” or “homegrown revolutionaries” or “terrorists” toppled your government … make sure you do what we tell you and that won’t happen).

Then austerity measures.

To answer “who are they?” you have to answer, “who wants global power and has the means to attain it?”

If they wax eloquently about globalization, the Great Reset, Build Back Better, mass immigration, carbon credits, climate change, digital passports and IDs, population control, vaccines, environmental social governance (ESG), diversity, equity, inclusion (DEI), or any other global movement that sounds beneficial …

… and they are rich.

… and they have power and/or influence.

Most likely you found a power player … a “they.”

They can be politicians, think tanks, foundations, NGOs, corporate execs, professors, public intellectuals, intelligence operatives, media personalities, billionaires, bankers, asset managers, secret societies, and religious leaders.

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Transnational Maneuverings

Most global elites have an institutional base from which to execute their objectives. They hold executive or board positions that provide the working capital and access to other players. Positions in the governments of nation-states are nice. Politicians can move agendas forward domestically, and perform the theater required as cover for real geopolitical players. The people getting work done aren’t beholden to one country, nor are they encumbered by pesky Constitutions or the will of the people.

This is why you see a lot of these players posted in transnational corporations, heads of foundations, or in positions at global non-governmental organizations (NGOs). More flexibility. More freedom of movement. And with the right lobbying/funding, you can get the full support of your favorite politician or elected body.

Add to this heady mix of power and agility, people embedded in strategic positions, and a consolidated corporate landscape (i.e. near hidden monopoly), and you have a network of ideology and action covering the globe.

For example, the World Economic Forum (WEF) has a very specific mission. Founder and Chairman, Klaus Schwab wants globalization and a Great Reset. His organization built a powerful network by hosting a massive annual event in Davos, Switzerland where the rich and powerful hobnob. Since 1971, the WEF built enough consensus with these conferences and networking events to craft a cohesive worldview and mission, which members buy into and vow to act on in their positions.

Next comes the indoctrination of the younger generation. Up-and-comers see the who’s-who attending Davos. They want a piece of that action, so they immerse themselves in the Schwab vision as WEF Young Global Leaders.

Controlled Canada

In a clip from 2022, Schwab brags about one of his success stories: Canada. The WEF molded Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and over 50% of his cabinet. To the detriment of the Canadian people, Trudeau implemented WEF-approved policies, including strict Covid measures despite common sense and actual science debunking the entire hoax.

When people protested, he went full dictator, including shutting off bank accounts, arresting peaceful protestors, encouraging police brutality, and calling dissenters white supremacists. Klaus approved. The pain and suffering caused by Covid measures and Covid vaccines weakened the people, opening them up to even more damage from the next crisis. Cyberattack? Manufactured war-induced gas and food shortages?

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BlackRock

An example from big finance is BlackRock CEO, Larry Fink, who is on the Board of Trustees at the WEF. BlackRock, an asset management company with over $15 trillion in assets under management, owns controlling shares in 90% of the S&P 500.

When Larry talks at board meetings, executives listen. There are all sorts of dangers with this sort of extreme consolidation.

There are worrisome realities with a financial menace like Blackrock wielding so much power. According to Investigate Europe it:

undermines competition through owning shares in competing companies.

blurs boundaries between private capital and government affairs by working closely with regulators.

advocates for privatisation of pensions schemes in order to channel savings capital into its funds.

They are influential, bending markets and economies to their will, which moves the world closer to global governance. Larry Fink yammers on about ESG (environmental, social, governance) and stakeholder capitalism, which on paper sound good … hold corporations accountable for their treatment of people and the environment.

Turns out it’s a bait and switch. Fooled ya. Small local businesses won’t be able to pay the extra taxes and carry the burden imposed by these measures, so the mega-corporations will scoop up the distressed assets for pennies on the dollar. But, hey, at least they said something moving about that river.

More consolidation. More power. Corporations with more sway than nation-states. People ruled by the unelected oligarchs and politicians bought and paid for by the same ruling elite. This is what Schwab, Fink, and their ilk are pushing for. They want absolute control of the future.

Judging from the absurd power BlackRock has, it looks these sociopaths have a good shot at achieving their diabolical goals. Bloomberg calls BlackRock ‘The fourth branch of government,’ because it’s the only private agency that closely works with the central banks. It also lends money and acts as an advisor to central banks.

Wall Street oligarch Carl Icahn called BlackRock “an extremely dangerous company” and claimed that the mafia “has a better code of ethics.”

BlackRock is in such a dominant position, they slithered their way into deciding who wins and who loses in the corporate bailout scheme the US government called the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES). From this slush fund, Americans received a one-time payment that barely covered a month’s rent while they awarded mismanaged corporations trillions.

Sounds a lot like the 2008 bank bailout debacle. BlackRock helped blow the mortgage bubble. They were a major player in mortgage-backed securities. (MBS). And, they helped divvy up the too-big-to-fail funds.

Flashback to COVID: If you want to consolidate power and wealth into the hands of a few corporations and destroy nations including the once-mighty United States, there aren’t many better ways than releasing a “plandemic”. Shut down business for all but the biggest corporations. Watch billionaires increase their wealth and holdings exponentially. Print money to enrich the corporations at the expense of the population. Bring countries to their knees, then bring on the next crisis.

Vanguard is an asset management company with the second most holdings in the world, but they aren’t publicly traded, so there isn’t a wealth of information about their operations. They are the largest shareholder in BlackRock. We also know that there are dynastic families invested in the fund including the Rothschilds, Orsini’s, Bushes, British Royals, du Ponts, Morgans, Vanderbilts, and Rockefellers.

The Corporate Media

Here’s a chart illustrating the influence of think tanks on mainstream media. The individuals at the top of those media org charts belong to think tanks, who develop the talking points, viewpoints, ideology, and slant allowed on the stations.

When it’s important to get a specific narrative to the public, there must be an early morning email that goes out to all the news outlets, who then read from the same script. This is beyond suspect. It is evidence.

We all know the only journalists worth following are independent, but it’s the montages that cement the fact that these so-called ‘news outlets’ settle for reading press releases from their controlling interests. Look good and speak in that weird cadence and intonation, and you got the job. No research, no investigation, and no thinking required.

These talking points can be innocuous like holiday messaging and entertainment reporting, or they can be catchy pieces of agenda-pushing propaganda.

Check out this ridiculous montage of a ton of ‘news’ organizations saying the exact same thing. How something like this could be pointed out and have zero repercussions is beyond me.

If you have a top-level mind control the phrases you want out there, you get everybody in on the act: news outlets, influencers, politicians, and public figures.

On the flip side, it’s easy to identify enemies by watching who is repeating the slick propaganda taglines.

Guess who owns controlling shares in the top media? BlackRock and Vanguard.

Print media fakes it better than TV, but it is compromised as well. All are willing servants of their corporate paymasters, and/or their intelligence agency handlers as uncovered by Operation Mockingbird investigations.

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Think Tanks

The Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), The Trilateral Commission, Bilderberg Group, Club of Rome, Tavistock Institute, Rand Corp, Jackson Hole Economic Symposium, and Royal Institute for International Affairs are examples of the world-shaping think tanks and planning committees spitballin’ ideas that shape your future. As mentioned with Davos and the WEF above, these groups gather to network and discuss world issues. They ebb and flow in influence and attendance. The WEF/Davos seems to be the hot group at the moment, but Schwab’s little empire wouldn’t exist without the help of the CFR and Henry Kissinger.

Journalists have focused large portions of their careers trying to glean agendas, itineraries, or any kind of information to alert the public that the most powerful people on the planet, including business titans, financiers, and politicians, are gathering in secret to discuss the future of the world.

Surprise, these think tanks all push the same agenda.

International Banking

The Bank for International Settlements (BIS), International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Bank, and Central Banks all make up the international banking cartel. Catherine Austin Fitts calls the banking sector the belly of the beast controlling the monetary policy across the world.

The IMF and World Bank are infamous for enslaving entire nations with massive debt obligations under false pretenses to extract wealth and resources, all in the name of helping a country in need.

The BIS and the Central Banks work closely to control monetary policy for nearly all nation-states. Their go-to move is “controlling” inflation by reducing the value of the currency by constantly printing money.

“Permit me to issue and control the money of a nation, and I care not who makes its laws!” – Mayer Amschel Rothschild (1744-1812), founder of the House of Rothschild

International Governing Bodies

The United Nations (UN), the World Health Organization (W.H.O.), and the World Trade Organization (WTO) are complicit in pushing global governance under the guise of humanitarian aid, worldwide health initiatives, and opening up markets for more fair trade.

In reality, each of these organizations plays a part in furthering the push for global governance. They formed the UN after WWII under the pretext of preventing another world war. There are many councils and committees under the UN banner doing different types of work like human rights, security, climate change, sustainable development, etc.

Sometimes they get it right, like calling out the US military for starving Iraqi citizens during the Gulf War. But, overall, they are a tool for regime change and globalization.

A Haitian decries the UN peacekeeping forces for raping, pillaging, and laying the groundwork for imperial takeover of countries.

The UN pushes a heavy-handed world government. And they are even rolling out a biometric digital wallet.

Our UN overlords rolled out plans to “inventory and control all land, all water, all minerals, all plants, all animals, all construction, all means of production, all energy, all education, all information, and all human beings in the world.” They call these schemes Agenda 21 and Agenda 2030.

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Military-Industrial Complex, Big Tech, Big Pharma

In every industry you look at, the great consolidation is there with a handful of enterprises controlling the entire vertical to orchestrate messaging (propaganda) and push the Great Narrative, capture regulatory agencies, demand immunity from litigation, and rake in government funding.

The pharmaceutical industry, military contractors, and the technology sector are no exception.

You will find people from the think tanks and gatherings of the kleptocracy embedded in all of these powerful and influential industries. In his farewell speech, President Dwight Eisenhower warned of the rise of the military-industrial complex. Less well known, he also warned about a scientific-technological elite. Very prescient.

In the past few years, the medical cartel devastated the globe. The tech sector wields untenable power since the explosion of Silicon Valley.

Big Pharma gobbled headlines during the Covid “scamdemic”. Moderna and Pfizer are making billions off their experimental mRNA injections.

Lockheed Martin, Raytheon Technologies, Boeing, Northrop Grumman, General Dynamics were the top five defense contractors in 2025. These groups are always happy when war breaks out across the world because they make millions in weapons sales.

Let’s not forget companies like Halliburton reap massive profits as the no-bid, monopoly contractor of choice for post-war cleanup and infrastructure rebuild.

Big Tech is leading the charge for the obliteration of privacy, tracking and tracing for future technocratic totalitarian control, big-time censorship, and creation of an entire generation of dopamine-addicted social media zombies. You know the names: Google, Microsoft, Facebook, Oracle, and Amazon. But did you know that most of them started as tools for the military? Don’t believe the founder stories of scrappy geniuses launching from their parent’s garages.

The CIA and NSA funded Google as part of their Massive Digital Data Services project. The leadership remained cozy with intelligence agencies throughout its rapid rise.

Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) was running a program called Lifelog, which tracked and traced US citizens’ entire digital life and connected it with offline data points. They shut down in February 2004 because they feared blowback for spying on their citizens. Mark Zuckerberg publicly launched the first iteration of Facebook on the same day Lifelog shut down. Hmmm.

Besides crushing small businesses across the United States, Amazon is also developing facial recognition software called Rekognition. And, of course, they developed and shipped the in-home spy technology, Alexa, we all know and love.

Foundations: Great Way To Evade Taxes And Push Policy

Norman Dodd discovered a lot of wild stuff about the foundations he researched for the Reece Committee in 1954. Rowan Gaither, President of the Ford Foundation, articulated his non-profit’s mandate to Dodd:

“Use our grant-making power to alter life in the United States so it can be comfortably merged with the Soviet Union.”

Of course, this was not shared with the general public.

In 1908, the President of the Carnegie Endowment said their mission was to alter the culture of the US, and that there was no better way than war to accomplish this. The US entered WWI in 1917.

Today, when thinking about non-profit malfeasance the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation comes to mind. They drive numerous horrific initiatives: vaccines, GMOs, climate change, AI, and funding media conglomerates to focus their reporting on these issues (objectively of course). For all of this world-saving philanthropy, Gates gets airtime whenever he wants to pontificate on issues he has no authority to speak on.

Open Society Foundation (OSF) funded by George Soros’ billions primarily funds NGOs, which orchestrate color revolutions in strategic geopolitical regions to foment dissent and lay the groundwork for revolution or regime change.

Let’s not forget the shifty Clinton Foundation. Approved for one purpose, to fund Clinton’s presidential library, it promptly used the tax-exempt status and philanthropic veneer to run rackets across the globe pretending to care for those with AIDS and suffering from natural disasters like in Haiti.

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NGOs Are Proxies For The State Department And Intelligence Agencies

Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) are the subversive boots on the ground for the globalist army working under the banner of spreading democracy. It’s interesting they named NGOs so on the nose. Look, we in no way are part of any government. We are non-governmental. No government tells us what to do. Got that? Sure thing.

NGOs give a friendly face to the dirty business of covert operations.

Allen Weinstein, founder of the Center for Democracy (1984) said: “A lot of what we do today was done covertly 25 years ago by the CIA.”

This is roughly how it works:

They catch someone in Iran working regime change angles with CIA money and connections to the CIA station chief in Tehran. There is huge blowback against the United States, which hampers or endangers future imperialist efforts.

It’s better to have a third party like the National Endowment for Democracy (NED) with a vague provenance of indoctrinating youths in targeted countries (Iraq, Iran, Syria etc) under the cover of altruistic humanitarian aid and ‘liberating’ their civilians.

In reality, it is the privatization of US intelligence. NGOs are beautiful undercover vehicles for these types of destabilization operations, which pave the way for civil unrest, revolution, and regime change.

In 2015, Russia caught on to this nonsense and banned NED as an “undesirable NGO,” and Soros’ Open Society Foundations as a “threat to the foundations of Russia’s Constitutional order and national security.”

The Managerial Class

Think of the elite movers and shakers as the “managerial class.” Some estimate that there are only 6,000-7,000 in operation at any one time.

It doesn’t take many people to execute on these big, hairy, earth-shaping plans. Stephen Schwarzman, former CEO of Blackstone Group said: “The world is pretty small … In almost every one of the areas in which I am dealing or in which we at Blackstone are looking at deals, you find it is just twenty, thirty, or fifty people worldwide who ultimately drive the industry or the sector.”

You get the critical few on board and compartmentalize the work, so the full picture is not clear to the underlings, who are executing their discrete piece of the agenda.

There may be dissension in the ranks of the middle managers. They may jockey for position or disagree on implementation strategies, or who should have a more prominent role, but they are all pointing toward the same ultimate goal.

It’s like mafia families controlling different rackets or geographic locations, who fight turf wars, but never cross the line to jeopardize the foundation of organized crime.

The Top Of The Pyramid Of Power

There’s a great deal of speculation on who sits at the summit of the pyramid of power that rules the world. I don’t know. You don’t know. Nobody knows.

“Real power is unelected. Politicians change, but the power structure does not. The Network is composed of individuals who prefer anonymity. They are ‘satisfied to possess the reality rather than the appearance of power.’ This approach of secretly exercising power is common throughout history because it protects the conspirators from the consequences of their actions.”

It’s obvious there is a coordinated agenda. I speculate there’s an upper echelon of folks that hash out the world domination agenda at a heavy wooden table in a spacious hall. This roadmap for the world is then disseminated through the secret society channels to the middle managers, whose names and faces you know if you’re paying attention.

Does Soros sit at that table? Freemasons? Is there a Rothschild contingent? Are the dynastic families represented? Or is there a level above that? We may never know.

I do know that evil drives the moves they make. Satan plays a big role. Evidence keeps stacking showing a Luciferian and Satanic influence in the upper echelons, that much is clear.

These people do not have your best interest at heart. You are a pawn on their world-wide chess board.

So, who do you think fits into this category? Who do you believe is a ‘they’? Let me know in the comments. Let’s chat about it.

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