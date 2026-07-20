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It’s paramount that people understand that the Zionist state of Israel only knows how to resolve ALL conflicts is with a military force and violent reactions.

Because of this deeply ingrained foreign policy, since its founding as a full-blown terrorist state, there is no room for negotiation and/or compromise about anything. This is why they kill any and all negotiators in the countries they’re attacking and invading (Iran, Gaza, Lebanon).

This tribe of inveterate murderers and thieves has never signed a treaty or truce, agreement and pact in good faith; and they never will.

Point of fact, the apartheid state of Israel was founded via the most violent forms of terrorism; it is sustained by terrorism; and can only exist in the future in the same manner.

Here’s a previous piece I’ve written about the sinister origins of the state of Israel, it’s free to read:

The stark reality is that the modern state of Israel was deliberately set up as a national terrorist operation to be used as a pawn by NATO. The U.S. and UK especially use Israel to keep all the Middle East oil-producing nations under their thumb, which they have done since WWII.

Israel is a pawn: the Mossad does a flag attack (9/11, 10/7).

Arabs are always blamed for it.

That way Americans, especially Evangelical Christians and “Judeo-Christians” rally around Israel.

The Cabal, the Deep State, the ruling class, the establishment, call it whatever you want. The people at the top have always understood one simple truth: a population that is angry and united is a threat to their perceived power. A population that is fearful, divided, and constantly looking for an enemy is far easier to control.

That’s why there always seems to be a new villain, a new boogeyman, a new group to blame for society’s problems (Al-Qaeda/ISIS/Hamas). Who CREATED and FUNDED all of these groups? The Mossad and CIA.

However, the entire Middle East military and geopolitical chessboard has radically changed since the inception of Israel in 1947. For example, Iran and other enemies of Israel now possess some of the most advanced drone weapon technology and hypersonic ICBM weaponry on the planet. For the last year, Israel has rapidly discovered that fighting a technologically advanced military is a lot harder than bombing and starving a defenseless population trapped inside of an open air prison camp.

So what the entire world community of nations is really witnessing today is Israel’s deep frustration and anxiety with that ever-worsening predicament. For it only gets worse by the day as the hardcore terrorists and incorrigible warmongers in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem dig themselves a deeper and deeper grave with every act of terrorism and war.

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How so?

This is now the daily dynamic, which began in earnest with the false flag 10/7 terrorist operation that was perpetrated by the IDF/MOSSAD terrorist group against the people of Israel:

First, Israel assassinates an Iranian or Hamas or Hezbollah political or military leader. Next, there is a minor retaliation for these terrorist assassinations. Then Israel uses those justified military reprisals as a justification to bomb with wanton abandon any location they so choose. The civilian targets such as hospitals, schools, apartment buildings, nurseries, banks, refugee camps, etc. inevitably result in great numbers of women, children and the elderly being mass murdered by the IDF, thereby generating even more anti-Israel hatred the world over.

Now we are seeing even more desperate acts of deception and brazen ploys of outright deceit by Team Netanyahu as a means of somehow refuting the legitimacy of the various indictments of genocide issued against the top Israeli military leaders by international courts.

Do you see what’s going on here?

Israel is like a rabid dog, biting anything and everything within its reach because of its own paralyzing impotence and self-destructive Zionist ideology.

However, deep down inside, every rabid dog knows it needs to be put down for its own sake and for the sake of all future victims.

Israel cannot be reformed.

Which means that the Zionist State of Israel has a death wish. Every bellicose action Israel takes has done nothing but further seal its fate.

One way or another the world community of nations will rid itself of this deadly cancer, which has only brought so much death and destruction both to the Middle East as well as to other continents far from what is notoriously known as the Greater Israel project.

Because Israel has become the most detested pariah nation in modern history even their so-called friends don’t like them.

After all, who wants to be associated with a genocidal Nazi regime?

Much more significantly, many secret mutual defense treaties have been signed by various BRICS-aligned nations so that, when and if Israel ever attacks Iran again, the Zio-Anglo-American Axis is really fighting Russia, China, India, Turkey, and Egypt among others. Given the level of highly advanced weaponry aimed at Israel in an all-out firefight, Israel would be reduced to rubble in a day and a night. And the Netanyahu regime knows this, which is why they resort to forever slaughtering defenseless innocents in the surrounding areas of relatively powerless resistance.

Relevant reading:

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