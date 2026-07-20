Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

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George's avatar
George
4h

THEIR "victim card" ....needs to be closed !!! MADDIE...YOU are 💯% Spot On

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Cassio Erah's avatar
Cassio Erah
4h

Israel is a classic example of the "tail wagging the dog" scenario. The country and its operative, Jeffrey Epstein, managed to compromise influential figures holding positions of power; now, these individuals are being blackmailed into doing whatever Israel wants.

Then "Trumpstein" comes along with that nonsense about Russian and Chinese influence, when everyone knows it’s the Jews who are really in charge.

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