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Peter Thiel is pouring millions into a dystopian new startup that seeks to discredit journalists who are reporting on wealthy people, with a combination of retired intelligence operatives and a “jury” of AI models.

The company’s goal is to discredit journalists critical of tech oligarchs, like Thiel.

Objection AI will use an “AI jury” to give individual journalists a credibility score and to judge the truth of news stories. For $2,000, anyone can pay Objection AI to investigate a specific story or a reporter. Former CIA and FBI agents will conduct the investigation and the results will be made public.

Here’s some information on how it’s going to work:

Objection AI ranks whistleblower information near the bottom of its “Honor Index.” Journalists would have to divulge sensitive source information to defend their reporting or face credibility penalties.

Corporate emails and government filings are ranked at the top of its “Honor Index.”

A $2,000 contribution required to start an investigation is minor for wealthy individuals or corporations, but steep for most Americans, providing yet another tool for the rich to silence the press.

It’s system relies on large language models from OpenAI, xAI, Anthropic and others — technologies that are known for bias and hallucinations — to evaluate facts.

Even when Objection AI finds no issue its “Fire Blanket” tool can still flag disputed claims on X, injecting doubt before any review is complete.

Who really benefits when “truth” has a $2,000 price tag?

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