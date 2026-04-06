2 FBI Agents Killed in Mexico Investigating Epstein & Seal Team 6 Commander Richard Marcinko - How Is This Epstein File Not Front Page News

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On July 27th, 2019, 2 weeks before Jeffrey Epstein “killed” himself, an investigator named Ken Turner sent an alarming message to a U.S. contact, describing escalating violence and apparent interference tied to an investigation unfolding in Mexico.

According to the documents, it appears Turner was part of a task force investigating sex trafficking of minors involving Jeffrey Epstein from 2000-2017. It appears that as his investigation unfolded it implicated Epstein, Richard Marcinko (Seal Team 6 Commander), Earl Anthony Wayne (US Ambassador), and other US officials.

This email correspondence appears to be between Ken Turner (investigating child trafficking in Mexico) and NYPD Detective Walter E. Harkins, FBI-NYPD Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, retired November 2025.

The July 27, 2019 Email

Document ID: EFTA00164984.pdf

The above email states:

An American had allegedly shot the trial judge in a child trafficking case in Mexico.

Turner and his partner believed this incident was connected to their outreach to U.S. authorities .

He asks directly:

“Who on your team knows we are talking to you? Anyone assigned from the NSA, CIA, or U.S. State Department?”

He then warns, explicitly:

“Please understand — people’s lives here are in jeopardy.”

According to the email, there had already been:

Four armed attacks against their team (agents investigating a child sex trafficking ring they believed was connected to Epstein)

A partner who had allegedly shot and killed two and wounded five American agents

Surveillance by “white American agents” driving vans assigned to the U.S. Embassy

An associate named Jorge who was attacked and lost his arm

The email claims the President of Mexico was aware of the case, which allegedly involved U.S. officials such as Earl Anthony Wayne (and others), and a figure named Richard Marcinko (former Seal Team 6 commander).

Turner alleges that Earl Anthony Wayne was sentenced in Mexico in 2017 to life in prison for impregnating an 11-year-old girl.

In the email Turner states:

DNA evidence showed a 100% match to Wayne.

Wayne avoided serving the sentence by allowing a former US Marine to serve time in his place, calling it an arrangement facilitated by the US State Department and a Mexican judge following a “huge payoff.”

Wayne currently has an outstanding arrest warrant in Mexico for avoiding sentencing.

Earl Anthony Wayne (born 1950) is a former American diplomat. Formerly Assistant Secretary of State for Economic and Business Affairs, Ambassador to Argentina and Deputy Ambassador to Afghanistan, Wayne served nearly four years as Ambassador to Mexico. He was nominated by President Obama and confirmed by the Senate in August, 2011.

Then comes a line that stands out:

“The case we have here is almost certainly connected to yours. We have the proof. Our case will help bring a whole new dynamic to what you know and who is involved. Prince Philip is a small fry compared to what we have uncovered.”

These are not the words of someone casually speculating. They read like someone who believes they are sitting on evidence — and believes powerful interests are trying to stop it from surfacing.

Turner was not writing in hindsight.

These emails were written in real time, while Epstein was alive and while investigations were actively unfolding.

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The U.S. Response

Document ID: EFTA00164984.pdf

The unknown redacted U.S. contact responds cautiously, stating:

“My task force is not affiliated with the intelligence community.”

What follows is a brief back-and-forth attempting to arrange a call time.

No dismissal.

No denial of concern.

Just careful distance.

August 5, 2019: Another Escalation

Document ID: EFTA00165013.pdf

On August 5, 2019, Turner emails again.

This time, the tone is even more personal — and more alarming.

He writes that his nephew, Logan Turner, was shot and killed in the Dayton, Ohio mass shooting the night before, and that he is rushing home to be with family.

But he adds something else:

“All investigative work on Richard Marcinko and Epstein is still in process. And we’ve uncovered more videos and photos of the two of them together.”

He then claims that U.S. Embassy security stopped his partner, searched her car, and attempted to prevent her from leaving Mexico — allegedly looking for those videos and photos.

They were not found.

Turner writes plainly:

“Someone does not want this data disclosed.”

Link to actual Logan Turner involved in mass shooting in Dayton’s Oregon District: https://www.fox19.com/2019/08/06/dayton-mass-shooting-victim-be-laid-rest-springboro/

FBI press release document about Aug 4, 2019 mass shooting in Ohio: https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/cincinnati/news/press-releases/investigative-report-on-the-august-4-2019-attack-in-dayton-ohio

Logan Turner was shot and killed in a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio.

Could this have been a warning to Ken Turner to stop his investigation? History tells us they’d do a whole lot worse than this to stop this information from surfacing…

August 10, 2019

Document ID: EFTA00165013.pdf

An email dated August 10, 2019 — the same day Epstein was found dead in federal custody — Turner writes:

Just heard about Epstein. Based upon what we have discovered here and who was involved here in Mexico we don’t believe it was suicide. When you have 5 minutes you need to listen to what we have as evidence.

Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York — a federal facility that has since been permanently closed.

This timing does not prove anything by itself.

But it does matter.

Because it shows that active investigators believed Epstein’s case was connected to something larger, believed people were being harmed or threatened, and believed evidence was being suppressed — before Epstein’s death, not after.

They prove that inside investigators were:

Expressing fear for their safety

Describing interference tied to U.S. government entities

Claiming possession of photos and videos involving Epstein, Marcinko, and others.

Believing their case intersected with Epstein’s in ways that had not been made public

And they were saying this while Epstein was alive.

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Why This Matters Now

For years, discussion of Epstein’s death has been framed as “conspiracy theory vs. official conclusion.”

These emails complicate that framing.

They are not anonymous forum posts.

They are not social media rumors.

They are government-released documents, written by people who believed they were inside a dangerous investigation.

At minimum, they raise serious questions about:

What evidence existed but was never disclosed

Why investigators believed intelligence agencies might be involved

And why so many names in Epstein-related releases remain redacted

The public has been told the story is finished and to "stop talking about Epstein.”

The documents suggest otherwise.

Inside Look Into Turner’s Investigation

Ken Turner and his investigation can also be found in this document: EFTA01249790.pdf, text is copied below:

In July or August 2018, Turner flew to his hometown , contacted the FBI and provided all information he had accumulated since 2000-2017, regarding sex trafficking with minors that involves ex-Navy SEAL commander, Richard Marcinko (mentioned in the above email) and ex-USA Ambassador in Mexico, Earl Wayne Anthony. In April or May or 2014, the American Embassy in Mexico was raided by the Mexican Federal Police where 107 American Citizens, employees and contractors, including Anthony, were there. Turner said Ambassador Anthony left the country immediately; however, in 2015, Anthony was tried in absentia in Mexico. Turner reached out to the American Embassy, but they refused to acknowledge what was going on. A month ago Turner and the Mexican Federal Police, found what Turner calls “a vault” containing approximately 10,000 videos of minors from Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico and some white girls that later on was determined they had been brought into Mexico from South Africa by now convicted and in a Mexican prison, Mr. Nissan. Turner said that approximately a month ago, in one of Marcinko’s secret locations, sex tapes and videos were found with Jeffrey Epstein in it. Turner assumes that Marcinko was probably going to use them to blackmail Jeffrey Epstein (Epstein). Turner added he found the flights log of Epstein coming in out of Mexico, going to the Virgin Islands to fly girls there. In 2005, Epstein flew to Mexico, landed in Cancun Airport, stayed overnight, filled the tank, which is very rare because to fly back to Miami you do not have to fill out your tank for just 1 4 hour flight. Turner said that’s the only time he cannot find where Epstein went afterwards. Turner was aghast when he clearly saw a very prominent figure from the United States in one of the videos. Turner said the American Embassy is mad at him for what he is doing. Turner spoke with the Mexican president and discussed with him the findings. Turner said the Mexican president gave him the "go" to contact the FBI and let them know he has this information. Turner said the American Embassy in Mexico doesn't want to admit they have agents in charge of investigating him. Turner knows what he is doing is very dangerous, and that even one of his partners' arm was cut off.

I believe the person referenced in this document (above) “Mr. Nissan” is Naasón Joaquín García which is not in the Epstein files (that I could find) but it is on the Southern District of New York DOJ website here dated Sep 10, 2025:

A portion of the indictment from the above link:

For decades, in the United States, Mexico, and elsewhere around the world, NAASÓN, SOSA, RANGEL GARCÍA, GARCÍA DE JOAQUÍN, NÚÑEZ JOAQUÍN, and GARCÍA PEÑA abused the power, doctrine, and structure of the LLDM Church to threaten, coerce, and sexually abuse girls, boys, and women in the LLDM Church; to engage in financial crimes; and to obstruct criminal investigations into their misdeeds.

Important to note:

Southern District of New York

26 Federal Plaza, 37th Floor

New York, NY 10278

The office who prosecuted Naasón Joaquín García (above) is the same office who brought charges against and arrested Epstein in 2019. Jeffrey Epstein died in the Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC) in New York City on August 10, 2019.

See the article about Epstein here: https://www.justice.gov/usao-sdny/pr/jeffrey-epstein-charged-manhattan-federal-court-sex-trafficking-minors

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Who is Richard Marcinko?

Ken Turner alleged that he uncovered videos and photos of Marcinko together.

So who is Marcinko?

Richard Marcinko was a U.S. Navy SEAL commander and Vietnam War veteran. He was the first commanding officer of SEAL Team Six. After retiring from the United States Navy, he became an author, radio talk show host, military consultant, and motivational speaker.

Marcinko was indicted for conspiracy, conflict of interest and lying to the government on July 13, 1989, in connection with a kickback of $113,000 paid to Ramco International, a company set up by Marcinko and former SEAL John B. Mason, by Accuracy Systems, a Phoenix, Arizona-based arms manufacturer owned by Charles M. Byers. Byers was convicted of conspiracy and conflict of interest on October 20, 1989, but Marcinko was acquitted of conflict of interest.

Marcinko was convicted of conspiracy to defraud the government on January 24, 1990 and was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison and fined $10,000.

A HUGE shoutout to Redacted Report for uncovering these emails in the recent drop. This was a collaboration post from previous reporting done by Redacted Report. You can find their Substack and all relevant links HERE.

Please give Redacted a follow on all platforms, their accounts have been deleted on both X and TikTok, so any support would be highly appreciated.

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