BREAKING: Binder Titled 'EPSTEIN' In A 1999 Episode of Law & Order SVU, Implicates JPMorgan Chase

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In Season 1, Episode 2 of Law & Order SVU—which aired in 1999—they featured a binder on Olivia Benson’s desk labeled “Epstein.”

Law and Order SVU: Season 1, Episode 2, aired in 1999

This caught my eye, so I started digging.

In addition to the Epstein binder feature in Season 1, the show aired an episode titled “Flight” in 2011. It’s in Season 12, Episode 15.

It’s about a wealthy, well-connected businessman who:

Uses a private jet to traffic underage girls

His parties make the society page

Is friends with a former president

Has a network of recruiters (“fixers”)

Exploits runaways and vulnerable teens

Avoids consequences due to money and influence

Does this bring anybody to mind?

If you search “law and order” in the Epstein files, you come across many instances where Epstein and others discuss the show, including this specific episode.

There’s 164 search results.

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Epstein even sent an email to somebody telling them to watch the FLIGHT episode:

This caught my attention even more, so I continued digging.

On July 24th, 2012, AFTER the episode aired with Epstein’s name on a binder, and AFTER the episode aired about the billionaire trafficking young girls via his private jet, I found this email:

This building was being used as a set for Law and Order (multiple times), while at the same time it was a hub for Jeffrey Epstein to assault young girls.

JPMorgan And Epstein

In September 2023, JPMorgan Chase agreed to a $75 million settlement with the U.S. Virgin Islands to resolve lawsuits accusing the bank of facilitating Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking operations. The suit alleged JPMorgan ignored red flags and processed over $1 billion for Epstein from 2003–2013, with funds going toward sex crimes.

This is where it gets interesting:

A JPMorgan employee literally wrote:

Epstein was the “ripped from the headlines story on Law & Order SVU this week”

This is from the JPMorgan Chase lawsuit.

If you weren’t convinced before, hopefully you will be now.

Everybody on the “world stage” is implicated in the case of Jeffrey Epstein. If they weren’t partaking in these crimes, they certainly knew about it.

Hollywood is as guilty as anybody.

They have been laughing in our faces for years.

Even before normal people like you and me knew who Jeffrey Epstein was, they were featuring him in shows that millions of Americans watched.

It’s truly unbelievable.

If you’re tired of being told everything is fine while it clearly isn’t, you’re exactly why this publication exists.

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I started this because too many people feel like they’re losing their minds trying to make sense of what’s happening, myself included. I wanted to build a space of like-minded people to make this journey feel less lonely for all of us.

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