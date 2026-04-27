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While millions of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck, household debt is at a record high, people are rationing groceries and skipping doctor visits, companies like Tesla and Palantir are hauling in BILLIONS.

A massive chunk of it? Your tax dollars.

And what are they paying back in federal taxes?

Zero. Not a reduced rate.

Not a loophole here and there.

ZERO.

Peter Thiel’s Palantir pocketed hundreds of millions in government contracts last year (taxpayer money) and used it to build out a surveillance network with the Department of Homeland Security to monitor the American people. And when tax season came around, they wrote a check to the federal government for exactly nothing.

You are literally funding the infrastructure being used to spy on you and the company building it doesn’t pay a dime in taxes while you shell over 30% of your paycheck to Uncle Sam.

THAT is what I mean when I say the system is rigged.

Palantir, which has landed multiple massive contracts under the Trump administration made $1.6 billion in net income last year.

It grew so much last year that Palentir joined the list of the 20 most valuable U.S. companies, with its stock more than doubling in value in the first half of 2025 alone. In a report to shareholders, the company said it was “crushing” expectations in terms of growth, with revenue growing 93 percent year over year at the end of 2025.

Despite this growth, it did not pay any federal income taxes in 2025 due to tax policies allowing corporations to effectively dodge taxes. The practice has been present for years, but was worsened this year due to the combination of GOP tax breaks passed in last year’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act and the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

Because of this, Palantir was one of at least 88 major profitable U.S. companies that avoided paying any federal income tax in 2025.

This includes companies like Tesla, owned by Elon Musk, who spent the first half of 2025 ravaging critical U.S. welfare, public health, humanitarian aid, and research programs, under the Trump administration’s “Department of Government Efficiency.”

Other major companies also owed $0 or even got money back in the form of tax rebates, including ticketing company Live Nation Entertainment; airlines like Southwest and United; other military contractors like Honeywell; utility companies like American Electric Power, Dominion Energy, and Duke Energy; entertainment companies like Walt Disney; and many more.

Together, these companies enjoyed over $105 billion in pre-tax income. If this were taxed at the corporate tax rate of 21 percent, the companies would have paid $22 billion in taxes.

“What we’re seeing in this most recent year is corporate tax avoidance on steroids,” said Matt Gardner.

Palantir was able to dodge federal income taxes despite being the recipient of massive federal outlays.

“Palantir has been rewarded significantly through the second Trump term. On one end, the company’s domestic revenues surged in 2025, yet it paid zero federal income taxes,” said Spandan Marasini. Through the corporate giveaways in the most recent tax bill, the administration has made clear that being profitable is no longer sufficient reason to contribute to the public treasury.”

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From Donald Trump’s inauguration to May of last year, Palantir received $113 million in federal government funding, in a mix of existing and new contracts.

This funding just scratches the surface however, with the Pentagon awarding Palantir a contract ceiling boost of $795 million in May — then, later in the year, a contract worth up to $10 billion that allows the Department of Defense wide latitude to purchase services from the company like its AI military system, Maven.

The company was tapped by the Trump administration to build a network to massively expand the federal government’s knowledge on Americans, allowing the government to consolidate information across agencies and granting federal officials “​​untold surveillance power.”

This partnership is just one part of Palantir’s prolific role in Trump’s fascist ICE campaigns and targeting of protesters across the U.S.

Palantir was also responsible for the triple tap strike on the little girls school in Iran, killing at least 175 children.

Palantir and Tesla exploit every corporate tax break in the book, paying absolutely nothing in federal income taxes, and these are billion-dollar companies.

Meanwhile, if YOU make a mistake on your tax return, an honest mistake, the IRS can audit you, fine you, and in some cases, throw you in prison.

One set of rules for them.

Another set for you.

How’s that American Dream working out for you?

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