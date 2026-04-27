Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

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Mark's avatar
Mark
12h

Peter Theil was not an American born citizen. Nor was Elon Musk. They were required to sware an oath to our Constitution in order to become a citizen. They have broken their oath by trying to destroy our country. They need to be deported.

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ddm's avatar
ddm
11hEdited

While they’re looting our government

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