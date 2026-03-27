Israeli Arrested For Running Major Drug Dealing Network In Thailand

Thai police recently arrested Shai Alfasi, a 42-year-old Israeli restaurant owner in Koh Phangan, in a major drug bust. Authorities say he was running a secret drug distribution network using WhatsApp that supplied cocaine, ketamine, and MDMA to tourists, with drugs worth over 50 million baht seized, roughly $1.5 million in USD.

Alfasi owned a beach-side restaurant on the island and the case has raised serious questions about how such an operation managed to run quietly in one of Thailand’s busiest tourist destinations.

Koh Phangan is famous for its party culture, especially the Full Moon gatherings that attract travelers from across the world. Alfasi’s restaurant sat right in the middle of this environment.

Popular tourist island of Koh Phangan, Thailand

Authorities believe the venue worked as a front. It looked like a normal beach bar, but behind the scenes, police say it became a hub for arranging drug deals. Tourists could visit the area without suspecting anything unusual, which made the operation harder to detect.

What made this case stand out was how modern and organized the system reportedly was. Police say Alfasi used WhatsApp Business to communicate with buyers, often using a Hebrew alias.



The process was simple and discreet. Customers would place orders through messages. The drugs were then hidden in black socks and dropped at secret locations. Buyers received photos showing exactly where to pick them up and payments were often collected later, usually in cash.



Investigators also noted that chats were set to disappear automatically, making it harder to track conversations. This mix of technology and street level tactics allowed the operation to run quietly for some time.

The operation came to an end around mid February 2026 when Thai police launched a sting. Officers posed as buyers and ordered a small quantity of ketamine. When Alfasi arrived on a motorbike to collect the marked cash, he was arrested on the spot. What followed was a major raid on his property and business. Police say they recovered large quantities of drugs, including cocaine, ketamine, MDMA, LSD, heroin, and magic mushrooms. The total estimated value crossed 50 million baht, roughly 1.5 million US dollars. Officials described it as one of the biggest drug cases linked to tourists on the island.

Thailand has strict drug laws, especially when it comes to trafficking large quantities. Charges in cases like this can lead to very long prison sentences. While the death penalty exists under Thai law, it is rarely carried out in recent years.



Foreign nationals in similar cases often face extended jail time, sometimes followed by sentence reductions or pardons later. As of now, Alfasi remains in custody, and there is no confirmed update on trial outcomes or sentencing.

I wouldn’t be surprised if this case quietly goes away and Alfasi is extradited back to Israel, similar to how the Israeli official who was facing pedophilia charges, fled to Israel after being arrested in a sex trafficking sting in Las Vegas last summer.

Let me know in the comments what you think is going to happen to Alfasi. I’ll keep you updated on this story as things progress.

Sources:

India Times

The Times of Israel

Bangkok Times

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