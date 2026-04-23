Trump’s Fed Pick Refuses To Answer If His Secret $100M Is Tied To Epstein Or Trump

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At a Senate hearing, Trump’s pick for Federal Reserve chair, Kevin Warsh, was asked a very direct question:

Do you have investments tied to Jeffrey Epstein or President Trump?

He refused to answer.

Not “no.”

Not “absolutely not.”

Not even a clarification.

Just: I will sell the assets if confirmed.

That is it.

This is not normal.

According to reporting, Warsh has over $100 million in undisclosed investments that have not been fully explained to the public or even to ethics officials.

When pressed, Senator Elizabeth Warren specifically asked whether those investments could include:

• Trump affiliated entities

• Money laundering vehicles

• Chinese controlled companies

• Or financial structures tied to Epstein

He still would not answer.

And this is not coming out of nowhere.

Warsh’s name (and his wife’s) has appeared in Epstein related documents before, including a Christmas Party in St. Barth’s with Maxwell and Epstein. That does not prove wrongdoing. But it does show how tightly connected elite financial and social circles can be.

Now zoom out for a second.

A man with massive undisclosed wealth…

…being considered for one of the most powerful financial roles on the planet…

…refuses to answer whether any of that wealth is tied to Epstein linked financial vehicles.

And the response is basically:

Trust me, I will deal with it later.

No different than, trust me, I’ll stop drinking when I get the job.

This is the Federal Reserve. The institution that influences interest rates, markets, housing, jobs, and the financial lives of millions of people.

And we are supposed to be comfortable with that level of opacity?

Because here is the pattern that keeps showing up:

connections surface

names appear in documents

questions get asked

answers never fully come

And somehow it always stops just short of real transparency.

At the same time, markets are swinging hard on geopolitical headlines, massive trades appear perfectly timed, and the biggest players always seem positioned ahead of major moves.

Maybe that is just how modern finance works.

Or maybe it is a system where access, information, and networks matter more than anything else.

Either way, the gap between what the public is told and what actually happens keeps getting wider.

At some point this stops feeling like coincidence,

and starts feeling like a closed system designed to benefit a select few.

It’s worth mentioning that Warsh’s father in law is Ronald Lauder, the Jewish billionaire behind Trump’s push to violently seize Greenland. Lauder is the heir to the Estee Lauder fortune.

I wrote an entire piece on Lauder here:

Lauder is also in the Epstein Files.

So the real question is simple:

Why is it so difficult to get a direct answer when Epstein connected financial ties come up?

And who benefits from that silence?

What do you think is still being hidden?

If you’re tired of being told everything is fine while it clearly isn’t, you’re exactly why this publication exists.

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This content is information the American ruling elite do NOT want you to have access to. If you appreciate work like this, and want more of it, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

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