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The same company that built the architecture for military kill chains overseas just got a $300M contract to centralize every data point on every American farm through the USDA, and I don’t know exactly how this will be horrible, but I’m almost certain that it will be horrible.

A company funded by the CIA, used for predictive policing, mass data fusion, overseas targeting ops, and founded by Jeffrey Epstein’s “great friend,” is now responsible for keeping America’s food “safe.”

This is the company whose stated mission is “accelerating kill chains” in wars in Ukraine, Gaza, Lebanon and Iran.

Palantir will now be getting data from every farm:

what they’ve planted, why they planted it, how much was produced per acre, etc.

All of this information will be transferred from the USDA directly to Palantir, which will have influence over how farming decisions are made going forward.

The deal, built around something called “One Farmer, One File,” will give one company a unified digital profile of every farmer in the country, their land, their subsidies, their supply chains, all of it running through the same platform that already powers ICE deportations and military targeting.

Since Trump took office, Palantir’s federal contracts have nearly doubled, spanning Defense, Homeland Security, ICE, Treasury, Justice, HHS, and now the USDA. The USDA is just the latest door to open, and this one leads straight to the food supply.

This is now the 27th US Department that has contracted Palantir.

The company behind all of this is effectively a CIA front company, co-founded by Peter Thiel, arguably the creepiest billionaire in an industry that has no shortage of them. This is a man whose own biographer said his politics amount to a longing for a dictator. He launched Palantir with CIA seed money, then turned around and poured $15 million into JD Vance’s Senate run.

Running the day-to-day operation is CEO Alex Karp, who has told investors the company exists to “scare enemies and on occasion kill them,” warned audiences that “some people are going to get their heads cut off,” and fantasized about spraying Wall Street analysts with fentanyl-laced urine. Former employees have publicly condemned his increasingly violent rhetoric, and a manifesto the company recently posted online was described across the political spectrum as cartoonishly fascist.

Alex Karp and Peter Thiel

So when the Trump administration hands this particular company a no-bid contract over American agricultural infrastructure, that is not a bureaucratic footnote. Palantir will now have visibility into what farmers grow, how disaster relief gets distributed, how fraud gets flagged, and how foreign land ownership gets monitored, with the full system not expected to be complete until 2028 and years of expansion still ahead.

Putting the surveillance architecture of the American security state in charge of the food supply, with zero competitive bidding, no oversight and minimal public debate should concern a lot more people than it currently does.

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