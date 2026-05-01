Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

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Linda's avatar
Linda
4h

Every day is Christmas, these days. Huh? I sure hope the earth IS flat, so that we can all just push all of them off.

Otherwise, TO THE MOON, Alice.

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Spencer Gray's avatar
Spencer Gray
3h

Peter Thiel is in the Epstein files saying

"democracy is a failed experiment" and that women and poor people should have never had the right to vote and they are strategically positing how to stop both.

They also used Epstein to pressure governments to get their way.

One of Trump's biggest donors.

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