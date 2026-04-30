Deal Between Washington And ISIS To Smuggle Stolen Gold Out Of Syria

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In typical fashion, as I was researching the background of ISIS, I came across another inexplicably bizarre story of a deal between the United States and its boogeyman “ISIS,” in which Washington, D.C. received massive amounts of stolen gold in exchange for providing safe passage to ISIS members in Syria.

Oh, and it wasn’t the first time they cut this deal with ISIS.

On December 19th, 2018, President Trump declared victory over ISIS and said “we’ve beaten them badly,” and announced a full removal of US troops from Syria.

Then, in February of 2019, 3 months after the US announced it was leaving Syria, reports began to surface that US forces were collaborating with ISIS: ISIS was giving the US stolen gold in exchange for safe passage.

US forces have used helicopters to transfer large boxes full of the “spoils” of ISIS terrorists from the al-Dashisha area in Hasaka province’s southern countryside. The sources claim that the boxes contained huge amounts of gold that the terrorist group had safely stored…corresponds with other reports that ISIS had transported some 40 tonnes of gold stolen from Mosul in Iraq and other areas in Syria.

One tonne of gold is valued around $55 to $65 million. Forty tonnes of gold is worth roughly $2.2 billion to $2.6 billion — gold that was stolen from the Syrian and Iraqi people, handed directly to the U.S. military, and has never been publicly accounted for.

According to the sources, US military helicopters arrived…transferring ISIS militants who had surrendered themselves to American troops and later directed them to the cashes of stolen gold, allegedly closing a deal under which Washington “spared hundreds of the terror organisation’s field leaders and experts.” The US has previously been accused by multiple countries of organizing transportation for ISIS fighters, suggesting that the US military has used helicopters to evacuate ISIS commanders with their families or transport the terrorists to training camps.

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So let me make sure I have this straight.

ISIS, the group we spent trillions of dollars and thousands of lives fighting, handed over billions in stolen gold to U.S. forces and in return we let their leaders walk. Some were reportedly taken to training camps. This gold was stolen from the Syrian and Iraqi people by ISIS, who then handed it over to the US military in exchange for safe passage.

Not only did we steal resources from the people of another country, but we colluded with the enemy during a time of war to do so.

The reports of US collusion with extremists emerge on a regular basis…local residents had witnessed US helicopters landing on the territory of a local prison and then leaving; the source explained that the flights were for the evacuation of radicals. The Russian Defense Ministry has said that the US-led coalition was engaged in the training of former ISIS terrorists on a base near al-Hasakah in order to create the new militant formation called the “New Syrian Army.”

U.S. SPECIAL FORCES TRAINING ISIS AND PROTECTING THE LEADER OF ISIS

According to local residents, instructors from the US Special Operations were using a refugee camp as a base for training ISIS members. The refugees at the camp said that these ISIS militants were sent to southern Syria at the end of the training course to fight against the Syrian government.

And then, since all of that wasn’t bad enough, it was discovered that the US military was protecting al-Baghdadi. THE al-Baghdadi. The most wanted terrorist on earth at the time. The ringleader of ISIS was able to travel between Iraq and Syria under the protection of the US military.

al-Baghdadi, leader of ISIS

We were supposedly at war with these people. But we were also flying them out of combat zones and training them at U.S.-linked bases under a new name. At some point you have to ask yourself, who exactly were we fighting for over there? If ISIS was the enemy, why were we taking them to training camps and cutting deals with them?

What happened to “never negotiating with terrorists”?

Here’s what I would like to know:

Where did this 2+ BILLION dollars worth of gold go? Because it sure didn’t go back to the people it was stolen from. And it definitely didn’t go towards making the lives of the average American better considering no mainstream outlet ever reported on this deal.

40 tonnes of gold weighs 88,000 lbs.

So where did it all go? Since this was absolutely an illegal transaction, did the US forces transporting it get a cut of the gold?

Did it get sent to DC, or a US military base? Where is it being stored?

If you have any information about this story please email me, I will keep you entirely anonymous, maddie@booksbehindborders.org

For further reading on this topic, here’s an article and video I did on the $10 trillion dollar HOAX of the so-called ‘Global War on Terror.’

The 'War on Terror': A $10 Trillion Dollar Hoax Books Behind Borders · Feb 15 The new Syrian president, who the United States and Israel helped bring to power is one of the leader’s of al-Qaeda. There is no such thing as a former member of al-Qaeda. You don’t wake up one day and decide to stop decapitating people to become a diplomat. Read full story

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