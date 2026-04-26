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So apparently, someone fired multiple shots at last nights White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Whether you believe a lone gunman actually made it through what is arguably the most fortified social gathering on the planet — that’s a conversation for another day. And honestly? Whether it was real or staged doesn’t even matter anymore. That’s the whole architecture of a false flag. The event is just the delivery mechanism. The narrative is the weapon.

And right on cue, the narrative arrived.

Within hours, people who have spent the last four years calling Trump a fascist were suddenly tweeting “political violence is never the answer.” And now Trump has fresh ammunition to build whatever monument to himself he’s been lobbying for, like a ballroom. Funny how that works.

But that’s not actually what I want to talk about.

I want to talk about the hypocrisy. The specific, nauseating, bipartisan hypocrisy that shows up like clockwork every single time something like this happens.

Because everyone’s been running around with half a quote. The full version — the one they definitely didn’t teach us in school — is this: “Violence is never the answer, until it’s the only answer.”

The same politicians, journalists, and pundits who flood Twitter with “political violence is never the answer” the moment a domestic incident touches someone powerful — those exact same people say nothing when those same powerful figures are funding and facilitating mass slaughter abroad. Or worse, they cheer for it. They vote for the funding bills. They pose for photos with the defense contractors.

Let me be specific:

Hundreds of thousands of civilians have been murdered in Gaza , half of whom are children . The ICJ has ruled it a genocide, and the international community essentially shrugged and asked Israel to please be more careful.

To kick off the war in Iran this year, the U.S. and Israel slaughtered 175+ little girls by bombing a children’s school . And they didn’t just bomb the elementary school , they triple tapped it . That means they struck it, waited for parents and rescuers to arrive, then struck it again. Then again a third time. Let me be clear: you don’t accidentally bomb something with PRECISION missiles. And you definitely don’t do it three times.

At the hands of the U.S., Sudan is experiencing what the UN calls one of the worst humanitarian catastrophes in modern history , with famine being used as a deliberate weapon of war . Why? Because Sudan was on Israel’s target list in an effort to fulfill the Greater Israel Project.

The U.S. has bombed Somalia nearly EVERY SINGLE DAY for over 20 years — a country most Americans couldn’t locate on a map if their lives depended on it — and that is never discussed in the mainstream news. Why? Same reason as above, to foment the Greater Israel Project, no matter how many civilians have to die in the process.

The list goes on and one, but I’ll stop there (for now).

And the United States isn’t a passive bystander in any of this. It is the largest arms dealer on Earth. It funds, it trains, it green-lights. When Benjamin Netanyahu addressed Congress last year, he received 58 standing ovations — while his military was actively killing journalists, aid workers, and entire families in Gaza. Standing ovations. In the building where they write the checks.

The United States government is the greatest purveyor of violence and terrorism on the planet.

But anytime somebody tries to fight back against this oppression and mass terrorism, they’re condemned.

So here’s the question I keep coming back to: what exactly is a population supposed to do?

When a nuclear-armed nation state, backed by the most powerful military alliance in human history, decides your population is expendable — what is the prescribed response?

File a complaint?

They’ve tried that.

The UN and ICJ acknowledged the genocide in Gaza and then did nothing. The U.S. vetoed the ceasefire resolutions. The bombs kept falling.

Okay, now what? Tweet about it? Write a strongly worded letter to a congressman who is literally on the board of a defense contractor making BILLIONS of dollars anytime a bomb falls?

Do people actually believe you can negotiate your way out of extermination?

Do people actually believe that the answer to terrorism is to negotiate?

Last I checked, the United States’ answer to 3,000 Americans dying on 9/11 was to spend trillions of dollars killing millions of people in the Middle East.

And yet, the moment the oppressed respond with force, the entire Western press corps condemns them.

That’s not a moral position. That’s a protection racket.

A protection racket for the transnational mob known as the United States of America, Israel, the United Nations, Congress, and the world-wide Intelligence Communities.

The reality is, violence is never the answer, until it’s the only answer.

If you’re tired of being told everything is fine while it clearly isn’t, you’re exactly why this publication exists.

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