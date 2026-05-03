Iran Is Not The Top State Sponsor Of Terrorism. America And Israel Are. Here's The Proof.

This content is information the American ruling elite do NOT want you to have access to. If you appreciate work like this, and want more of it, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

Or leave me a tip!

Over 90% of major terror attacks in Europe and the United States since 2001 were carried out by Saudi-linked Sunni groups (specifically Al-Qaeda and ISIS) including 9/11, the 2004 Madrid bombings, the 2005 London 7/7 attacks, and the 2015 Paris attacks.

Saudi-linked Sunni terror groups such as ISIS and Al-Qaeda are responsible for 89-93% of all Islamist attacks and deaths worldwide.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia remains a close U.S. ally and active military partner.

Iran-backed Shia plots against the West are extremely rare and operate in an entirely separate world from the Saudi-linked Sunni networks responsible for the vast majority of terrorist violence.

Yet Israel and the United States have collaborated with these very Saudi-linked groups, the same ones responsible for the greatest terrorist death tolls in modern history.

Don’t Believe Me?

President Trump and Abu Mohammad al-Julani in the Oval Office, current president of Syria and the leader of Al-Qaeda

The U.S. and Israel fought on the same side as Al-Qaeda in Syria.

The photo above speaks for itself: Trump, in the Oval Office, posing with al-Julani, the head of Al-Qaeda in Syria, a man who once had a $10 million U.S. government bounty on his head.

There is literally no such thing as “former” Al-Qaeda. There are videos of this guy chopping people’s heads off in Syria...you don’t just wake up one day and stop being a psychopath.

Nevertheless, in December 2025, the Trump administration and Israel installed al-Julani as the President of Syria.

This content is information the American ruling elite do NOT want you to have access to. If you appreciate work like this, and want more of it, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

Or leave me a tip!

This is the story we were handed about the “Global War on Terror”:

On September 11 , 2001, Al-Qaeda carried out the deadliest attack on U.S. soil in modern history, crashing planes into the World Trade Center and killing thousands of Americans in a single morning.

And almost immediately, the country was pointed in one direction: Afghanistan. That’s where the enemy was. That’s where the war had to go.

But if you slow it down for even a second, there’s a detail sitting right in plain sight that somehow never became the headline, 15 of the 19 hijackers were Saudi nationals… not Afghan.

And still, the focus snapped to Afghanistan. Then it expanded to Iraq.

And what did that turn into?

Trillions of taxpayer dollars burned.

Millions of civilians dead, across multiple countries.

Hundreds of thousands of children starving to death.

Thousands of American soldiers killed.

Thousands more coming home maimed.

And many more coming home carrying trauma that didn’t stay overseas, the kind that followed them back and, in too many cases, ended in suicide.

Now fast forward 20+ years, and somehow we’ve gone from “destroy them at all costs” to the head of Al-Qaeda being paraded around at the United Nations, standing alongside a former Central Intelligence Agency Director and the Secretary of State like this is just another diplomatic photo op.

The same group we were told we had to sacrifice everything to defeat, including our freedoms and American lives.

And now, the former CIA Director is saying to the head of Al-Qaeda at the United Nations, “Your success is my success,” years after throwing him in an Iraqi jail.

Imagine fighting in the War on Terror, or losing someone you love, whether on the September 11 attacks or overseas, and then seeing this.

And yet, they want us to believe that Al-Qaeda isn’t on our payroll?

It’s too unbelievable for words.

Oh, And Here’s Our Greatest Ally, Bibi, Visiting Al-Qaeda Soldiers In A Hospital In Tel Aviv

I’m sure it’s just a coincidence but I’ve been working on this article for over a week and every time I try to upload the image of Netanyahu shaking the hands of a “wounded Syria rebel” in a hospital in Tel Aviv, Substack begins to glitch. So unfortunately, I’m not able to add the image, but you can see it HERE. As a reminder, wounded Syrian rebels = Al-Qaeda.

“You’re So Unpatriotic”

As a U.S. Navy veteran, I understand how uncomfortable this is to even think about, let alone say out loud, but the reality is the United States has been the bad guy throughout most of our history.

We’ve overthrown countless democratially elected governments and installed brutal, tyrannical regimes.

We’ve backed murderous death-cults in Latin America that went on to kill millions of people.

A lot of our so-called “allies” run deeply oppressive systems.

We’ve starved millions of citizens in Africa to death.

We’ve funded countless genocides all around the world.

And it doesn’t stop there…

I’ve been told hundreds of times that criticizing the government makes me “unpatriotic,” but that’s backwards. You don’t love your country by ignoring its failures or explaining them away, you love it by holding it to the standards it claims to stand for, by staying informed, by paying attention, and by having the backbone to speak up when the people in power betray those principles, even when it’s inconvenient, even when it puts you at odds with the crowd.

I will always tell the truth.

No matter the cost.

If you want to learn the real history of our world, I’ve compiled a list of 200+ books, documentaries and declassified files that the mainstream media never wanted you to find. It’s entirely free and you can access it here:

If you’re tired of being told everything is fine while it clearly isn’t, you’re exactly why this publication exists.

My work is 100% reader-supported. That means no advertisers, no political handlers, and no incentive to soften the truth.

I started this because too many people feel like they’re losing their minds trying to make sense of what’s happening, myself included. I wanted to build a space of like-minded people to make this journey feel less lonely for all of us.

To allow me to continue posting content just like this, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. I’m running a special for $40/year or $5/month.

If that price feels impossible to you, I understand. Share this article with everyone you know, it costs nothing but it matters more than you could possibly know.

If you prefer to make a one time donation in support of my work, you can do so by clicking HERE.

This content is information the American ruling elite do NOT want you to have access to. If you appreciate work like this, and want more of it, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.