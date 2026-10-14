WWII: THE GREATEST DECEPTION IN MODERN HISTORY?

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U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell lying about WMDs in Iraq at the United Nations . This single lie caused the deaths of millions . Why do you believe anything these people say when they have showed you over and over again how little regard they have for human life?

Why should I believe the narrative of WWII from the SAME GOVERNMENT that lied about Vietnam, WMDs in both Iraq and Iran, Afghanistan, Syria, Libya, Yemen, Palestine, Covid and Epstein?

Seriously. I feel that’s an extremely valid question.

Our government has lied us into EVERY WAR for AT LEAST the last 25 years. Why would the story of WWII be any different?

And I think the reason so many people are unwilling to even entertain that question has a lot to do with how we’ve been taught to understand history in the first place.

Listen, I get it. Nobody wants to believe they’re the villain in the story. Nobody wants to confront the possibility that their government is run by psychopaths who are inflicting unfathomable suffering upon innocent people around the globe in pursuit of global domination.

It’s much easier to believe you’re the good guy.

It’s much easier to tell yourself that your government occasionally makes mistakes, that innocent people sometimes die as an unfortunate consequence of war, but that ultimately, your country is a force for good in the world. That whatever terrible things it might do, it’s still morally superior to the enemies it tells you to fear.

The U.S. government murdered over 1.5 MILLION Iraqis just from sanctions, including more than 500,000 CHILDREN! When Madeleine Albright was asked whether she thought the deaths of half a million dead Iraqi children was "worth it," she said that yes, it was.

And isn’t that exactly how we’ve been taught to understand WWII? That there were good guys and bad guys, that we were the good guys, and that our role in the war was ultimately about saving the world from evil?

But if you examine that just a little bit deeper, the entire premise doesn’t make much sense.

The U.S. allied with the Soviet Union to take down the Third Reich. Do you know who was ruling the Soviet Union at this time?

The Bolsheviks.

And the Bolsheviks were way more evil than the Nazis, and it’s not even close. The Bolsheviks killed over 60 million people. They murdered innocent men, women, and children en masse, at the same time they allied with the U.S. government.

Which, to me, destroys the entire moral argument of WWII. We allied with a country that murdered 60 million people to take down a government that murdered 6 million?

On its face, it simply makes no sense. If it was a moral crusade, they would have fought the Soviet Union.

But Westerners don’t want to confront this. They don’t want to ask themselves these questions because doing so would mean acknowledging that the people we’ve spent our entire lives being taught were the good guys might not have been the good guys at all.

Now, does that mean the Nazis were good? Absolutely not. You’ll be hard-pressed to find ANY government that’s genuinely just or moral. Personally, I’m of the opinion that they’re all run by murderous psychopaths, so I’m certainly not defending the Nazis either.

But that doesn’t change the fact that we are the villains.

That we ally with the villains.

That we are the terrorists.

We are the tyrants.

We are the evil regime.

And I think that same refusal to confront how evil our government actually is, is exactly why we continue to believe the same narratives about the wars we’re fighting today.

We would rather believe that our soldiers are overseas defending our country, but how many of the people that we are killing are simply defending their country from us?

We would rather believe that our military is fighting for freedom and democracy, without opening our eyes to how many countries have been destroyed in the name of those very things.

We don’t want to admit that every time our government says they’re “liberating” a country, what they really mean is they’re mass murdering civilians.

And we certainly won’t dare to admit that that’s exactly what we did to Germany after WWII.

German women kept in cages of Eisenhower’s Rhine meadow death fields after WWII . Did you learn about this in school?

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Our country ethnically cleansed more than 12 million innocent Germans at the end of WWII. Half a million of them were murdered for the crime of speaking German. Children were lined up and shot.

Well over 2 million women and children were raped at the end of the war. Many of them died or killed themselves as a result. Hundreds of thousands of them starved to death.

It was the largest mass expulsion in human history, and yet you never learned about that in school.

And who did our government commit these crimes against humanity with?

The Bolsheviks and the English. You’d be shocked at how many genocides Great Britain has been responsible for.

Our government was not the hero in WWII. It has never been the hero in any war in its entire history.

Everything you learned in school was a lie.

And considering WWII was such a massive cultural event, and its legacy is still used to this day to psychologically manipulate our country, I think it might be vitally important to understand what really happened.

Because the Western world has become a depraved dystopia where most people are sleepwalking through life in a propaganda-riddled stupor under an empire fueled by human blood.

You can either wake up and start living in reality, or remain asleep in the fiction until there is literally nothing left of this country.

And I believe the first step toward waking up is learning our real history, especially the parts of history that are considered “off limits,” because I believe that when people are discouraged from questioning something, it’s worth asking why. Typically that means there’s something behind the curtain that they don’t want you to see.

So I’m asking a very simple question.

If our government has lied to us about every single war in history, why is WWII the one war we’re not allowed to question?

Do you seriously believe that the version they told you is the complete truth? And more importantly, are you brave enough to find out?

If you’re not sure where to start, I’ll link some of my articles below. They’re completely free to read, and I also highly recommend reading my Forbidden Reading List.

Articles on WWII and the Bolsheviks:

If you’re tired of being told everything is fine while it clearly isn’t, you’re exactly why this publication exists.

My work is 100% reader-supported. That means no advertisers, no political handlers, and no incentive to soften the truth.

I started this because too many people feel like they’re losing their minds trying to make sense of what’s happening, myself included. I wanted to build a space of like-minded people to make this journey feel less lonely for all of us.

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I keep my news, investigations, and analysis free and accessible to everyone. If you value my work, your support makes it possible for me to keep doing it. Please like, comment, share, and subscribe.