WHO IS GETTING RICH OFF THE IRAN WAR?

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Politicians are buying oil, energy, and defense stocks right before wars break out, positioning themselves to profit from the same wars that make life increasingly unbearable for the average American.

Americans are finally realizing that the politicians who are supposed to represent us don’t actually work for us and when you look at how our political system operates, it’s pretty obvious why.

We have a political system that allows the very people responsible for making decisions that affect hundreds of millions of Americans to get filthy rich off those same decisions.

Members of Congress are approving military budgets, regulating industries, passing healthcare laws, voting on economic policies, handling trade deals, deciding whether to fund wars, and receiving classified government briefings. And somehow, these same people are allowed to have millions of dollars invested in the exact corporations that benefit from the decisions they’re making.

How is that even legal?

We’re talking about politicians who have access to information the rest of us would go to prison for possessing, who know which industries are about to receive billions of dollars in taxpayer money, and who can personally profit from the decisions they’re making with that information.

How completely insane is that? Shouldn’t all members of Congress be entirely unbiased?

If a politician knows that a war is coming, knows that oil prices are about to skyrocket, and knows that defense contractors are about to receive billions in government contracts, why on earth should they be allowed to buy stocks in those companies?

And if those same politicians personally benefit every time the United States gets dragged into another war, what financial incentive do they have to ever vote to end one?

Because while Americans are being told that we need to make sacrifices, pay higher prices, and send billions of our tax dollars overseas to fund another war, the people making those decisions can sit back and watch their investment portfolios grow.

The American people are paying for these wars twice. Once with our tax dollars, and again every time we go to the gas station or grocery store. Meanwhile, the politicians deciding how long these wars continue have money invested in the companies making billions from them.

And we’re supposed to believe that none of this influences their decisions?

So I started looking into which politicians invested in oil and defense companies before the Iran war, exactly when they bought those stocks, and how much those investments have increased in value since the war began.

Because I want to know which politicians are voting to keep this war going while they have money invested in the companies profiting from it, and whether they might be using classified information that ordinary Americans don’t have access to in order to make themselves filthy rich.

Let’s find out…

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RO KHANNA

Ro Khanna loves to preach about being anti-war, but apparently that doesn’t stop him from investing in the very companies making billions off these wars. Just weeks before the Iran war broke out, he invested in Shell, TotalEnergies, and Palantir.

Khana purchased these stocks on February 13 when Shell was trading at $78.77 a share. Today, it’s trading at $104.78. That’s a 33% increase in just over eight months. So while Americans are getting crushed by rising oil costs, Khana is making a fortune.

Shell’s stock is up nearly 39% in the last year and even beat analyst expectations with $6.92 billion in quarterly earnings.

SHELL’S STOCK TRENDS

On February 13, TotalEnergies was trading at $76.79 a share. Today, it’s trading at $93.76. That’s a 22% increase in just eight months, and its stock is up nearly 39% over the past year, with its profits jumping by nearly a third to $5.4 billion.

So while ordinary Americans are getting absolutely demolished by rising energy bills, Khanna is invested in an oil giant whose stock price has been soaring.

And I’m supposed to believe there’s nothing wrong with a politician preaching about ending wars while he has money invested in companies profiting from them? Why would he want this war to end when he has a financial stake in the companies benefiting from it?

TOTALENERGIE’S STOCK TRENDS

On February 13, Palantir was trading at $131.41 a share. Today, it’s trading at $198.73, and its stock is up nearly 19% over the past year. Meanwhile, Khanna has repeatedly raised the alarm about Palantir’s use of personal data, mass surveillance, and the dystopian potential of unchecked artificial intelligence, yet he’s making millions off of his investments in Palantir and AI companies.

So apparently Palantir is dangerous enough for Khanna to warn the American public about, but not dangerous enough to keep out of his investment portfolio.

Why would I believe a single word that comes out of his mouth? Clearly, he doesn’t have nearly as much of a problem with Palantir as he wants the American public to believe.

PALANTIR’S STOCK TRENDS

Since Khanna entered Congress in 2017, his estimated net worth has reportedly increased by $187 MILLION, even though his salary is only $174,000/year. And I’m sure that has absolutely nothing to do with the privileged information he has access to while sitting on the Armed Services Committee, overseeing the very industries he is invested in.

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JOSH GOTTHEIMER

Then there’s New Jersey Democrat Josh Gottheimer who sits on the House Intelligence Committee, where members receive some of the most sensitive classified defense and intelligence briefings in the country. In other words, he knows definitively when the U.S. will be going to war and somehow he’s also allowed to trade stocks in companies that stand to make billions from those wars.

He bought Exxon stock on February 2 and 4, just weeks before the U.S. struck Iran.

On February 2, Exxon was trading at $138.40 a share and today it’s trading at $184.54 a share, and its stock is up nearly 47% in the past year.

EXXON’S STOCK TRENDS

JON BOOZEMAN

Then there’s Arkansas Republican Senator Jon Boozman, who sits on the Appropriations Committee, the same committee that literally funds America’s wars. He bought ExxonMobil just weeks before the Iran war, then voted NO on all 11 resolutions to end it. So he’s helping fund a war, voting against efforts to end it, and has money invested in the very industry making a fortune from it. I wonder why he’s so interested in keeping this war going?

On January 8, the very day he bought ExxonMobil stock, it was trading at $122.91 a share. Today, it’s trading at $184.54. That’s a 50% increase in less than ten months, and its stock is up nearly 47% over the past year.

Meanwhile, ordinary Americans are getting absolutely crushed by rising gas prices and the politicians making decisions about this war have money invested in the companies benefiting from it.

EXXON’S STOCK TRENDS

For the sake of not making this article ridiculously long, I’ll stop here. But trust me, this is nowhere near the number of politicians making money off the war in Iran. And I think Americans would be absolutely horrified if they knew just how many of our politicians have financial interests in the very industries they’re supposed to be overseeing.

I want to investigate more of these conflicts of interest, and I want your help deciding where to look next. What politicians, corporations, or industries should I investigate? What financial connections do you think Americans would be shocked to learn about?

Relevant reading:

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