Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

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Notes from the underground's avatar
Notes from the underground
9hEdited

And these men returned home to their wives and girlfriends to have families that became the baby boomer generation. Presumably 100s of 1000s of German women ( those that survived) bore unloved children, endured monstrous shame, internal injuries, venereal disease and generational trauma. Horrific. Utterly horrific.

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CD236677's avatar
CD236677
9h

THIS is what I tell people about when they try to sell me the idea about how the USA are "the good guys".

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