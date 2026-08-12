Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

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Jeffrey Bryant's avatar
Jeffrey Bryant
Aug 12

I already know about this. My grandfather didn't come to the US until Operation paperclip. The version of world war II I learned from him is quite the opposite from what the Jews taught you through public education.

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Michael Lynch's avatar
Michael Lynch
Aug 12

Americans are either historically brainwashed or historically ignorant. And it is clear to me what is driving these conditions.

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