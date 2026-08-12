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Never imagined you’d read this headline, did you?

We are taught that Hitler’s policy was to exterminate every Jew. But if that’s true, why did thousands of men of Jewish descent, including hundreds of what the Nazis called “full Jews,” serve in the German military with Adolf Hitler’s full knowledge and approval?

Before I get called an antisemite for even asking the question, let’s talk about where this information actually comes from.

Bryan Rigg, who is Jewish, completed his undergraduate studies at Yale with honors in history. He then went on to earn his M.A. and Ph.D. from Cambridge University.

Rigg also volunteered in the Israeli Army and later served as an officer in the U.S. Marine Corps.

So this isn’t some random guy on Reddit who decided one afternoon to rewrite the history of World War II.

Rigg spent years researching the Jewish ancestry of soldiers who served under Hitler.

He documented more than 1,200 men, including extremely high-ranking officers:

Two field marshals

Fifteen generals

Two full generals

Eight lieutenant generals

Five major generals, some commanding up to 100,000 troops

In at least 20 cases, Jewish soldiers in the Nazi army were awarded Germany’s highest military honor, the Knight’s Cross.

Leo Skurnik, a Jewish medical officer (second row, second from right), was awarded an Iron Cross .

Field-Marshal Erhard Milch, a Jew, with General Wolfram von Richthofen . He was awarded the Ritterkreuz for his performance during the campaign in Norway in 1940 .

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General Gotthard Heinrici, who was married to a Jew, meeting Hitler in 1937 .

One of the veterans was an observant Jew who served as a captain and practiced his religion while serving in the Wehrmacht during the war.

Jews also served in the Nazi police and security forces as ghetto police (Ordnungdienst) and concentration camp guards (kapos).

Now stop and consider how strange that is compared with the version of WWII that we all grew up hearing.

Horst Geitner, a Jew, was awarded both the Iron Cross Second Class and the Silver Wound Badge .

So what happens to the claim that Hitler sought to exterminate all Jews, when he allowed some of them to join in his struggle against Bolshevism and International finance capitalism?

If Jews were permitted to serve in Hitler’s armed forces then how could there have been a holocaust against Jews?

We are talking about Adolf Hitler, a man history remembers for his fanatical hatred of Jews, leading a government that measured Jewish ancestry down to a person’s grandparents. Yet somehow, men with Jewish ancestry were wearing Hitler’s uniform, commanding his troops and being decorated for bravery by the very regime we are told viewed their blood as an enemy of Germany.

And somehow, this massive contradiction is never mentioned when we’re taught the history of Nazi Germany. The obvious question is: why?

This article is a continuation of my series digging into the real history of WWII because everything we were taught in school was based on a lie. Check out the previous articles below. They’re completely free to read, and I promise you, most of what you’re about to read you’ll be seeing for the first time.

If you’re tired of being told everything is fine while it clearly isn’t, you’re exactly why this publication exists.

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I started this because too many people feel like they’re losing their minds trying to make sense of what’s happening, myself included. I wanted to build a space of like-minded people to make this journey feel less lonely for all of us.

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