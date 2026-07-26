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If you haven’t read the first installment in my World War Two series you can do so here:

Have you ever stopped and wondered why the most powerful insult in America is comparing someone to Adolf Hitler?

It doesn’t matter whether the argument is about war, immigration, free speech, foreign policy, vaccines, or elections. Sooner or later somebody throws out the same line.

“You’re literally Hitler.”

“Trump is literally Hitler.”

“That dude’s a Nazi.”

It’s always Hitler. Always Nazis.

Americans have a visceral reaction to that name unlike almost anything else in modern history. For generations, Adolf Hitler has represented the ultimate symbol of evil, the final boss of human wickedness, the man against whom all other villains are measured. In the American mind, there is no greater historical monster.

Step aside satan, we’ve got Adolf Hitler now.

And because Hitler sits at the center of how Americans are taught to understand World War II, you would assume the average American knows a tremendous amount about the history surrounding that war.

But then you start digging into the history and realize most Americans actually know almost nothing about it.

In fact, the more you dig, the more you find out that the truth is almost always the exact opposite of what we were told.

For example, how many Americans would say Adolf Hitler was the worst mass murderer of the 20th century?

Probably a lot. I certainly used to believe that too. The problem is that it’s not true.

Just one example: Joseph Stalin was FAR MORE DEADLY.

Yet, for some reason, the U.S. allied with Stalin during the war, while he was actively killing millions of Christians in his Gulags, which were created and managed by Jews. Fast forward to today and Russia is purported to be our greatest enemy, and the Jewish state of Israel is supposedly, our greatest ally.

Huh. That’s strange.

Now let’s take it a step further: how many Americans do you think are aware that after WWII, the allies ethnically cleansed 12 million German civilians ?

Please watch this short clip of a man describing what he witnessed in 1945 AFTER the war had already ended:

“I can say that what happened here in 1945 is no different at all to the Third Reich. The moral of these people who did this, they were the same.”

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So…they expect you to believe that Adolf Hitler was a madman who was ethnically cleansing Jews and that’s why we he had to be stopped at all costs. Yet after the war, the “good guys” turned around and did the EXACT THING that Hitler was accused of?

Not to mention, everybody likes to talk about the supposed “concentration camps” that Hitler housed the “Jews” in. Yet they conveniently leave out that the Allies literally transferred the Germans to these same exact camps before we mass murdered them.

Since I’m already well on my way to being “cancelled” for daring to revisit the topic of WWII, I figure why stop here?

Let’s Talk About Salomon Morel

Morel was Jewish and he was born in Poland. In March of 1995 he was appointed commandant of the Zgoda labour camp where he proceeded to stand on a table and make a speech to the “prisoners” who were actually just German civilians. These people were guilty of absolutely nothing.

"My name is Morel. I am a Jew. My mother and father, my brothers, they're all dead, and I swore that if I survived the war, I'd pay you Germans back. And you're going to pay for it now."

The prisoners he addressed were not Nazi SS guards or military officers, but primarily German civilians, including elderly people, women, and children.

Following this malevolent introduction, Morel instituted a regime of severe brutality. The Germans were systematically starved, subjected to lethal beatings, and forced to endure horrific conditions that allowed a typhus epidemic to sweep through the camp.

His actions and commands led to the deaths of roughly 1,500 to 1,700 people in less than a year.

Take a listen to this short clip from survivors of the Zgoda labour camp:

All of that took place under Morel’s command. He was an extremely sick and demented individual.

Now1 you’d think that the so-called “allies” and “good guys” who won the war wouldn’t let this stand. After all, isn’t this what they were supposed to be fighting against?

Well, in 1996, Morel was formally indicted and charged with genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity, and communist crimes because he was a literal commie.

In 1998, Poland formally charged him and requested his extradition so he could stand trial for these crimes.

But he had already fled to Israel and they refused - twice - to comply with this extradition request.

He lived in Tel Aviv until his death in 2007.

The General Who Called Out The Hypocrisy

General Patton

General Patton was an extremely decorated U.S. General who led the Third Army both in France and in Germany. Post-war, they appointed General Patton as the military governor in Bavaria, where he led “denazification” efforts.

But then we’re told that as he was leading these efforts he became increasingly “erratic.”

PBS stated in April of 1945 that he was removed by Eisenhower for making inflammatory remarks about the denazification policies. I wonder what policies he could have been referring to?

“We may have been fighting the wrong enemy all along. But while we’re here, we should go after the bastards now, ‘cause we’re gonna have to fight ‘em eventually.” - General George Patton

Now, you might be thinking, well Maddie sure, this is all completely horrific but maybe it was just a one time thing. A few bad apples.

And you’d be wrong.

We did this same exact thing to American citizens following Pearl Harbor.

Our government forcibly relocated and incarcerated about 120,000 Japanese Americans in ten concentration camps in the United States. And we made them stay there until the war ended.

Some of these people were’n’t even Japanese. They just looked Japanese.

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So now that we can all agree that the “good guys” committed a genocide and ethnic cleansing of their own and were guilty of the exact same crimes as the Nazis, maybe you’re thinking well surely the Nazis were worse because they experimented on their own people!

This was embedded into our minds, “the Nazis experimented on innocent people.”

Besides the fact that some of these stories sound completely absurd, such as they apparently cut a human up and then sewed them back together. I mean, why would anyone do that? Even if you’re the most evil, sadistic person in the world, that sounds like a tremendous waste of time and resources.

…just slice a person in half and then sew them back together.

Sounds like propaganda to me. You know, just like when Hamas was accused of putting “babies in ovens.” It’s almost like there’s a patten here…

But for arguments sake, let’s just roll with it and say that it happened.

If the Nazis were this insane, this sick and twisted, why on God’s green earth did we BRING THEM ALL TO AMERICA?

During Operation Paperclip we took all of those top Nazi scientists, doctors, technicians and engineers and smuggled them into NASA, the CIA and the military, where some of them such as Wernher von Braun went on to make a name for themselves.

Yet they want us to believe that the Nazis were the enemy? If that was the case, these people would’ve been thrown into a black hole, not smuggled to the United States and embedded into our society.

Not to mention, let’s not pretend like we’re again, not guilty of these exact same crimes. Experimentation is not unique to the Nazis. The CIA has been experimenting on humans since it was created. If you’re on my Substack you’ve probably heard of MK Ultra.

Have you ever wondered what the “MK” of MK Ultra stands for?

MIND KONTROLLE (German spelling of control).

Ya know, for a little nod to the German Nazi scientists who developed the program for the CIA under Operation Paperclip.

And this also was not a one time thing. Under President LBJ we also ran Operation Phoenix.

“In 1968, CIA scientists at the Bien Hoa prison outside Saigon, surgically opened the skulls of three prisoners, implanted electrodes on their brains, gave them daggers and left them alone in a room. They wanted to shock the prisoners into killing one another but when the efforts failed, the prisoners were shot and their bodies were burned.”

Yet another operation where we were mass killing civilians, which we do a lot.

We literally dropped firebombs on praying Christians in a church in Dresden.

And don’t even get me started on the Holocaust WE committed in Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

But it’s different when we do it right, because we’re not “literally Hitler!”

But don’t you dare bring any of this up or you’ll get decimated by the propagandists in the West.

Because the crime is not actually dropping the bombs.

No, the crime is KNOWING about the bombs that were dropped.

It's apparently not a crime to mass murder civilians.

But it is a crime to remind people how often we do it.

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In Conclusion

History, news stories and Hollywood are constantly being revamped to match the government’s current propaganda pushes. “Truth” and “history” have become whatever the elites believe best serves their agenda.

Controlling the past helps them control the present, so they are constantly rewriting history.

And if you pay attention, there are topics that are entirely off limits to the mainstream and even “independent” media. For example, they will never revisit WWII and examine if what we learned in school is really how it all went down.

They never discuss the Bolshevik Revolution where 60 million Christians were killed by a government that was over 80% Jewish and how a large majority of these Jewish-Bolsheviks came to America and have been in positions of power ever since.

They certainly would never look into who actually financed the Third Reich, or if Hitler really died in that bunker in Berlin.

These topics are entirely off limits because according to the mainstream media, the only bad people in the world are Hitler, Putin and Kim Jong Un.

This is what the elites need you to believe.

As John Swinton, the Chief of Staff at the New York Times said:

”There is no such thing in America as an “independent press.” You know it and I know it. There is not one of you who dares to write your honest opinions, and if you did, you know beforehand that it would never appear in print. I am paid weekly for keeping my honest opinion out of the paper I am connected with. Others of you are paid similar salaries for similar things, and any of you who would be so foolish as to write honest opinions would be out on the streets looking for another job. If I allowed honest opinions to appear in one issue of my paper, before twenty-four hours my occupation would be gone. The business of journalists is to destroy the truth, to lie outright, to vilify, to fawn at the feet of mammon, and to sell his country and his race for his daily bread. You know it and I know it, and what folly is this toasting an independent press? We are the tools and vassals of rich men behind the scenes. We are the jumping jacks, they pull the strings and we dance. Our talents, our possibilities and our lives are all the property of other men. We are intellectual prostitutes.”

Since the mainstream and “independent” media won’t examine the real history of this world, I will.

Because many of the answers that Americans are seeking lie behind the doors of these topics.

They can call me an antisemite. They can compare me to Hitler. I honestly do not care. It’s simply a scare tactic to prevent people from investigating any further. But all that does is make me even more curious.

And if you want to know who really behaves like “literally Hitler,” it’s certainly not me. It’s your own government. And I’ll prove it.

I truly believe this series can wake up a lot of people as to what’s going on in this world, so I want to touch on as much as I can.

What topic opened your eyes about the truth of WWII? Let me know in the comments.

If you have any questions or if there’s something you want me to investigate throughout this series, please let me know below.

Relevant reading:

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