Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

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Alfred Kuntz's avatar
Alfred Kuntz
2h

My family are " Sorbs " , a Slavic ethnicity that have lived in Eastern Germany for over 1200 years. Bautzen is considered the cultural center and its located about 30 miles east of Dresden. As a child in the 1970's, my great grandmother would tell me many stories and you just highlighted several . As non ethnic Germans living amongst the Germans with their own language, she and many of the other old timers in our Lutheran Church had no real loyalty to the German nation and had a rather unique perspective of the entire affair. Everything you mentioned is indeed correct and though I was often told to keep quite in order to keep the peace so to speak, basically I was warned as a child preparing for the polished Western version to remember it was mostly bullshit!

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1 reply by Books Behind Borders
George's avatar
George
2h

Maddie...TRUTH...the New H8 speech 🙏👍🏼😡 Dont stop..the WORLD IS WAKING UP FINALLY

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