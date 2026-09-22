Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

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Truth4Justice1948's avatar
Truth4Justice1948
7h

Keep shining light on the truth, Maddie. Hopefully one day our history books will be accurate. History keeps repeating due to the victors controlling the narrative...

Btw, reminder not to use Insta for direct messages as they stopped encrypting messaging in May... I recommend if you use WhatsApp that you use an alias to keep your phone number private. From what I understand the content of WhatsApp messages are generally private, but Meta can use the meta data (no pun intended) to know who you communicate with and got his long and what groups your in (?), and potentially your general location... I had been recommending people use Signal until I saw a recent interview with Kim Dotcom and he laughed when asked about it, replying it's one of the worst! 🤔

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Truth4Justice1948's avatar
Truth4Justice1948
7h

Text SIGN PLIDUI to 50409 to send the following message to your members of Congress:

Congress: End $3.3 Billion in Annual Military Aid to Israel—Put America First

Dear Member of Congress,

I strongly urge you to work to end the $3.3 billion in annual U.S. military aid to Israel. The Senate is now considering appropriations legislation, making this an urgent opportunity to stop sending American taxpayer dollars to finance another nation's military.

Americans face rising costs and a national debt exceeding $40 trillion. Taxpayers should not be required to finance the military of any foreign nation.

For Christians, this is also a moral issue. Jesus taught us to be peacemakers, love our neighbors, and care for "the least of these."

If the children of Gaza were our children, would we still support sending more weapons?

The UN, humanitarian organizations, and volunteer medical professionals have documented immense suffering among Palestinian children, including deaths, life-altering injuries, amputations, and the loss of parents and entire families.

Supporting an end to military aid is not anti-Israel or anti-Jewish. It is a pro-America position that respects taxpayers and the sovereignty of other nations. Israel has one of the world's strongest militaries and can fund its own defense.

The Bible does not command American taxpayers to finance foreign governments or wars. Faithfulness to God is measured by justice, mercy, truth, and love.

Please work to end the $3.3 billion in annual military aid to Israel and stand for fiscal responsibility, peace, and the protection of innocent human life.

Thank you for your service and consideration.

. .. ... ..... .... .... .. . ... ....

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