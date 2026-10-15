WHEN CAN WE EXPECT PUBLIC EXECUTIONS OF THE EPSTEIN LIST? OR THE CIA DOCTORS WHO EXPERIMENTED ON AMERICAN CITIZENS?

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I recently came across a clip of JD Vance discussing the potential public execution of U.S. Army psychiatrist, Nidal Hasan at Fort Hood.

I’ll drop the 30-second clip below, but let me briefly sum it up for you.

Vance tells Americans that he believes what Nidal Hasan did was the worst terrorist attack on American soil since 9/11.

The Army soldiers that he was meant to treat for mental illness and other problems, he took them at their most vulnerable and gunned down people where they live. This is a guy who brutally murdered a lot of innocent people.

And listen, I don’t even necessarily disagree with him on this. In fact, I love that we have him on record saying exactly this.

Because if we can all agree that doctors deliberately harming the very people they’re supposed to be treating constitutes terrorism, and that any anyone who does this deserves to be put to death, then surely we can also agree that when our very own government does the exact same thing to its own citizens, that should be considered terrorism too, right?

So really, my only request here is that our government is ideologically consistent when it comes to mass murder.

If we’re going to publicly execute Hasan for his crimes, I would just love to know when we can expect the public executions of the military doctors and researchers who experimented on American soldiers and citizens on behalf of the CIA.

Because apparently, we have a very strong moral objection to doctors harming innocent Americans and I think that’s wonderful. I’d just like our government to be held to that same standard.

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And before anyone tries to tell me that our government would never do something like that, allow me to remind you of just a few occasions when it used human beings, including American soldiers, as unwilling test subjects:

Project SHAD : U.S. military personnel were sprayed with various chemical and biological agents. The sailors were told they were participating in “protective gear drills.” Many of these sailors later reported suffering from respiratory illnesses, neurological disorders, and various cancers.

MKULTRA : The CIA administered drugs to mental health patients, U.S. soldiers and other unwitting subjects, without their knowledge or consent. In one case, an American soldier was seeking help for his excruciating migraines. And instead of receiving medical help, Dr. Jolly West, a CIA doctor was subjecting him to intense, experimental drugging. This guy became so out of his mind that he ended up murdering a 3-year-old boy.

Operation Sea Spray : The U.S. Navy sprayed bacteria over the city of San Francisco to study how a biological weapon would spread through a populated area. The government claimed it was harmless. That turned out to be a lie.

The Willowbrook Hepatitis Study : Children with severe disabilities were intentionally infected with hepatitis in an effort to study the progression of the diseased and to test a vaccine.

The Plutonium Injection Experiments : Government researchers wanted to find out how the human body reacted to radioactive materials, so they injected plutonium into patients who they believed were terminally ill, without their consent. Some of these patients weren’t actually terminally ill.

Operation LAC : The U.S. Army sprayed zinc cadmium sulphide over areas in the U.S. and Canada to see how biological agents would disperse. And, as usual, the public was assured that the substance was harmless, but residents reported an unusual spike in cancer and respiratory deaths in the following decades.

Agent Orange: Beginning in 1961, the U.S. military carried out an 11-year chemical warfare campaign against the people of Vietnam, spraying 19 million gallons and defoliants and herbicides across the countryside. Over 3 million people were poisoned, including U.S. military personnel and it resulted in over a million birth defects.

So, when do you think we can expect to see these public executions? Or maybe we can start with executing the people on the Epstein list who are responsible for the murder and abuse of children?

Relevant reading:

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