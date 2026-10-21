THE TRUE STORY OF AMAZON: DARPA, THE CIA & THE APOLLO AFFAIR

I keep my news, investigations, and analysis free and accessible to everyone. If you value my work, your support makes it possible for me to keep doing it. Please like, comment, share, and subscribe.

Did you know that Jeff Bezos’ grandfather co-founded DARPA? You know, the super-secret Pentagon project that invented the internet.

Jeff Bezos has repeatedly credited his grandfather, Lawrence Preston Gise, as one of the biggest influences in his life. But what most people don’t know is that his grandfather wasn’t just some ordinary guy.

LP Gise worked for the U.S. government in the Atomic Energy Commission (AEC), the federal agency responsible for America’s nuclear programs, and in 1958, he helped establish the Advanced Research Projects Agency, now known as DARPA.

In the 1960s, Gise was the head of the AEC, and around that same time, investigators discovered that roughly 300 pounds of weapons-grade uranium was missing from a nuclear facility in Apollo, Pennsylvania.

The facility was operated by a company called NUMEC, founded by Zalman Shapiro, who is Ben Shapiro’s uncle.

Just a few years later, Israel developed its first nuclear weapon, and the CIA later determined that the material they used to do this came from the missing NUMEC uranium. This scandal is better known as the Apollo Affair.

Now, we’re all familiar with the story of how Bezos supposedly started Amazon in his garage in 1994. Just another brilliant American entrepreneur who started with nothing and built one of the largest corporations in the world.

What a beautiful American success story. It truly just makes you believe that maybe one day you can have it all too.

It’s the same story we’ve been told about Facebook and practically every other technology company that billions of people now use every single day.

But was Jeff Bezos really just some ordinary guy who happened to build one of the most powerful corporations in the world? Or was he chosen to be the front man of a CIA-front company, just like Peter Thiel, Mark Zuckerberg, Larry Ellison and many others?

We already know that Facebook was a DARPA program, which you can read more about below, so is it really that much a stretch that Amazon was as well?

And here’s something else I find interesting. If you try to obtain LP Gises’ records via the Freedom of Information Act, you’ll discover that they’ve all been destroyed. Why?

I keep my news, investigations, and analysis free and accessible to everyone. If you value my work, your support makes it possible for me to keep doing it. Please like, comment, share, and subscribe.

A brief recap before we dive into some more interesting CIA connections:

Jeff Bezos’ grandfather, the man he credits as one of the biggest influences in his life, helped establish one of the most secretive Pentagon research agencies in existence. He held a senior position at the Atomic Energy Commission during the Apollo Affair, and then his grandson just happens to build one of the largest data collection and storage empires in the world, which now provides cloud infrastructure to the CIA?

But I’m supposed to believe this all started in his garage?

THE CIA CONNECTION

Did you know that Amazon actually makes more money from its data centers than it does from its retail business?

Amazon doesn’t just sell products online. It operates massive data centers that power much of what we call the ‘cloud,’ essentially providing the infrastructure for the entire internet.

And here’s where things get interesting.

Amazon’s stock price exploded in 2014, just six months after the company was awarded its first major government contract, and guess who that contract was with? The CIA.

That contract opened the door to billions of dollars in government business. Today, agencies like the FBI, NSA, CIA, DOJ, and DOD run largely on Amazon data centers.

Now, personally, I don’t understand how this isn’t considered a massive national security concern. We have a supposed ‘private’ corporation storing a significant amount of our government’s most sensitive intelligence and military secrets and we’re supposed to believe that’s perfectly normal?

Shouldn’t the United States government have its own data centers instead of handing that responsibility over to a ‘private’ corporation?

But I guess it would make a whole lot more sense if Jeff Bezos was actually a CIA officer, wouldn’t it?

Tell me, did you know about the connections the Bezos’ family had with the Apollo Affair and DARPA? Do you believe that Jeff Bezos is just another American success story or do you think the connections that his family had with the Pentagon played a part in the creation of Amazon?

Relevant reading:

If you’re tired of being told everything is fine while it clearly isn’t, you’re exactly why this publication exists.

My work is 100% reader-supported. That means no advertisers, no political handlers, and no incentive to soften the truth.

I started this because too many people feel like they’re losing their minds trying to make sense of what’s happening, myself included. I wanted to build a space of like-minded people to make this journey feel less lonely for all of us.

To allow me to continue posting content just like this, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. I’m running a special for $40/year or $5/month.

If that price feels impossible to you, I understand. Share this article with everyone you know, it costs nothing but it matters more than you could possibly know.

I keep my news, investigations, and analysis free and accessible to everyone. If you value my work, your support makes it possible for me to keep doing it. Please like, comment, share, and subscribe.