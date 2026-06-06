Trump's Island

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The Epstein class sure do love their private islands.

If there’s one thing I genuinely admire about the Trump administration, it’s the unwavering commitment to making sure billionaires and nepo babies never have to settle for anything less than their wildest fantasies.

Enter Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.

According to Ivanka, they just happened to stumble across a private island off the coast of Albania that felt like destiny. In the interview, she explains that buying an island is really just the natural result of a lifetime spent in real estate, traveling the world, and reflecting deeply on how she wants to live and how she believes other people increasingly want to live.

Because obviously when the average American is staring down a rent increase, juggling three maxed-out credit cards, and hoping their next trip to the emergency room doesn’t financially destroy them, they’re also lying awake at night wondering which Mediterranean island best aligns with their personal growth journey.

And when Ivanka casually mentions arriving by “a friend’s boat,” what she means is that she and Jared were cruising around on Nat Rothschild’s mega yacht. You know, normal people stuff. Just friends helping friends shop for islands.

Also, can we stop pretending for a moment?

There is absolutely no universe in which Ivanka Trump is free-climbing Albanian mountains barefoot in search of spiritual enlightenment.

The “friend’s boat” in question…

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What makes the interview so absurd isn't the island itself. Rich people buy ridiculous things every day. It's the fact that she's trying so hard to package this as relatable. She genuinely seems to believe that a billionaire couple purchasing a Mediterranean island can somehow be framed as an inspirational lifestyle story rather than a perfect illustration of how detached America's ruling class has become from the people they're constantly claiming to understand.

But the island isn’t even the most interesting part.

The people of Albania are furious, and not because they’re jealous that Jared Kushner found his own private paradise. They’re furious because the entire thing reeks of insider access and political favoritism.

Albanian's protesting the island's sale to Jared and Ivanka

While Jared and Ivanka were sailing around on Nathaniel Rothschild’s mega yacht, Albania’s prime minister reportedly joined them to discuss the country. Not long afterward, a deal emerged that would hand Kushner control over one of the most strategically significant pieces of land in the region.

On December 30, 2024, just weeks before Trump’s inauguration, the Albanian government granted Kushner “strategic investor” status, a designation that opens doors and unlocks benefits unavailable to ordinary investors.

Maybe it’s all perfectly legitimate. Maybe it’s just an incredible coincidence that a politically connected billionaire tied to the incoming president ended up receiving special investor status while negotiating for a military island after spending time with powerful political figures aboard one of the world’s most exclusive yachts.

Maybe. Then again, maybe the Albanian public isn’t crazy for asking questions.

And the island itself raises even more…

Sazan Island isn't just some empty patch of land surrounded by pretty water. The island contains roughly 3,600 Soviet-era tunnels and military bunkers, many of them originally designed to survive a nuclear attack.

Which brings us to the question nobody in these glossy lifestyle interviews seems interested in asking.

If you couple that with the fact that Trump’s “ballroom” is really about building a massive bunker…one might ask what exactly the Epstein class are preparing for?

Oh, and you want to know what 5 miles of beach front property is perfect for? Human trafficking. Why do you think Jeffrey Epstein used an island? There is literally no where for the victims to run.

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