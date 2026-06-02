23-Year D.C. Police Veteran And Former Netanyahu Security Aid Had Child-Solicitation Case Dropped. Prosecutors Won't Say Why.

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It’s satan’s world and we’re just living in it. But seriously. Every single week there's another story about a child being abused, groomed, trafficked, or assaulted. And every single week it feels like the people responsible somehow slip through the cracks. Charges disappear. Plea deals happen. Cases get buried. And the public moves on.

Remember the show To Catch a Predator? Ever wonder why it was abruptly cancelled?

It was because they kept catching law enforcement officers, teachers, preachers, local officials, and other people whose entire job was supposedly to protect children.

The final straw was the case of Louis Conradt, an assistant district attorney in Texas who was communicating with who he believed was a 13-year-old boy. When he didn't show up at the sting house, the camera crew decided to go to him. Police arrived at his home. But before he could be arrested, he shot himself, taking his own life.

You really just cannot even make this up.

The show was canceled in 2008. In 2022, Chris Hansen brought it back under a different name: Takedown with Chris Hansen.

Which brings me to the reason I’m writing this.

This content is information the American ruling elite do NOT want you to have access to. If you appreciate work like this, and want more of it, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

On a recent episode, Hansen’s team caught another member of law enforcement allegedly grooming and soliciting a child. And if you’ve followed these stories long enough, you can probably guess where this is headed.

Prosecutors have dropped their case against a D.C. police officer who was facing charges that included child pornography and soliciting a minor in Maryland.

His name is Matthew Mahl.

Mahl has been with the Metropolitan Police Department for 23 years. He supervised the Special Events Section and helped provide security for high-profile events, including presidential escorts and visits from foreign leaders such as Benjamin Netanyahu.

According to charging documents, the investigation started when a detective conducting an undercover operation targeting child predators came across a Reddit post in a forum called "GayYoungOldDating."

The account, allegedly belonging to Mahl, posted that he was an “older bear/chub guy in Maryland looking for younger to get to know.”

The detective responded while posing as a 15-year-old boy named Nate.

Investigators say the two exchanged messages and photographs, including a photograph of Mahl in uniform. As the conversations continued, Mahl allegedly began discussing sex with someone he believed was 15 years old. Investigators also allege that he later sent nude photographs of himself from his office while at work.

The charging documents further allege that Mahl was fully aware of the age of the person he was speaking with. At one point he reportedly said he wished it was February 11, 2027, the day “Nate” would turn 16. In another exchange, investigators say Mahl admitted that he had “it all to lose.”

According to investigators, the conversations continued anyway.

On April 3, Mahl allegedly asked the undercover detective for nude photographs, resulting in child sexual solicitation charges.

Now the charges are gone.

And maybe prosecutors have a perfectly reasonable explanation for dropping the case. If they do, they haven’t shared it with the public.

What the public can see is that a 23-year veteran police officer was accused of soliciting what he believed was a child, allegedly acknowledged the age of the child, allegedly acknowledged the risks to his own career, and prosecutors have decided not to move forward with the case.

Make of that whatever you want.

If you’re tired of being told everything is fine while it clearly isn’t, you’re exactly why this publication exists.

My work is 100% reader-supported. That means no advertisers, no political handlers, and no incentive to soften the truth.

I started this because too many people feel like they’re losing their minds trying to make sense of what’s happening, myself included. I wanted to build a space of like-minded people to make this journey feel less lonely for all of us.

To allow me to continue posting content just like this, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. I’m running a special for $40/year or $5/month.

If that price feels impossible to you, I understand. Share this article with everyone you know, it costs nothing but it matters more than you could possibly know.

This content is information the American ruling elite do NOT want you to have access to. If you appreciate work like this, and want more of it, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.