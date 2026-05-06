"You're An Antisemite." No, I'm Actually Anti-Satanic.

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Here’s something nobody in the mainstream media will tell you: the majority of Palestinians are of Jewish descent and are ethnically more Jewish than the European and American Jews who “founded” Israel and who live there today. Meaning, that when a Palestinian is killed, somebody who is more Jewish is killed by somebody who is less Jewish.

To put this even more bluntly: the Palestinians are more Semitic than the Israelis who live in Israel.

So when the Zionist-apartheid-ethno-state of Israel and the mainstream media try to coin somebody an “anti-Semite” for speaking out against the genocide in Gaza, it’s not only dishonest, it’s factually incorrect. Most of the Israelis are of European descent, not Middle Eastern.

But make no mistake, all of this is calculated and it’s intentional. It exists to cover up and excuse their crimes against humanity and to morally blackmail people against speaking out against them.

The Zionists have colonized the Palestinians’ land, stolen all of their resources, and eradicated the indigenous people. And then, as if that weren't enough, they had the audacity to cloak themselves in the identity of the Palestinian people, invoke God's name, and declare themselves the “chosen ones” while carrying out this genocide.

It is truly the most blasphemous thing I have ever seen.

If you’re an American and your religion is the reason you’re supporting Israel, you are a religious extremist. If you’re defending a country that is killing hundreds of thousands of people in a population that consists of 47 percent children because you think the Bible told you to do that, you’re a religious extremist, and you’re supporting a holy war.

And I’m pretty sure there’s a certain Arabic word for holy war that you guys really don’t like. Where else do we see a holy book being used to justify murder? Because when anybody else uses a holy book as a justification for murder, we call them terrorists. We call them fundamentalists. We call them fanatics.

So why should it be any different for you?

If you want the truth about the Israeli–Palestinian conflict, check out my Forbidden Reading List. I personally curated a list of 200+ books, documentaries, and declassified files that break down the origins of Israel and the entire world.

These are the books and documentaries they never wanted you to find.

Oh, and it’s entirely FREE:

If you’re tired of being told everything is fine while it clearly isn’t, you’re exactly why this publication exists.

My work is 100% reader-supported. That means no advertisers, no political handlers, and no incentive to soften the truth.

I started this because too many people feel like they’re losing their minds trying to make sense of what’s happening, myself included. I wanted to build a space of like-minded people to make this journey feel less lonely for all of us.

To allow me to continue posting content just like this, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. I’m running a special for $40/year or $5/month.

If that price feels impossible to you, I understand. Share this article with everyone you know, it costs nothing but it matters more than you could possibly know.

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This content is information the American ruling elite do NOT want you to have access to. If you appreciate work like this, and want more of it, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

Or leave me a tip!