Israel Is Bulldozing Solar Farms In Lebanon

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Israel’s invasion of Lebanon has caused a humanitarian catastrophe.

A million people have been displaced, thousands killed and the IDF has reduced Lebanese villages to rubble…and all of this is happening during a so-called “ceasefire.”

Israel’s illegal invasion of Lebanon is following the same strategy as its genocide in Gaza, with one major difference: there was no pretext like October 7th. Lebanon isn’t a disputed territory. It’s a sovereign nation. And yet Israel has invaded it, occupied it, and destroyed large parts of the country.

They’re destroying civilian infrastructure (a war crime), bombing medical facilities and causing widespread environmental destruction - including spraying toxic chemicals on farmland.

How on earth is this self defense?

The solar farms that Israel is destroying is in the Christian village of Debel, in southern Lebanon. As shown in the video at the top of the article, a military bulldozer rolls in and systematically destroys the solar panels that powered the town’s homes and water supply.

The solar field was NOT a military target. It was civilian infrastructure — providing electricity and clean water to families who chose to stay in their homes despite the conflict.

This is the same village where days earlier an Israeli solider was filmed smashing a statue of Jesus with an axe.

IDF solider smashing a statue of Jesus with an axe in Debel, the same Christian village that they are now bulldozing solar panels in

The IDF released a statement regarding the destruction of solar panels: “The actions seen in the video do not align with the values of the IDF and the conduct expected of its soldiers. The incident is under investigation.”

They’ll say it was a mistake. Rogue soldiers. A failure of command. And maybe that’s true.

But why was this the second violation in Debel within days? Why are Christian villages being targeted? Why does the bulldozer keep digging while the cameras keep rolling?

Just to be clear: what Israel is doing in Lebanon right now is EXACTLY what they did in 1948 in Palestine. Now you know why Palestinians have been resisting their occupation and terrorism for EIGHT DECADES.

The reason Israel is able to get away with the horrors taking place in Iran and Lebanon is because of what the world is allowing to happen in Gaza and the West Bank.

The Zionists are emboldened by silence.

Silence is approval.

SILENCE IS COMPLICITY.

Relevant reading:

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