Video Shows Massive Drug-Smuggling Tunnel Connecting U.S. And Mexico

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U.S. Border Patrol has “discovered” more than $45 million in cocaine that was being transported via an elaborate 2,000-foot-long tunnel between border cities in Mexico and California, complete with electricity, reinforced walls, ventilation and a rail system.

The photo above is part of a stairway in the cross-border drug tunnel between San Diego and Tijuana.

Crates with bags of cocaine

More than 2,269 pounds of cocaine were found. The tunnel was 55 feet deep and extended just over 1,000 feet to the U.S.-Mexico border. It continued on the Mexico side of the border for more than 800 feet.

Considering how much I’ve read and researched on the history of the CIA and drug running, anytime I see a story like this it certainly gives me pause.

The U.S. government’s “targeting” of cartels is not about stopping drugs or gun running. It’s about controlling the trafficking networks.

How else do you explain Operation Fast and Furious that resulted in Border Patrol Agent Brian Terry being killed? During this operation, the ATF allowed the illegal purchase of approximately 2,000 firearms by cartel members, of which agents “lost” track of around 1,400.

Ultimately, only about 700 of the weapons were ever recovered by authorities.

The ATF and DEA didn’t “lose” the guns that the cartels used to kill Brian Terry. They sold them to the cartels.

Weapons recovered by the Mexican military. They include weapons bought two weeks earlier by Operation Fast and Furious suspect Uriel Patino, who bought 723 guns during the operation. — yes, we sold guns to the Mexican cartels. Guns that they then used to kill an American citizen.

How else do you explain that in the two decades since the U.S. started working with Colombia to “combat” cocaine production, the manufacture and distribution have tripled? The U.S. government has poured over $10 billion to “stop” cocaine production since 1999, but Colombia is now the world’s leading cocaine producer.

I doubt that’s accidental.

They are not giving Colombia money to stop cocaine production.

They are giving them money to expand it.

Don’t believe me? Here’s a former CIA officer explaining it…

The only drug cartels the U.S. government is interested in taking down is their own competition.

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The CIA has been running the biggest drug and gun running operation in the world since the Vietnam War. Their cartel operations peaked in the Afghanistan and Iraq wars.

The CIA along with corrupt military operators and contractors smuggled massive amounts of Opium and guns into our country and all over the world for 20 years.

War provides the “logistics” for drugs and weapons smuggling and has since the 1970s.

Last week, CIA Agent David Rush was arrested with $40 million in GOLD BARS in his home. Where did he get them from?

He got them from drugs, weapons, and human trafficking.

If you’re interested in reading more about the CIA and drug trafficking, I have an entire section about it on my Forbidden Reading List, which has 200+ books that the U.S. government and the mainstream media never wanted you to find.

It’s completely free.

You can check it out HERE.

Relevant reading:

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