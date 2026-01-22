The Jewish Billionaire Behind Trump's Push to Seize Greenland

When Donald Trump first floated the idea of buying Greenland during his first term, the media treated it like a joke.

…just another Trump spectacle.

But the idea didn’t come from nowhere, and it never went away.

Behind the scenes, Greenland has been quietly reclassified by U.S. elites as one of the most strategically valuable territories on Earth.

And no…it’s not because of “national security” in the way it’s being sold to the public right now.

Greenland matters because what’s under the ice determines who controls AI, advanced weapons systems, and the next phase of technological dominance.

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Who Pushed Trump to “Buy” Greenland?

Multiple outlets have confirmed that Ronald Lauder, billionaire heir to the Estée Lauder fortune, staunch supporter of Israel, and a longtime Trump confidant, encouraged Trump to pursue purchasing Greenland.

Ronald Lauder was born on February 26, 1944, and is a Jewish-American businessman. He is the sole heir to The Estée Lauder Companies, with a net worth of nearly $5 billion.

Lauder was elected President of the World Jewish Congress in 2007. In December of 2025 he gave a speech at the World Jewish Congress boasting about the steps his organization has taken to push governments and social media platforms to “fight antisemitism”.

Like many of those around the Trump administration, Lauder’s policy ‘suggestions’ appear to intersect directly with his business interests.

Lauder himself publicly acknowledged his real motivation behind pushing Trump to acquire Greenland:

“Beneath its ice and rock lies a treasure trove of rare-earth elements essential for AI, advanced weaponry and modern technology. As ice recedes, new maritime routes are emerging, reshaping global trade and security.”

With Greenland at “the epicentre of great-power competition”, Lauder said the US should seek a “strategic partnership” with Greenland, and that “I have worked closely with Greenland’s business and government leaders for years to develop strategic investments there.”

Ronald Lauder, President of the World’s Jewish Congress, giving a speech in December 2025 boasting about his organizations efforts to censor free speech on social media

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The Same Pattern: Greenland, Ukraine, and Beyond

Greenland isn’t an isolated case.

While the country was being torn apart by war, Ukraine quietly approved a deal granting a Trump-linked investment consortium access to its lithium deposits, a deal initially valued at $179 million, with projections pushing over $500 million if extraction moves forward.

Ronald Lauder is tied to this consortium.

Lithium is a “highly in-demand mineral for its use in the AI, robotics, defense, and energy sectors. The untapped Dobra deposit, located in the central Kirovohrad Oblast, has been touted as one of Ukraine’s most promising mineral sites, containing between 80 and 105 million metric tons of lithium. If the project is successful, it could attract in total over $500 million in investments.”

So when Trump demanded access to Ukraine’s minerals during so-called “peace talks,” this wasn’t some off-the-cuff demand or ego play.

It lines up perfectly.

War → leverage → resource access.

Publicly, it’s sold as:

Aid.

Security.

Partnership.

Privately, it’s about extracting countries of their natural resources.

Ukraine isn’t receiving billions of dollars of U.S. tax payer money out of generosity.

Greenland isn’t being “protected” out of concern that Putin might seize it first.

They’re being positioned (the same way resource-rich regions always are) as future extraction zones once the political conditions are right.

WORLD ELITES INVESTING IN GREENLAND

Lauder isn’t alone.

Since Trump floated the idea of “buying” Greenland, Jeff Bezos, Jared Kushner, Bill Gates, Sam Altman, Peter Thiel, and Michael Bloomberg have invested in AI driven rare earth drilling in Greenland.

So when U.S. officials say seizing Greenland is about “national security”, what they really mean to say is:

Making sure the right people control the materials

Securing supply chains for elites

Securing wealth for elites

Securing technological dominance

But the real question is…how long before the justification changes from “national security” to “God promised us this land 3,000 years ago”.

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