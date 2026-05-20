U.S. News Won't Show You This, So I Will. Israel Has Kidnapped The Sister Of Ireland’s President.

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This story is currently breaking all over foreign media, but there’s hardly been a peep from the American media.

More than 300 people across 41 boats were intercepted by Israeli forces about 70 miles off the coast of Cyprus.

IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS!

The flotilla was attempting to bring humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza: food, baby formula, medical supplies, hygiene products and other basic necessities that people need in order to survive.

Among those on board were activists, journalists, doctors, civilians, and even the sister of Ireland’s president.

The sister of the Irish president has made a plea in a pre-recorded video after being detained by Israel.

In a video message posted on Instagram, which appears to be recorded before her detention, she said: “If you are watching this video, it means I have been kidnapped from my boat in the flotilla by the Israeli occupying forces. I ask you all to support the call to immediately free my comrades in prison.”

You can watch the full video here:

Multiple governments and international leaders have condemned the operation.

Turkey’s foreign minister called it an act of “piracy.”

Spain’s Prime Minister called the seizure “illegal.”

To nobody’s surprise, the United States government has not commented on this illegal operation.

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