NETANYAHU AND THE PRESIDENT OF ARGENTINA ARE FIRST COUSINS

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Javier Milei, the president of Argentina and Benjamin Netanyahu are first cousins. Javier’s father is Norberto Horacio Mileikowsky, who is the brother of Benjamin’s father, Benzion Mileikowsky. That means both Javier and Benjamin share the exact same grandfather: Nathan Mileikowsky, born on August 15, 1879, in Belarus.

Javier Milei and Benjamin Netanyahu at the Wailing Wall in Jerusalem .

Milei at the wall …

The story goes that their grandfather lived in Poland and had two sons. One son went to the United States and settled in Pennsylvania. The other son went down to Argentina.

Both of them were born with the last name Mileikowsky. Javier just chopped off the end of it: Milei-kowsky became Milei. And Benjamin, who wanted to cosplay as a Jew for reasons we all know too well, changed his name to Netanyahu.

Top: Netanyahu and his father. Bottom: Javier and his father. It’s alleged that the men on the left are brothers, making Benjamin and Javier first cousins .

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It’s been an open secret for a long time that Javier Milei is an Israeli creation, planted in Argentina to serve their interests. And you don’t even have to dig deep to see it, the proof is sitting right out in the open…

Just look at what happened on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly in New York. B’nai B’rith gave its Presidential Gold Medal, their highest honor, to President Javier Milei. And standing right there beside him was Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. It was the very first time a sitting head of state received that award alongside another head of government.

In case you don’t know who B’nai B’rith is, let me break it down for you.

The Anti-Defamation League, the ADL, was created by B’nai B’rith. B’nai B’rith is a Freemasonic society exclusively for Jewish people. The ADL basically acts as the PR attack dog for B’nai B’rith. This is the exact same network that was implicated in the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln and today they are the ones who try to cancel and destroy anyone who dares to speak out against the genocidal state of Israel.

So knowing that, am I surprised that Javier Mileikowsky was handed the B’nai B’rith Presidential Gold Medal? Not for a second.

For more information on the ADL and B’nai B’rith check out this article:

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ARGENTINA AND THE NAZIS

Now, let’s look at the sheer irony here: ARGENTINA AND THE NAZIS.

Argentina was one of the biggest safe havens for members of the Third Reich after World War II. We know Josef Mengele, the infamous “Angel of Death,” escaped there, along with countless others.

But what if Josef Mengele wasn’t the biggest Nazi to escape to Argentina? What if Hitler himself managed to get out of Germany? And what if the United States actually helped him do it?

‘Angel of Death’ Josef Mengele

And before you write this off as some crazy conspiracy theory, let’s talk about the supposed “irrefutable evidence” we were given to prove Hitler committed suicide.

One of the pieces of physical evidence was a skull fragment with a bullet hole, supposedly recovered from the bunker where Hitler “died” and believed to belong to him.

Except there was one pretty big problem with that story. When researchers tested the skull fragment, they found that it actually belonged to a woman.

And according to declassified intelligence files, American Army officials never located Hitler’s body and there is no evidence that Hitler died in that bunker in Berlin.

The skull fragment they claimed belonged to Hitler …

Now, we already know Operation Paperclip existed. The United States made deals with former members of the Third Reich, smuggled them into the country, handed them brand-new identities, and installed them inside our military, intelligence agencies and NASA.

So is it REALLY that much of a stretch to question whether they could have helped Hitler escape, too?

This is how the story goes: Hitler allegedly escaped through a secret tunnel in Berlin, flew by helicopter to Spain, traveled to the Canary Islands, and boarded a U-boat straight to Argentina.

He then spent an entire decade living in Argentina before crossing into Paraguay, where he lived under the direct protection of President Alfredo Stroessner, who was of German descent.

Hitler died in Paraguay on February 3, 1971.

The wealthy families who hid and protected him for decades organized his funeral. He was buried in an underground bunker that today sits beneath an upscale hotel in the city of Asunción. In 1973, that bunker entrance was permanently sealed, with around forty people attending the final ceremony to say goodbye.

One of the men who reportedly attended that ceremony was a Brazilian military officer named Fernando Nogueira de Araujo, who later confirmed to a newspaper that he had been there. According to his account, he attended the secret ceremony in Paraguay in 1973, where Hitler was allegedly buried beneath what is now a luxury hotel, nearly thirty years after the world was told he had died in Berlin in 1945.

So, we already know that countless members of the Third Reich escaped to Argentina, and there’s even the possibility that Hitler himself ended up there. And considering everything we just went over about Javier Milei and Benjamin Netanyahu, I find it pretty interesting that Milei comes from Argentina, a country that also happens to have an extremely close relationship with Israel.

But I’d love to hear from you, especially if you’re from Argentina or Paraguay. What have you heard about these theories? Is this something people actually talk about over there? Let me know in the comments.

Relevant reading:

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