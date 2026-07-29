Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

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Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
10h

Maddie! Yep, ADL came up with the phrase “antisemitism” to prevent anyone from looking into them. I discussed that here: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/the-polarizing-complexity-of-the-e9c

But what’s even more interesting is regarding how they hide. We have to be mindful of the phrase “Jews” because it’s a blanket term — and we don’t target who we speak off.

The real bad guys, hiding behind the phrase of “Jews” — they’re Zionists, and when we can get specific about them, we can identify and expose them. That’s what they’re scared of: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/stop-saying-its-the-jews-start-calling

That’s why they hide behind the phrase “Jew.” That’s why they use the phrase “antisemitism” — to prevent from being seen.

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MS Kohut's avatar
MS Kohut
10h

Thank you for this essential education

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