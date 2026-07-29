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The ADL is a powerful Jewish organization that for years has worked to gaslight and smear Americans or anybody who speaks out against the state of Israel through a malicious network of smears and lies.

They are the largest trainers of American law enforcement. They illegally spy on Americans. They’re involved in political assassinations and they’re staunch defenders of pedophilia, genocide and murder.

It’s time to bring their crimes to light.

The Dark Backstory

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) is a Jewish organization that was created by a group called B’nai B’rith, a Freemason society strictly for Jewish people. Essentially, the ADL serves as the public relations arm of the malevolent B’nai B’rith. This is the same group that was implicated in the assassination of President Lincoln.

The ADL was created to protect the reputation of a Jewish murderer and pedophile named Leo Frank. Frank raped and murdered 13-year-old Mary Fagan in Georgia and then tried to blame it on a poor, black and illiterate janitor who worked for him.

Keep in mind, this was in 1913 in the racist segregated south. You could have accused a black man of looking at you the wrong way and he would have been lynched.

Even though the evidence was so overwhelming that they convicted Frank despite his multiple attempts to plant evidence and pin the crime on other people, the ADL refers to Frank as a “victim of antisemitism.”

The horrific crime scene where Mary Phagan’s brutally and beaten body was discovered

Who Was Leo Frank? And What Happened to Mary Phagan?

Leo Frank was the President of the local B’nai B’rith chapter. He was related to Jacob Frank, the founder of “Frankism.” A cult which practiced ritualistic incest and pedophilia.

Leo Frank and Mary Phagan

Mary worked at the sweat shop where Frank was the superintendent. It was a pencil factory. Frank had a reputation for being predatory towards the factory girls, knowing that many of them could not afford living off of $5 a week and might be willing to exchange favors for cash.

Mary went to Frank’s office to collect her pay of $1.20 and she was later found incredibly brutalized in the basement of the factory. Frank had bludgeoned her until she could no longer resist, raped her, and when he was finished, he strangled her to death.

Besides her corpse were two notes describing her murderer: a tall black man called the night witch. They were written through Mary’s perspective, as though she jotted it down during her final moments.

The black man, Newt Lee, who discovered Mary’s body, was immediately brought into the police station and questioned. Police wasted no time in attempting to get a confession out of him, even going so far as firing a gun next to his head during the interrogation.

Lee refused to confess and more suspects were arrested as pressure mounted to find Mary’s killer. Eventually, only two suspects remained: Jim Conley, the factory’s black janitor and Leo Frank, the last person to admit seeing Mary alive.

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Hoax of a Trial

During the trial, witness after witness described Leo Frank as a man with a persistent sexual interest in the young girls who worked for him. One factory employee called him “lascivious,” meaning a pervert. Others testified that he would secretly watch girls as they changed clothes and routinely singled out female employees for unwanted attention.

Willie Turner testified that Frank had begun pursuing Mary Phagan specifically, frequently trying to corner her for conversation and lingering around her workstation while she was trying to work. According to testimony from fellow employee Dewey Hewell, Frank regularly placed his hands on Mary’s shoulders and was often seen hovering around her. One account claimed that when Mary resisted his advances, Frank reminded her that he was the superintendent, implying that her job depended on staying in his good graces.

More than 20, white, female factory employees testified that Frank behaved in a sexually inappropriate manner toward young women throughout the factory, with several saying Mary received particularly close attention.

At the trial, Conley claimed that Frank paid him to write the murder notes I described above, where he pinned it on the black “night witch.”

The prosecution also claimed that Frank’s legal team was involved in witness tampering and bribery.

Finally, the jury reached a unanimous verdict. This jury pool, which by the way included Jewish people, all decided that Leo Frank was guilty.

Jury in the Leo Frank case

After being convicted of murder, the judge sentenced Frank to death. B’nai B’rith was outraged and for the next year and a half, they pressured and harassed the courts and government officials.

For the next 2 years, they filed over 13 appeals in hopes of exonerating Frank. Every single one failed. They were doing everything they could to get the state to grant him a stay of execution.

The day before his scheduled execution, the governor of Georgia commuted his death sentence to 115 years in prison. The public was so infuriated with this decision that the governor fled the state of Georgia 5 days later and never returned.

The public believed that the justice system had failed the real victim, Mary Phagan, because of under-the-table deals and conflicts of interest and they’d be right.

The governor who was able to have Frank’s sentence reduced to life in prison, was a partner at the law firm of Frank’s defense team.

Leo Frank’s Death

In August of 1915, a group of about 25 men who called themselves the “Knights of Mary Phagan,” took justice into their own hands, kidnapped Frank from prison and lynched him.

In true pedophilia fashion, in 1982, the ADL petitioned the state of Georgia to pardon Leo Frank. Not because he was innocent, Frank’s conviction still stands, but because the prison had failed to stop those men from killing Frank.

This request was accepted in 1986. To the ADL, a Jewish man’s reputation is more important than the 13-year-old girl that he sexually assaulted, torured and strangled to death.

This is just one example of how the ADL can entirely rewrite narratives, control the press and the law. Many of these Jewish organizations have insidious origins that have been otherwise ignored.

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ADL’s Espionage Activities

The ADL has worked with our government since the 1930s. They unlawfully started surveilling Americans and American organizations that they, a JEWISH IMMIGRANT organization, deemed “un-American.”

In January 1993, the San Francisco Police Department reported that it had recently raided the Northern California headquarters of the ADL based upon information provided by the FBI. The SFPD discovered that the organization had been keeping intelligence files on more than 600 civic organizations and 10,000 individuals, overwhelmingly of a liberal orientation, with the SFPD inspector estimating that 75% of the material had been illegally obtained, much of it by secret payments to police officials.

This was merely the tip of the iceberg in what clearly amounted to the largest domestic spying operation by any private organization in American history, and according to some sources, ADL agents across the country had targeted over 1,000 political, religious, labor, and civil rights organizations, with the New York headquarters of the ADL maintaining active dossiers on more than a million Americans.

Mind you, none of these people were under any suspicion by the U.S government. This was a rogue foreign organization collecting surveillance data on American citizens and then sending that data to Israel.

Not long afterward, an ACLU official who had previously held a high-ranking position with the ADL revealed in an interview that his organization had been the actual source of the highly controversial 1960s surveillance on Martin Luther King, Jr., which it had then provided to FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover. For many years Hoover had been furiously denounced in the national media headlines for his use of tapes and other secret information on King’s activities, but when a local San Francisco newspaper revealed that an ADL spying operation had actually been the source of all that sordid material, the bombshell revelation was totally ignored in the national media and only reported by fringe organizations. Today almost no Americans are aware of that fact.

Interesting enough, during the investigation, a private investigator hired by the ADL, Roy Bullock, confessed to police that one of the things he was trying to find was sexual impropriety on an anti-apartheid activist named Desmond Tutu. You know, since blackmail is their speciality.

Additionally, in court documents, state officials said that the ADL conspired to obtain confidential police material, a felony in California, and that the ADL had violated state tax laws by paying Bullock through a lawyer.

The documents also mentioned that the ADL's (illegal) spying operations were reported to the Israeli government and its intelligence agencies.

The court documents said the ADL had a network of sympathetic police officers sharing data, and that investigators had questioned police about free sponsored trips to Israel they received from the ADL. It’s hilarious to see how literally nothing has changed today. I have lost count of how many political pundits, influencers and politicians have taken an all expense paid trip to Israel, even while a genocide is unfolding.

“Sponsored trips” = bribes.

It’s also a great way to place somebody in a comprised position to then be able to blackmail them.

I know of no other private organization in American history that has been involved in even a sliver of such illegal domestic espionage activity, which appears to have been directed against almost all groups and prominent individuals—left, right, and center—suspected of being insufficiently aligned with Jewish and Israeli interests. Some of the illegal material found in the ADL’s possession even raised dark suspicions that it had played a role in domestic terrorist attacks and political assassinations directed against foreign leaders. I am no legal expert, but given the massive scale of such illegal ADL activities, I wonder whether a plausible case might have been made to prosecute the entire organization under RICO statutes and sentence all of its leaders to long prison terms.

Instead, the resulting government charges were quickly settled with merely a trivial fine and a legal slap on the wrist, demonstrating the near-total impunity provided by massive Jewish political power in modern American society.

In effect, the ADL seems to have long operated as a privatized version of our country’s secret political police, monitoring and enforcing its ideological doctrines on behalf of Jewish groups much as the Stasi did for the Communist rulers of East Germany.

Given such a long history of criminal activity, allowing the ADL to now extend its oversight to our largest Social Media platforms (X, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok) amounts to appointing the Mafia to supervise the FBI and the NSA, or taking a very large step towards implementing George Orwell’s ” Ministry of Truth” on behalf of Jewish interests.

Here’s a video I did on the CEO of the ADL admitting to monitoring American citizens:

ADL = Mossad?

We know from the 1993 case I talked about above that the ADL has been spying on Americans for decades. We also know that intelligence agencies are notorious for planting federal agents as journalists and news anchors.

We also know from the 1993 case that the ADL sends the information they obtain, by illegally spying on Americans, back to the Mossad. So is it really that far of a stretch to believe that these are actually Mossad agents? Or maybe not an official “agent” but just a bunch of “Epstein-like” characters doing the dirty work for the Mossad? I mean, think about it. How else would they obtain the sort of technology you would need in order to spy on people? It seems like that’s the sort of thing that an intelligent agency would have.

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ADL In Partnership With The U.S. Government

Not only does the ADL protect pedophiles, spy on innocent Americans and get involved in political assassinations, but I’m sure it will warm your heart to know they also have extremely close relationships with all of the federal agencies, police departments, and lawmakers in the United Sates.

They have helped all of these agencies shape how to define and address “hate", “bias,” and “extremism.”

They all but created the FBI’s training manual on hate guidelines, so that’s awesome.

The ADL is also the largest trainer of law enforcement in America. The group that was created to protect a psychopathic pedophile is training your local law enforcement. Seems like a great idea to me.

And remember, this is a group of people whose primary allegiance is not the United States, but Israel and Jewish people. They do not exist to protect the interests of the average American, in fact it’s entirely the opposite of that.

Oh, and their headquarters are literally in Jerusalem…

Now if you point out the ADL’s espionage and mob-like activities, they will coin you an antisemite and run vicious smear campaigns against you. They will never make even the slightest attempt to disprove the allegations against them because they’re always true.

At what point will the term “antisemitic” be synonymous with “correct'“?

This rabbit hole is never ending, so let me know if you want me to drop a part two in the comments.

To wrap this up, I’ll finish with this: the ADL was created to protect a pedophile who brutally raped, tortured and strangled a 13 year old little girl to death. They are defenders of genocide, pedophilia and murder. They illegally spy on Americans. They’re involved in political assassinations. Their allegiance is to Israel and organized Jewry. So why are they still allowed to work with and inside of the United States government? Why do they have so much pull in our government?

This is an issue that should concern everybody.

Last but certainly not least, Mary Phagan, I hope you are resting in peace.

Relevant reading:

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