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The purpose of public education is indoctrination.

Governments don’t spend billions of dollars and thousands of hours shaping the minds of children because they’re interested in creating a nation of rebels. They do it because today’s students become tomorrow’s workers, voters, taxpayers, police officers, soldiers, and politicians. The battle for the future isn’t fought on a battlefield. It’s fought in classrooms long before most people are even old enough to realize they’re in it.

The media loves to tell us how much better we have it in the United States than in a country like Russia. We grow up hearing that we're the free ones, that our institutions are different, and that the authoritarian tactics used by governments throughout history could never happen here.

But the facts don’t really back it up.

In fact, the deeper you dive, the more you begin to realize that our education system actually uses the same tactics that Stalin and Hitler did. You know, the fascist-dictators the media claims we’re better than.

The American school system intentionally employs tried-and true SOVIET tactics to shock children into compliance. They knew if they showed children certain images at a particular age they could shock them into complying.

Let’s use “sex education” as an example.

In the 1950s and early 1960s, studies shows that the overwhelming majority of teenage girls had not engaged in premarital sex. Parents were still the primary source of information when it came to sex, relationships, pregnancy, and family life.

Then, after years of public school sex education programs, subjects that had traditionally been handled inside the home were increasingly handed over to institutions. Planned Parenthood entered classrooms. Birth control became part of the discussion. Schools took a much larger role in shaping how children thought about sex, pregnancy, and family life.

They even began showing childbirth videos.

Imagine being a young child and seeing a woman screaming in pain while giving birth. You’re not watching that through the eyes of an adult. You’re watching it through the eyes of a child.

Something as natural and beautiful as bringing a child into the world is now being introduced through images that many children experience as frightening, painful, and traumatic.

A young boy sees that and decides he never wants to get a girl pregnant.

A young girl sees that and decides she never wants to become pregnant.

Who benefits from that?

Birth control sales exploded. Pharmaceutical companies made billions. Families got smaller. Institutions took over conversations that previous generations believed belonged to parents.

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Now Let’s Talk About WWII…

What other forms of shock treatment took place in the classroom?

There’s no better example than World War Two.

One thing I've noticed is that many Americans don't just learn about World War II. They develop an emotional relationship with it. Decades after leaving school, people still react to certain subjects from that era with an intensity that goes far beyond a normal historical discussion.

In some cases, it becomes so intense that people stop applying the same moral standards they claim to believe in. They completely lose sight of their humanity. Actions they would condemn in any other context suddenly become acceptable because their side was the one carrying them out.

If you need more proof of that, look no further than the bizarre public defense people make regarding dropping atomic bombs and incinerating hundreds of thousands of innocent civilians.

Whether you like Tucker or not, check out this short clip of him discussing the U.S. dropping the atomic bombs…

If you find yourself defending dropping nuclear bombs, you are not on the side of Good, you are on the side of Evil.

But here’s the thing: for the most part, I don’t believe the majority of people realize their defending an evil deed. Why?

Because we’ve all been propagandized into believing that we had to murder two hundred thousand civilians in order to “save lives.”

You guys, imagine a serial killer using this as a defense. It is completely psychopathic.

“I murdered these people in order to save those people.”

Absolutely insane.

Not to mention, if you begin diving deeper into what was actually going down at this time, this “saving lives” defense completely crumbles.

Here are the facts:

Japan had been on the defense for two years.

Germany had already surrendered.

Japan was already negotiating their surrender.

Even the Commanding General of the U.S. Army, Henry Arnold, admitted that “it always appeared to us that atomic bomb or no atomic bomb, the Japanese were already on the verge of collapse.”

Dwight D. Eisenhower agreed with him when he said “it was my belief that Japan was, at the moment, seeking some way to surrender with a minimum lose of ‘face’.”

This was agreed upon in the U.S. military at the time we dropped the bomb.

But if you bring that up today, the reaction people have, especially in the media, is completely unhinged.

Why are people in the media trying to convince you that mass killing people is okay, necessary and sometimes even good?

If you want to read about WWII and the history of the American education system, then my Forbidden Reading List is for you. It’s completely FREE and contains a list of 200+ books that the media never wanted you to find. You can access it HERE.

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The Holocaust Industry

We were told that we had to join the war in order to “free the Jews.”

And yet, what is not told to us, is that we also then allowed Stalin to continue those concentration camps. We locked arms with a villain to take down a villain.

Between 1917-1953, under the Bolshevik and Stalinist regimes, over 60 million Christians were killed.

Yet, the story they tell us about joining WWII is that we had to prevent an ethnic cleansing. But an ethnic cleansing was already taking place.

Another little tidbit they conveniently leave out in our public school brainwashing is the ethnic cleansing of innocent germans AFTER the war was over by the “good guys.”

Why were we never taught that the United States committed an ethnic cleansing after the war?

Why were we never taught about the collective guilt and punishment we enacted against people who simply spoke German? People who never supported nor voted for Adolf Hitler.

Take a listen to this short clip from the BBC documentary, The Savage Peace, that really encapsulates this…

Following the war, they had tables that were laying out in villages displaying things such as severed heads. They essentially propagandized local Germans into thinking that no matter what happens next, you all deserve it. So make sure you turn a blind eye when we start mass murdering innocent civilians and innocent children.

12 million Germans were ethnically cleansed after WWII.

Half a million of them were murdered for the crime of speaking German.

Children were lined up and shot. Over 2 million women and children were raped at the end of the war.

Yet, we’ve never heard about any of this.

Why?

Well, if you learned about any of this, any sane moral human being would start asking the obvious question: why did we commit the same crime that we were condemning?

Obviously, this would make people wonder about the true reason we even entered the war in the first place.

The mass killing of innocent civilians is always wrong.

Genocide is always wrong. I don’t care what your justification is.

If you’re tired of being told everything is fine while it clearly isn’t, you’re exactly why this publication exists.

My work is 100% reader-supported. That means no advertisers, no political handlers, and no incentive to soften the truth.

I started this because too many people feel like they’re losing their minds trying to make sense of what’s happening, myself included. I wanted to build a space of like-minded people to make this journey feel less lonely for all of us.

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