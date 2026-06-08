Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

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Gimme Shelter's avatar
Gimme Shelter
19m

If they had to drop an atomic bomb they could have done it far enough off the coast to demonstrate it's power without killing and radiating people. Or maybe even hit a military base with a smaller one.

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kiera's avatar
kiera
2m

Will not defend Tucker Carllson or "parental rights" in a conservative context.

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