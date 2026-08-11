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The Israeli government and Zionists exploit the term 'anti-semitic’ as a way to avoid criticism. This term has given Jews virtual immunity when it comes to the modern-day political actions of the Zionists in Israel and all around the world.

But is the Zionist-apartheid regime of Israel truly the victim of Anti-Semitism? What if I told you that the TRUE anti-semitites are the Jews in Israel?

How can it be ‘anti-semitic’ to speak out against them, if the Jews in Israel aren’t even a Semitic people?

Before we begin this deep dive, let’s first consider what the term ‘Semite’ actually refers to. The Pan Macmillan Encyclopedia provides the following definition:

Semites – a group of peoples, including the Jews and the Arabs, said in the Bible to be descended from Shem, Noah’s eldest son. The Semetic languages consist of a group of languages spoken in North Africa to the Southwest corner of Asia. Examples are Aramaic, Hebrew, Arabic, Ethiopic and Maltese.

Therefore, a Semite does not only refer to Jews, but to all peoples who speak Semitic languages, and this certainly includes Arabs.

Israeli society is dominated by people ethnically known as ‘Ashkenazi’ Jews, referring to the Jews that have a Germanic and Slavic background who have migrated in large numbers from Europe and the USA since the state of Israel was “founded.”

Today, around 85% of all Jews are Ashkenazi.

According to Abraham Pollock, Professor of Medieval Jewish History at Tel Aviv University:

The large majority of world Jewry is descended from the Jews of Khazaria.

Most of these Ashkenazi Jews actually have no ethnic or historical connection with ancient Israel and are actually descendants of a Turkic people who created a kingdom called Khazaria, and the people of this kingdom embraced Judaism in the seventh century.

This is supported by the American People’s Encyclopaedia 1964 which records that:

In 740, the Khazars officially converted to Judaism…it is from this grouping that most German and Polish Jews are descended and they likewise make up a considerable part of that population found in the USA. The term Ashkenazim is now applied to this…division.”

Dr Alfred Lillenthal, who has spent his life educating Americans about the Middle East, writes that:

That the Khazars are the lineal ancestors of Eastern European Jewry is a historical fact.

Jewish historians and religious textbooks acknowledge this fact, though propagandists of Jewish nationalism belittle it as ‘pro-Arab propaganda.’

Calling something “pro-Arab propaganda” is, in and of itself, incredibly racist because what exactly are you implying? That simply portraying Arab people in a positive light is propaganda? That the only acceptable position is to distrust them, fear them, or view them as the enemy?

The media has spent an unbelievable amount of time and money trying to convince Americans that Arabs are people we should fear. Yet in my actual life, I have never met an Arab who treated me with anything but respect. Quite the opposite.

Every Arab I’ve personally met has been intelligent, usually speaks at least three languages, and has been incredibly kind to me.

You know who I can’t say the same about? All of the Zionists I’ve encountered.

I have never seen people become so vicious and completely unhinged the second you question their political ideology or challenge what Israel is doing.

And I was in the military, so believe me when I say I’ve met some characters.

At some point, you have to ask yourself why the people you’re constantly being told to hate have treated you better than the institutions and people telling you to hate them.

This is the reality:

Ashkenazi Jews have no trace of Semitic blood.

The majority of Jews in the world today are actually not Semites, neither by descent nor by ethnicity.

Most of the Jews in Israel, Europe and the Americas are culturally more European anyway, seeing as their ancestors became almost fully immersed in European culture because they lived in Europe for centuries.

The only peoples in the modern state of Israel who can properly be regarded as Semitic, both in terms of ancestry and culture, are the Arabs.

The government of Israel and the actions of the Zionists cannot be immune from criticism and opposition simply on the basis that they are victims of ‘anti-Semitism.’

The vast majority of Israeli Zionists are ultimately of Turkic extraction in terms of ancestry and are not even Semitic.

The true anti-semites are anyone who holds a hatred towards Arabs.

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To Whom Does Israel’s Identity Matter?

Israel’s identity certainly matters to the hundreds of thousands of Arabs who have been displaced or murdered because today’s Ashkenazi Jews are misidentified as Israelites. These Zionist Jews, under the pretense of being Israelites, have laid claim to the land of Palestine. However, this claim has no genetic, geographic, or historical basis. In a letter written to New York’s National Economic Council’s Newsletter in 1947, Dr. Freedman testified to this theft:

Popular ignorance of the real basis of political Zionism is beyond calculation. Vaguely most Christian Americans have the idea that the Jews claim Palestine because it was the “promised land” in which they lived for a period of a few centuries that ended 2000 years ago. And the thought of a people returning to its “homeland” seems emotionally satisfying and good. But here are facts most Americans do not know: Political Zionism is almost exclusively a movement by the Jews of Europe. But these Eastern European Jews have neither a racial nor a historic connection with Palestine. Their ancestors were not inhabitants of the “Promised Land.” They are the direct descendants of the people of the Khazar Kingdom, which existed until the 12th century.... About the 7th century A.D., the King of the Khazars adopted Judaism as the state religion, and the majority of inhabitants joined him in the new allegiance. Before that date there was no such thing as a Khazar who was a Jew [Israelite]. Neither then nor since was there such a thing as a Khazar whose ancestors had come from the Holy Land. The Semitic people who established Judaism in Palestine many centuries before the Khazars became converts to the Hebrew faith, did mostly emigrate from Palestine. But none of them [Semitic Judahites] emigrated to the Khazar Kingdom far to the North. In view of this fact, what becomes of the cry for “repatriation” to the “homeland”? These Eastern European, Yiddish-speaking Jews have no historic or racial connection with Palestine.... ...if the claim of Palestinian-descended Jews is so dubious, what of the claim of Khazar-descended Jews? Would a single Christian support their trek back to the “homeland” or want to oblige them by expelling the Arabs, if it were known that these Eastern European, Yiddish-speaking Jews who form the Zionist group practically in toto, have neither a geographic, historic nor ethnic connection with either the Jews [Judahite Israelites] of the Old Testament or the land known today as Palestine?

Alfred Lilienthal Jr., another prominent Jew, corroborated this abuse of the Arabs by Zionist Jewry:

If the Arabs, who are themselves almost pure Semites [by way of Abraham’s son Ishmael], can be accused of anti-Semitism because of their intense and unrelenting opposition to Zionism and to [the State of] Israel, the shoe of bigotry fits much more appropriately on the Israeli foot. The 180,000 Arabs who remained and did not flee the new state upon its establishment in 1948 and the 700,000 Jewish Arabs who emigrated to Israel from Yemen, Iraq, Egypt and the North African countries have ... been the victims of anti-Semitism....

Dr. Lilienthal quoted another Jew, William Zukerman, who wrote the following in the October 16, 1961, Jewish Newsletter:

[The Arabs have] been subjected to a series of discriminations and persecution [by the Jews] which would shock the civilized world, if they were fully known.

Dr. Lilienthal continued:

While [the State of] Israel is almost universally regarded as the shining example of “democracy” in the Middle East, Israel’s 1952 Nationality Act codified discrimination into law and made the Arabs second-class citizens.... Under this law, a Jew may become a citizen of Israel after one minute in the land, a status that may be denied to an Arab although his forefathers have been there for a thousand years. ...Arab refugees who had passed their entire life in Palestine were arrested, if not shot, as infiltrees, while Jewish immigrants who had lived thousands of miles away and might never have seen Palestine were welcomed as pioneering heroes.

These atrocities have occurred and are usually ignored because today’s Jews have hoodwinked the world into believing they are Israelites. For a Christian to ask, “What difference does Israel’s identity make?” is a slap in the face of every Arab who has lost his home and his loved ones.

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It Matters To Americans

Israel’s identity matters to all Americans, Israelites and non-Israelites alike. The United States supports the genocidal State of Israel to the tune of nearly $4 billion dollars per year. It has not been lost on the Arab nations that the State of Israel could not exist and could not be stealing their land were it not for the United States’ assistance. The September 11, 2001 attack upon America was connected to the Zionist conquest of Arab lands and the murder of Arab lives, financed by American tax dollars under the guise that today’s Jews are Israelites. In other words, this terrorist incident was, at its core, linked with the question: “Who are today’s true Israelites?” It also reveals just how important the answer to this question should be to each of us.

Because America has misidentified Israel and consequently backed the Zionist movement, many in the Arab world have become the avowed enemies of America. America has been an accomplice to the theft of Arab land and the murder of Arab people, and, as a result, we may very well see the day when the Arab nations and their allies unite in an all-out war against America.

If I still haven’t gotten my point across yet, consider this…

There is no such thing as a Jewish race. Those who might have truly claimed to be of the genealogy of Abraham and of true Semitic origin became extinct as a discernible race, being replaced by the white Khazars…none of whose ancestors, have ever placed a foot in the land of Palestine.

This causes a serious problem with modern Christianity’s infatuation with the Jews and their “return to their Homeland,” begging the question:

How can one return to a place where they have never been?

And because I know I’m going to get a lot of heat for this article, this is all I have to say in response:

The truth is not anti-semitic.

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