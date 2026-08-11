Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

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Nonwo's avatar
Nonwo
Aug 11Edited

Fuck antisemitism.

“It’s a trick, we always use it”

Former Israeli minister Shulamet Aloni being interviewed by Amy Goodman on the word antisemite.

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=D0kWAqZxJVE&ra=m

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Maquis's avatar
Maquis
Aug 11

Pox Judaica is a global criminal syndicate masquerading as a demonic ethno-supremacist cult.

The Ancient Conspiracy.

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