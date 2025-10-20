📚 The Forbidden Reading List
From money and mind control to manufactured wars — this is the reading list they never wanted you to find.
I’ve linked every book for you, just click each title to be taken directly to the most reliable source I recommend, so you’re getting the most accurate version possible. If you prefer to purchase it on Kindle, simply switch to that option on the page (I recommend buying paperback because retention is better!)
It should go without saying, but I’ll say it anyway: a recommendation is not an endorsement of everything the author says. A lot of these authors will challenge everything you’ve been taught, and that’s the point. Just because something sounds crazy doesn’t mean it isn’t true.
Please share this list with everybody you absolutely can. The more people who wake up, the better. Information only becomes power when it’s passed on.
This isn’t an exhaustive list. I’ve read thousands of books, and I’ll keep adding to this archive daily as I conduct my research. Save this post so you can revisit it, and stay tuned, because documentaries are coming next.
Some of these titles have been buried or banned for a reason. When the Establishment doesn’t want you to read something, that’s usually the biggest clue that you should. If the books weren’t available I uploaded them as a google drive link that you can download so be sure to click into each title as I mentioned above.
Leave a comment for any genres / topics you’d like me to add next.
Enjoy!
This content is information the Deep State does NOT want Americans to have access to. If you appreciate work like this, and want more of it, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.
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🇺🇸 CIA History, Intelligence Agencies & Coups
This needs no introduction…You will never see the government the same again.
Origins of Intelligence Services: The Ancient Near East, Persia, Greece, Rome, Byzantium, the Arab Muslim Empires, the Mongol Empire, China, Muscovy by Francis Dvornik
Rise and Kill First: The History of Israel’s Targeted Assassinations by Ronen Bergman
Ghost Wars: The Secret History of the CIA, Afghanistan, and bin Laden by Steve Coll
The Brothers: John Foster Dulles, Allen Dulles and Their Secret World War by Stephen Kinzer
CHAOS: Charles Manson, the CIA, and the Secret History of the Sixties
White Malice: The CIA and the Cover Recolonization of Africa
Blowback: The Cost and Consequences of American Empire by Chalmers Johnson
Operation Paperclip: The Secret Intelligence Program that Brought Nazi Scientists to America Hardcover by Annie Jacobsen
Blood in the Water: How the United States and Israel Conspired to Ambush the USS Liberty
All the Shah’s Men: An American Coup and the Roots of Middle East Terrorism by Stephen Kinzer
The CIA Doctors: Human Rights Violations by American Psychiatrists by Colin A. Ross M.D.
Surprise, Kill, Vanish: The Secret History of CIA Paramilitary Armies, Operators and Assassins by Annie Jacobsen
📰 Establishment Media
The talking heads in the mainstream (and most “alternative” media) are not on your side, they are government agents.
📺 Hollywood and the CIA
The CIA has been heavily involved in Hollywood since its founding. They spend billions of dollars every year to propagandize you through the “entertainment” industry.
National Security Cinema: The Shocking New Evidence of Government Control in Hollywood by Matthew Alford
The CIA in Hollywood: How the Agency Shapes Film and Television by Tricia Jenkins
🤬 How the United States, Israel and the Intelligence Agencies Manufactured Terrorism
Every “terrorist” group that exists today was a creation of the Intelligence Agencies, and at one point or another, was on our payroll (and usually still is).
Devil’s Game: How the United States Helped Unleash Fundamentalist Islam by Robert Dreyfuss
The Dark Side: The Inside Story of How The War on Terror Turned into a War on American Ideals by Jane Mayer
Enough Already: Time to End the War on Terrorism by Scott Horton
Real Bad Arabs: How Hollywood Vilifies a People by Jack G. Shaheen
In the Name of Democracy: American War Crimes in Iraq and Beyond by Jill Cutler
After the Cataclysm: Postwar Indochina and the Reconstruction of Imperial Ideology by Noam Chomsky
If you prefer to make a one time donation in support of my work, you can do so by clicking HERE.
💊 How The U.S. Created the Drug Epidemic
I hate to be the bearer of bad news but the U.S. government is the biggest drug cartel in the world, so every time you hear them say they’re trying to “take on the drug cartels”, please know that they are lying. Cartels are their favorite people to partner up with.
The Big White Lie: The Deep Cover Operation That Exposed the CIA Sabotage of the Drug War by Michael Levine
The Politics of Heroin: CIA Complicity in the Global Drug Trade by Alfred W. McCoy
Why The CIA Killed JFK and Malcolm X: The Secret Drug Trade in Laos by John Koerner
Tripped: Nazi Germany, the CIA, and the Dawn of the Psychedelic Age by Norman Ohler
🇺🇸 The Real History of America
Everything you were taught in school was a lie. A nation built on myths, marketed as freedom, maintained through illusion.
Indigenous Peoples’ History of the United States by Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz
❤️🩹 The Buried Christian Holocaust: The Bolshevik Revolution
A minimum of 60 million people (majority Christians) were killed. When I researched this topic, I never saw the world the same again. It’s the most heartbreaking thing I’ve ever discovered. It also makes current events make a lot more sense, if you catch my drift…
I am currently deep diving on this topic so I will be adding to this section as I discover more articles and books. Save this post and reference it weekly for my updates.
The World Significance of the Russian Revolution by George Pitt-Rivers
😩 The Bush Family
There are many things about the Bush family that people don’t know about…these books will 🤯 your mind. The corruption is layers deep. An American dynasty built on oil, war, and secrets too dark for history books.
The Bush Crime Family: The Inside Story of an American Dynasty Paperback by Roger Stone
🇻🇳 The Vietnam War
This was not an isolated incident. It’s imperative that Americans understand the atrocities and the REAL story of the Vietnam War.
This content is information the Deep State does NOT want Americans to have access to. If you appreciate work like this, and want more of it, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.
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🇵🇸🇮🇱 Israel-Palestine, The REAL History
Should be required reading for every human on Earth. Read and share these with anybody you can. This history is more important than ever right now.
A Very Short History of the Israel-Palestine Conflict by Illan Pappé
Obstacle to Peace: The US Role in the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict by Jeremy Hammond
The Samson Option: Israel’s Nuclear Arsenal and American Foreign Policy by Seymour Hersh
Fateful Triangle: The United States, Israel, and the Palestinians by Noam Chomsky
💰 The Hidden Hand: Power, Elites & the Money Machine
The invisible empire of bankers, brokers, and billionaires who script the world behind the curtain. Follow the money and you’ll find the people who pull the strings to the world stage. The system isn’t broken, it’s working exactly as they intended it to. Wake up to this and exit their system. Stop paying your money to entities that turn your hard-earned cash into bombs.
Tower of Basel: The Shadowy History of the Secret Bank that Runs the World by Adam LeBor
The Chosen: The Hidden History of Admission and Exclusion at Harvard, Yale, and Princeton by Jerome Karabel
The Shock Doctrine: Rise of Disaster Capitalism by Naomi Klein
🌍 The Machinery of Empire
Empires don’t fall—they reinvent themselves. Different flags, same machinery.
Erasing History: How Fascists Rewrite the Past to Control the Future by Jason Stanley
Secret History of the Mongols: The Origin of Chingis Khan by Paul Kahn
War and Peace and War: The Rise and Fall of Empires by Peter Turchin
End Times: Elites, Counter-Elites, and the Path of Political Disintegration by Peter Turchin
A Government of Wolves: The Emerging American Police State by John W. Whitehead
The Women of Rothschild: The Untold Story of the World’s Most Famous Dynasty by Natalie Livingstone
Media Control: The Spectacular Achievements of Propaganda by Noam Chomsky
If you prefer to make a one time donation in support of my work, you can do so by clicking HERE.
👨🏫 The History of the Education System
The weapons of indoctrination. “I don’t want a nation of thinkers. I want a nation of workers". - John D. Rockefeller
Dumbing us Down: The Hidden Curriculum of Compulsory Schooling by John Taylor Gatto
The Underground History of American Education by John Taylor Gatto
Excellent Sheep: The Miseducation of the American Elite and the Way to a Meaningful Life by William Deresiewicz
🌏 The Real History of the World
A hidden syllabus of power, myth, and manipulation—the version of history they edited out.
Churchill, Hitler and the Unnecessary War by Patrick J. Buchanan
JFK to 911: Everything Is A Rich Man’s Trick Paperback by Francis Richard Conolly
Tragedy and Hope: A History of the World in Our Time by Carroll Quigley
The First Signs: Unlocking the Mysteries of the World’s Oldest Symbols by Genevieve von Petzinger
Societies of Peace: Matriarchies Past, Present, and Future by Heidi Goettner-Abendroth
The Horse, the Wheel, and Language: How Bronze-Age Riders from the Eurasian Steppes Shaped the Modern World by David W. Anthony
The Wayfinders: Why Ancient Wisdom Matters in the Modern World by Wade Davis
🧠 Religion, Society and Control
Theories of religion, behavior, and social conditioning. The birth of psychological governance.
The Rape of the Mind: The Psychology of Thought Control, Menticide and Brainwashing by Dr. Joost Meerloo
Discipline and Punish: The Birth of the Prison by Michel Foucault
Sigmund Freud and the Jewish Mystical Tradition by David Bakan
The Assault on Truth: Freud’s Suppression of the Seduction Theory by J. Moussaieff Masson
Understanding Power: The Indispensable Chomsky by Noam Chomsky
The Protestant Ethic and the Spirit of Capitalism by Max Weber
The Color of Christ: The Son of God and the SAGA of Race in America by Edward J. Blum & Paul Harvey
American Jesus: How the Sea of God Became a National Icon by Stephen Prothero
🇷🇺 Origins of the Russia/Ukraine War
This war was anything but “unprovoked” like the media tried to make you believe.
Provoked: How Washington Started the New Cold War with Russia and the Catastrophe in Ukraine by Scott Horton
🕯️ The Human Condition: Literature & the Inner War
Stories that expose conscience, madness, morality, and meaning in a collapsing world.
This content is information the Deep State does NOT want Americans to have access to. If you appreciate work like this, and want more of it, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.
I’m running a special for $40/year or $5/month.
✝️ The Gods, the Fallen, and the Forbidden
Religious and esoteric writings that shaped humanity’s view of good, evil, and divine order.
Observations upon the Prophecies of Daniel, and the Apocalypse of St. John by Isaac Newton
⚖️ The Birth of the Modern Mind
Renaissance and Enlightenment thinkers who reprogrammed how humanity perceives truth, power, and self.
Discourse on the Origin and Basis of Inequality Among Men by Jean-Jacques Rousseau
🗝️ The Architects of Civilization
The ancient texts that shaped our collective programming.
🎥 Documentaries
Watch at your own risk…they might cause you to look at the world entirely differently once you’re through with them.
Still adding to this list, so be sure to save this article and check back weekly!
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This content is information the Deep State does NOT want Americans to have access to. If you appreciate work like this, and want more of it, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.
Wow wow wow! So much to read! I’ve actually have already read a few on your list. Also have some on audible. Such great work compiling such important volumes. Just this list is worth your yearly fee for your sub stack! Congratulations for doing such great work And thank you!
Such a great list. Thank you for sharing!