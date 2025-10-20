Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

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Fernando Rangel's avatar
Fernando Rangel
Oct 25

Wow wow wow! So much to read! I’ve actually have already read a few on your list. Also have some on audible. Such great work compiling such important volumes. Just this list is worth your yearly fee for your sub stack! Congratulations for doing such great work And thank you!

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Lynette Hillman's avatar
Lynette Hillman
Oct 21

Such a great list. Thank you for sharing!

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