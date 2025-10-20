I’ve linked every book for you, just click each title to be taken directly to the most reliable source I recommend, so you’re getting the most accurate version possible. If you prefer to purchase it on Kindle, simply switch to that option on the page (I recommend buying paperback because retention is better!)

It should go without saying, but I’ll say it anyway: a recommendation is not an endorsement of everything the author says. A lot of these authors will challenge everything you’ve been taught, and that’s the point. Just because something sounds crazy doesn’t mean it isn’t true.

Please share this list with everybody you absolutely can. The more people who wake up, the better. Information only becomes power when it’s passed on.

This isn’t an exhaustive list. I’ve read thousands of books, and I’ll keep adding to this archive daily as I conduct my research. Save this post so you can revisit it, and stay tuned, because documentaries are coming next.

Some of these titles have been buried or banned for a reason. When the Establishment doesn’t want you to read something, that’s usually the biggest clue that you should. If the books weren’t available I uploaded them as a google drive link that you can download so be sure to click into each title as I mentioned above.

Leave a comment for any genres / topics you’d like me to add next.

Enjoy!

This content is information the Deep State does NOT want Americans to have access to. If you appreciate work like this, and want more of it, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

🇺🇸 CIA History, Intelligence Agencies & Coups

This needs no introduction…You will never see the government the same again.

📰 Establishment Media

The talking heads in the mainstream (and most “alternative” media) are not on your side, they are government agents.

📺 Hollywood and the CIA

The CIA has been heavily involved in Hollywood since its founding. They spend billions of dollars every year to propagandize you through the “entertainment” industry.

🤬 How the United States, Israel and the Intelligence Agencies Manufactured Terrorism

Every “terrorist” group that exists today was a creation of the Intelligence Agencies, and at one point or another, was on our payroll (and usually still is).

If you prefer to make a one time donation in support of my work, you can do so by clicking HERE.

💊 How The U.S. Created the Drug Epidemic

I hate to be the bearer of bad news but the U.S. government is the biggest drug cartel in the world, so every time you hear them say they’re trying to “take on the drug cartels”, please know that they are lying. Cartels are their favorite people to partner up with.

🇺🇸 The Real History of America

Everything you were taught in school was a lie. A nation built on myths, marketed as freedom, maintained through illusion.

❤️‍🩹 The Buried Christian Holocaust: The Bolshevik Revolution

A minimum of 60 million people (majority Christians) were killed. When I researched this topic, I never saw the world the same again. It’s the most heartbreaking thing I’ve ever discovered. It also makes current events make a lot more sense, if you catch my drift…

I am currently deep diving on this topic so I will be adding to this section as I discover more articles and books. Save this post and reference it weekly for my updates.

😩 The Bush Family

There are many things about the Bush family that people don’t know about…these books will 🤯 your mind. The corruption is layers deep. An American dynasty built on oil, war, and secrets too dark for history books.

🇻🇳 The Vietnam War

This was not an isolated incident. It’s imperative that Americans understand the atrocities and the REAL story of the Vietnam War.

This content is information the Deep State does NOT want Americans to have access to. If you appreciate work like this, and want more of it, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

🇵🇸🇮🇱 Israel-Palestine, The REAL History

Should be required reading for every human on Earth. Read and share these with anybody you can. This history is more important than ever right now.

💰 The Hidden Hand: Power, Elites & the Money Machine

The invisible empire of bankers, brokers, and billionaires who script the world behind the curtain. Follow the money and you’ll find the people who pull the strings to the world stage. The system isn’t broken, it’s working exactly as they intended it to. Wake up to this and exit their system. Stop paying your money to entities that turn your hard-earned cash into bombs.

🌍 The Machinery of Empire

Empires don’t fall—they reinvent themselves. Different flags, same machinery.

If you prefer to make a one time donation in support of my work, you can do so by clicking HERE.

👨‍🏫 The History of the Education System

The weapons of indoctrination. “I don’t want a nation of thinkers. I want a nation of workers". - John D. Rockefeller

🌏 The Real History of the World

A hidden syllabus of power, myth, and manipulation—the version of history they edited out.

🧠 Religion, Society and Control

Theories of religion, behavior, and social conditioning. The birth of psychological governance.

🇷🇺 Origins of the Russia/Ukraine War

This war was anything but “unprovoked” like the media tried to make you believe.

🕯️ The Human Condition: Literature & the Inner War

Stories that expose conscience, madness, morality, and meaning in a collapsing world.

This content is information the Deep State does NOT want Americans to have access to. If you appreciate work like this, and want more of it, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

✝️ The Gods, the Fallen, and the Forbidden

Religious and esoteric writings that shaped humanity’s view of good, evil, and divine order.

⚖️ The Birth of the Modern Mind

Renaissance and Enlightenment thinkers who reprogrammed how humanity perceives truth, power, and self.

🗝️ The Architects of Civilization

The ancient texts that shaped our collective programming.

🎥 Documentaries

Watch at your own risk…they might cause you to look at the world entirely differently once you’re through with them.

Still adding to this list, so be sure to save this article and check back weekly!

If you’re tired of being told everything is fine while it clearly isn’t, you’re exactly why this publication exists.

My work is 100% reader-supported. That means no advertisers, no political handlers, and no incentive to soften the truth.

I started this because too many people feel like they’re losing their minds trying to make sense of what’s happening, myself included. I wanted to build a space of like-minded people to make this journey feel less lonely for all of us.

To allow me to continue posting content just like this, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. I’m running a special for $40/year or $5/month.

If that price feels impossible to you, I understand. Share this article with everyone you know, it costs nothing but it matters more than you could possibly know.

If you prefer to make a one time donation in support of my work, you can do so by clicking HERE.