Who Is Miriam Adelson? The $37 Billion Woman Running The Most Powerful Political Operation in The World

Miriam Adelson is one of the most powerful people in American politics, and most people couldn’t tell you a single thing about her until a few months ago.

Suddenly she’s everywhere because she was Trump’s biggest donor in 2024. But the Adelson’s (Miriam and her late husband Sheldon) have been around for years and they’ve been one of the largest donors to the Republican Party going all the way back to the early 2000s.

She and her husband provided the largest donation to Trump’s 2016 campaign, his presidential inauguration, and his defense fund against the Mueller investigation into Russian interference.

Miriam Adelson is one of the wealthiest people on the planet, often ranked as the richest Israeli, with a net worth north of $37 billion. She inherited that fortune from her late husband, casino magnate Sheldon Adelson, and now controls a major stake in the Las Vegas Sands empire and casino’s in China’s Community Party (CCP).

This is a story of fraud, corruption, genocide, money laundering, prostitution, attacks on the US first amendment, drug trafficking, fraudulent campaign donations, illegal kickbacks, the Epstein Files, links to China’s CCP, and how one couple managed to steer the American Empire’s foreign policy to the Middle East.

Instead of dumping everything on you at once, I’m breaking this exposé into pieces.

Because there are really two versions of Miriam Adelson:

The one before Sheldon Adelson… and the one after.

This part is about the foundation:

who she actually is,

where she grew up,

what her credentials are,

where her money came from,

what her motivations and desires are,

and why someone this deeply tied to Israel is so heavily involved in American politics.

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Where Was She Born?

Miriam likes to say she’s an Israeli, but how could that be, if she was born BEFORE the creation of the State of Israel? She was born in 1945 but Israel didn’t exist until 1948.

Her parents emigrated from Poland to…you guessed it, PALESTINE. She doesn’t like to admit it, in fact, she does everything she can to avoid it, but Miriam Adelson is a Palestinian.

I cannot even look at this photo without getting pissed off . Absolutely shameful how much they’ve stolen from the Palestinians .

After the Nakba in 1948, when Israel violently displaced 750,000 Palestinians from their homes, Miriam and her family settled in Haifa, on stolen Palestinian land.

Miriam’s father made his living building and operating movie theatres throughout Israel and he was a prominent member of Mapam, a left-wing political party in Israel.

Miriam’s Education and Military Experience

She attended the Hebrew Reali School for 12 years, and one of the school’s fundamental values is Zionism.

She received her degree in microbiology and genetics from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and then received her medical degree from Tel Aviv University of Medicine.

Prior to her marriage to Sheldon, Miriam was married to Ariel Ochshorn, a physician, and together they had two daughters. The couple were divorced by 1986.

She served in the IDF as a medical officer and after her service, she went on to become the chief internist in the emergency room at a hospital in Tel Aviv.

Miriam and Sheldon Adelson at a fundraising event for Friends of the IDF in NYC. $35 million dollars was raised for supporting Israeli soldier s. This is a gala on AMERICAN soil, raising money for FOREIGN soldiers . Soldiers who are committing a genocide .

Move to NYC and the Rockefeller Unviersity

The same year Miriam and her first husband divorced, she relocated to New York City and attended Rockefeller University, where she was mentored and collaborated with Mary Jeanne Kreek (who is famous for the development of Methadone) for two decades.

Miriam dedicated much of her career to treating substance use disorder.

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Blind Date with Sheldon Adelson

Miriam met businessman Sheldon Adelson on a blind date in 1989, and they married in 1991, having two boys together.

In 1993, Miriam and Sheldon opened the first branch of the Adelson Clinic, a substance abuse clinic, in Israel. They opened a second location in Las Vegas in 2000. The clinics specialize in the use of medically assisted detox techniques, such as methodone.

A quick Google search will show that the Adelson clinic has horrific reviews. They have 2.2 stars on Google, which I honestly think is the lowest I’ve ever seen for a business.

Here’s just one of the many bad reviews…

In present day, Miriam is not as focused on medical and treatment advancements, instead she’s dedicated to the advancement of the State of Israel.

Publisher of Israel Hayom

In 2018, Sheldon Adelson invested at least $50 million into the Israel Hayom, and in that same year, Miriam was named publisher of the newspaper, which is the most widely read and consumed publication in Israel.

Miriam still holds that position.

Effectively, her job is to curate and publish propaganda.

A headline from the Israel Hayom, whom Miriam Adelson is the publisher and major investor in

Business and Ownership Holdings

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS): Miriam Adelson is the controlling shareholder, holding over 50% of the New York Stock Exchange-listed casino company. LVS also operates casinos in Singapore (Marina Bay Sands) and Macao, China .

Dallas Mavericks: In January 2024, Miriam Adelson purchased the Dallas Mavericks.

Las Vegas Review-Journal: The Adelson family owns Nevada’s largest newspaper, which was purchased in 2015.

Israel Hayom: The family is the primary shareholder in the most widely-read newspaper in Israel.

Adelson Clinic: Miriam Adelson, a physician, operates substance abuse treatment and research centers (addiction clinics) in Tel Aviv and Las Vegas.

Adelson Family Foundation: A private foundation established in 2007 that provides $200 million annually to Jewish and Israeli causes . The primary purpose of the Foundation is to strengthen the State of Israel and the Jewish people. They are Israel’s largest individual donor.

Adelson Medical Research Foundation: A nonprofit foundation focused on accelerating research in diseases, particularly in healthcare.

Key Board Positions and Roles

Miriam Adelson: Publisher of Israel Hayom.

Board of Trustees (USC): Miriam Adelson is a voting member on the board of trustees at the University of Southern California (more on this later!)

Republican Jewish Coalition: Miriam Adelson remains a major benefactor and power broker for the organization.

Maccabee Task Force (MTF): an organization aimed at combatting the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement on college campuses and spreading pro-Israel sentiment among young people. This is the organization involved in getting Pro-Palestinian students deported.

Israel Birthright Trip: Adelson is a prominent supporter of Birthright Israel, a program that brings young Jews to Israel for free. With her husband she was the program's largest donor; the couple had given more than $250 million to Birthright Israel by 2015.

Please note, neither of these is an exhaustive list. We’ll dive deeper in future pieces.

Where Do Their Loyalties Lie?

Adelson has said that her heart is in Israel and that she got “stuck” in America after meeting her husband, Sheldon. She is credited with influencing Sheldon Adelson’s political views on Israel and inspiring him to donate large sums of money to Zionist causes. Adelson is a financial supporter of the Zionist Organization of America, the Yad Vashem Holocaust museum and memorial in Jerusalem, and various U.S. groups that fundraise for the Israeli military.

Donald Trump is on record saying, “Miriam and Sheldon had more trips to the White House than anybody. They were very responsible for so much, including getting me thinking about the Golan Heights, which was one of the greatest things to ever happen… Nobody has done more for Israel than I have, including the recent attacks with Iran, wiping that thing out.”

“I actually asked her once, so Miriam, I know you love Israel, what do you love more, the United States or Israel? She refused to answer, which might mean Israel.”

Those who deal regularly with the Adelson’s treat Miriam with as much deference as Sheldon, and crave her approval just as much. There’s a head of an organization that received a lot of funding from Sheldon who says, “If you keep Sheldon happy, that’s helpful, but to keep Miriam happy is critical.”

In July 2010, at a talk in Israel, Sheldon Adelson said: “I am not Israeli. The uniform that I wore in the military, unfortunately, was not an Israeli uniform. It was an American uniform.”

I think it goes without saying that this couple is not loyal to the United States of America, and Miriam holds all the cards. They’re looking out for the best interest of a foreign nation, and any political contribution they make is to further Israel’s interests, a lot of times, at the detriment of the US.

If you missed Part 1—where I break down how Miriam Adelson is funding a major settlement militia operating in the West Bank—you can read it HERE.

In Part 3, I’ll break down their political involvement in detail: who they fund, how much they give, attacks on the First Amendment, and how deep their influence actually goes.

And in Part 4 and beyond… we get into the scandals, allegations, and lawsuits. And that’s where things get extremely sinister.

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