Operation Epstein Fury: US President Netanyahu DEMANDS Ground Troops

There was a moment in Netanyahu’s recent press briefing that didn’t get nearly enough attention and it’s been stuck in my head ever since I watched it. He admitted that you cannot foment a revolution from the air, that there needs to be a ground component. He said “there are many possibilities for a ground component” but wouldn’t share what they are.

When Israeli leadership starts talking about “ground components” in a conflict like this, they’re not talking about sending massive numbers of their own troops deep into a country like Iran.

That’s not how this works and it’s never been how this works. The US has been fighting Israel’s wars for decades. It’s American lives that will be lost, not Israelis.

And then, almost right on cue, you’ve got Benny Gantz, former ISRAELI Prime Minister, saying that boots on the ground are “not off the table.”

Why are Israeli politicians making combat decisions regarding AMERICAN troops? I don’t remember a single American voting for Israeli officials to have any say (direct or indirect) in whether U.S. troops get sent into another disastrous war in the Middle East.

Listen, if I was still in the US Navy right now, and I saw these videos floating around social media, I cannot even express how furious I would be. This is completely disgraceful.

And to make matters even worse (shocking, I know), is the way its being talked about on the American side.

Trump’s response to all of this was to say he’s not worried about it turning into another Vietnam, and that he’s “not afraid of anything.” And I understand the instinct to project strength, especially politically, but there’s a difference between confidence and carelessness.

If you’re the one making decisions that could send thousands of people into a war zone, fear (or at least a healthy respect for the consequences) is kind of the bare minimum.

You’re supposed to be thinking about what happens after the first strike, after the first deployment, after the first casualties. That’s the job.

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Instead, what this feels like is a kind of detachment from the actual cost of what’s being discussed. Like we’re talking about strategy on a board, not the soldiers and their loved ones who are going to be the ones dealing with whatever this turns into.

I cannot think of anything more disgraceful than sending American young men and women into a war zone to die for a foreign country.

Iran is not a threat to the United States of America.

The politicians and commentators cheering this war on are a threat to you, your family, and this country.

Since it appears as if boots on the ground is a likely scenario, I want to make my position abundantly clear:

The United States and Israel launched a sneak attack against Iran, when they were in the MIDDLE of NEGOTIATIONS.

Negotiations that even insiders admit Iran was approaching in good faith.

A couple days into the war, the US and Israel bombed a SCHOOL, killing nearly 100 little girls.

If Iran or Russia or China or Iraq had done this, it would be on the cover of every major outlet for months. It would be used as the justification to continue the war.

The US and Israel are now punishing the civilian population of Iran by destroying their power and WATER infrastructure, which will cause mass suffering and death.

The United States and Israel have committed war crimes of the highest order.

Anybody in the Armed Forces is under no obligation to follow an ILLEGAL order.

In fact, it is your duty to RESIST it.

I would be interested in getting the perspective from someone close to this crazy situation so if you are currently in the military serving in the Middle East (or have inside information), message me. Also, if you know somebody who is deployed or will be deploying to the Middle East, PLEASE MESSAGE ME.

If you prefer using email, you can reach me here: maddie@booksbehindborders.org

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