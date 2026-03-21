Who Is Miriam Adelson? The Billionaire Funding Trump, Netanyahu, and Israel's Largest Militia

Miriam Adelson, one of the wealthiest Jewish billionaires in the world, is also one of the most sinister people operating in plain sight and most Americans have no idea who she is. The more I dig into her, the more it stops feeling like I’m looking at a donor and starts feeling like I’m looking at someone who’s been quietly shaping outcomes for decades.

She’s not just rich, she’s powerful in a way that most people don’t even realize exists.

She’s the largest political donor to both Trump and Netanyahu. She’s been backing Netanyahu since the 90s, and she’s been pouring money into the US Republican Party since the early 2000s. Not small checks either…serious money, over and over again, for years.

Miriam Adelson donated 100 million dollars to Trump’s 2024 presidential race, and a few of his Adelson-driven policies this term include:

Miriam Adelson has openly said that she believes under Donald Trump, Israel will be able to annex the West Bank. Which brings me to the part I haven’t heard anybody talk about: her financial connections to settler violence in the West Bank.

If you’ve spent any time on social media since the genocide in Gaza has broken out, you’re bound to come across a horrific video showing an Israeli settler (sometimes even accompanied by the IDF), violently seizing Palestinian territory.

While I was digging into Adelson, I found that she’s donated millions of dollars to Hashomer Hachadash, which is a volunteer militia that without a second thought, will wipe out a Palestinian, young or old, and seize their land, violently.

Adelson literally funds volunteers to take heavy weaponry into Palestine, and forcibly remove Palestinians from their homes, steal their land, and settle on it.

These are the people who come into the destroyed and blown up Palestinian territory, with children buried under the rubble, atop of bulldozers, and build ILLEGAL settlements.

With the help of Miriam Adelson’s money, and the protection of the IDF, this militia (among others) are helping to speed up the process of stealing every piece of land from Palestinians that they can.

The video above shows an Israeli settler, alongside soldiers, beating a Palestinian farmer in front of his wife.

And just to be clear—that’s one of the least violent videos I could find.

The one at the top of this article is much worse. And even that isn’t close to the worst of what’s happening.

On March 17th, 2026, the UN reported that Israel has accelerated unlawful settlement expansion and annexation of large parts of the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, forcibly displacing over 36,000 Palestinians amid increasing violence by Israeli security forces and settlers.

The report stated that over a 12-month period, there was 1,732 incidents of settler violence resulting in casualties or property damage, compared to 1,400 in the previous reporting period. This includes relentless harassment, intimidation, and destruction of homes and farmland.

Miriam Adelson funnels millions of dollars to Israeli settler movements through her foundation, the Adelson Foundation.

Stay tuned for part two of this exposé where I’ll show you that Miriam Adelson is behind Donald Trump’s crackdown on Pro-Palestinian demonstrations on college campuses, her ties to the Epstein Files, and a background on her.

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