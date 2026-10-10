THE DARK SIDE OF SURROGACY: HUMAN TRAFFICKING

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This is one of the craziest stories involving surrogacy I’ve ever heard and it’s exactly why so many people have serious concerns about it.

So back in 2024, a 26-year-old woman named Kayla decides to become a surrogate to make some extra money. She signs up through a surrogacy agency, which ends up matching her with a couple named Sylvia and Guojun.

Guojun is 66 years old, and Sylvia is 39.

According to what Kayla was told, the two already had a child together and wanted another, but they were unable to conceive naturally. So Kayla agrees to carry their baby, gets pregnant, and at first, she has no reason to suspect anything unusual about the arrangement.

But as the pregnancy progresses, things start happening that make Kayla question what she’s gotten herself involved in.

Guojun Xuan and Silvia Zhang

Now, one of the first things Kayla starts noticing is how little contact she actually has with this couple.

She’s carrying their baby, attending all of her prenatal appointments, and regularly sending them updates about the pregnancy. But Sylvia and Guojun never show up to any of her appointments and they barely even bother checking in with her.

They seem to have almost no interest in what’s happening with the pregnancy.

And that’s incredibly strange, because this is supposedly their child. They’re paying another woman tens of thousands of dollars to carry their baby, and they can’t even be bothered to show up to a doctor’s appointment or occasionally check in to see how things are going?

And we’re talking about a substantial amount of money here. Some of the surrogates reportedly received payments of $70,000 and $45,000, with additional pregnancy-related expenses covered on top of that.

Well, while all of this is happening, Kayla has been sharing her surrogacy experience on TikTok. And eventually, she starts receiving messages from other women who recognize the couple she’s talking about.

These women tell Kayla that they believe they’re also carrying babies for Sylvia and Guojun.

And it’s not just one or two women reaching out to her. We’re talking about SIX other women who believe they’ve all been hired to carry children for the same couple.

So these women start looking into the couple a little more closely and they discover that Sylvia and Guojun actually founded the very surrogacy agency that had arranged these pregnancies.

But what Kayla had no idea about was that the couple was already under an investigation after a two-month-old baby had been hospitalized with a severe head injury.

At the time, Sylvia and Guojun were living in a multimillion-dollar mansion in Arcadia, California. And when investigators arrived at the property, they discovered something far more disturbing than anyone could have imagined.

A view of the home of Sylvia Zhang and Guojun Xuan in Arcadia, just outside of Los Angeles .

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Inside this mansion, police discovered more than FIFTEEN babies and young children, most of them under the age of three.

There were cribs scattered throughout the house, toddlers wandering around, and so many babies and small children that there weren’t even enough adults there to properly look after them.

THE INVESTIGATION

Sylvia and Guojun were recently arrested so this case is still unfolding, but here’s what we know so far.

Nearly all of the children found inside their mansion were born through surrogacy and some were reportedly conceived using Guojun’s sperm and donor eggs.

The couple operated their own surrogacy agency and allegedly recruited women from across the United States without ever disclosing that they were having children on such an extraordinary scale.

In May 2025, a two-month-old infant was hospitalized with a serious head injury and bleeding in the brain, which ultimately triggered an investigation.

According to Arcadia Police Captain Kollin Cieadlo:

His trauma was consistent with either a traffic accident or the child being shaken and/or dropped, but there was no car accident.

When police investigated the home, they discovered 15 children living inside the mansion, with another six children located elsewhere.

And when investigators started reviewing surveillance footage from inside the house, they allegedly discovered something even more disturbing.

The footage appeared to show nannies physically abusing these children while the couple monitored the cameras.

Authorities also described extremely strict routines and rooms inside the mansion that were being used as what they called “learning centers.”

All 21 children were eventually placed in protective custody while authorities investigated allegations of child abuse and neglect.

Then, on October 6, 2026, Sylvia and Guojun were both arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit child abuse and witness intimidation.

Prosecutors are now alleging that the couple not only knew about the abuse happening inside their home, but in some cases actually encouraged it.

Both Sylvia and Guojun have denied the allegations and the case is still under investigation.

ALLEGATIONS OF VIOLENCE AND ABUSE

Now, here’s where we get into some of the other disturbing details that have come out about this couple.

According to police records, officers responded to at least THREE DOZEN calls involving this mansion in less than four years.

These calls included noise complaints about verbal altercations, an anonymous report of suspected child abuse in 2024, and even a claim that $400,000 worth of wine had been stolen from their 17,000-square-foot estate.

In one incident back in 2022, someone reportedly showed up at the mansion trying to collect payment for work they had done and claimed they were confronted by someone holding a weapon that looked “like a machine gun.”

But some of the most disturbing evidence investigators uncovered came from surveillance footage recorded inside the home itself.

In one video obtained by police, eight small children, all with closely cropped hair, can be seen sitting in what looks like a classroom. In one image, a child appears to have been placed on a table and spanked by someone described as a “teacher/nanny,” who was one of at least six staff members working inside the home.

Image of teacher/nanny spanking the child in front of the other children .

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In another image, a child who appears to be a toddler is seen doing what police describe as “squats.”

And in the background of that same room, a baby sitting in a high chair appears to be struck in the face by another “teacher/nanny.”

Image of an additional teacher/nanny hitting another child in the face .

There have also been allegations that this was actually a child trafficking operation.

This story has left me with far more questions than answers and there are a few things I really want to know.

Where exactly did all their money come from?

If this couple was already under investigation and facing allegations of severe child abuse, how were they still allowed to operate a surrogacy agency and continue hiring women to carry babies for them?

Who were the clients using this agency and how many were there? More importantly, has anyone followed up on the children born through these arrangements to make sure they’re safe?

And those are just some of the questions I have about this case. I’m curious what questions you have after hearing all of this, because there is still so much that needs to be explained.

This case is still unfolding and I’ll continue following it and sharing updates as more information comes out.

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