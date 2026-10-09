71 Orthodox Jewish Children Found In New York City Tunnel

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In what universe would girls wander into SEWAGE tunnels of their own accord?

Seventy-one Orthodox Jewish girls, aged 12–14, were found in an underground tunnel in Nyack, New York.

And the explanation for how they ended up there makes absolutely no sense to me.

This is the “official” story: So apparently, these girls attend an ultra-Orthodox school in New York and they were on a field trip to a park when they supposedly decided to wander into an underground drainage system, walking about half a mile through dark tunnels.

That’s the story we’re being told. But I have quite a few questions.

Where were the teachers or chaperones? Since this was a school-sanctioned field trip, who was supervising these children? And if there were chaperones, which I haven’t been able to find any mention of, why would they allow 71 girls to wander through an underground drainage tunnel?

Why hasn’t the school made a formal statement about this? At least, I haven’t been able to find one.

The mayor claimed the girls were simply curious about the drainage tunnel. Since when are 12-year-old girls so fascinated by sewage that 71 of them decide to go exploring underground?

Why do none of them appear dirty or disheveled? They supposedly just walked half a mile through an underground tunnel, yet in the images I’ve seen, they appear remarkably clean.

Some of the students after emerging from the sewer system. Why are they so clean?

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And in case that wasn’t strange enough, I also came across a report claiming that eight men were seen entering a manhole a few miles from where the girls were discovered.

But can we go back to the number of girls for a second? Seventy-one.

Do you know how hard it is to get 70 children to agree on anything? You can barely get a group of kids to agree on something fun and we’re supposed to believe that 71 girls all agreed to walk half a mile through a dark drainage tunnel?

I mean, it just doesn’t make sense to me.

Clearly, the story we’ve been told is a fabrication.

Nothing about it passes the sniff test.

More of the rescued children

So the question is, what are they covering for? Clearly, there were no chaperones looking after these children, because you don’t lose 71 children all at the same time. So was this even a field trip in the first place? And if it wasn’t, why were 71 young girls all together? Were they trying to escape from something or somebody?

Were they being trafficked?

TUNNELS IN BROOKLYN

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard about secret underground tunnels in New York City.

In 2023, bloodstained mattresses and children’s items were pulled from secret tunnels beneath a synagogue belonging to Chabad-Lubavitch in New York City.

The tunnel was 60 feet long, 8 feet wide and 5 feet high underneath the global headquarters of the Chabad-Lubavitch .

A blood stained mattress pulled from the tunnel .

There have been zero investigations and zero explanations for this.

And when police showed up, a brawl broke out between members of the synagogue and officers. Fast-forward to now, and 70 children are found in an underground tunnel during a supposed “field trip” with no chaperones around.

But I’m sure we have absolutely nothing to worry about.

If you have information about either of these events please leave a comment below or send me a private message on Substack.

Relevant reading:

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