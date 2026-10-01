Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

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neener's avatar
neener
3h

I lived in Illinois during the John Gacy ordeal. I always suspected that there was more to it than what we were told. I wonder if Dennis Hastert was involved in that web of evil at any time. He was coach at my husband's high school in the late '60's.

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Moebius Infinity's avatar
Moebius Infinity
1h

Were there no connections outside of the USA?

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