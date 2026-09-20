Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

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Holly Mayfield's avatar
Holly Mayfield
14h

No, never heard of Fox Island or Sheldon before.

There’s enough sinful behavior in full view, on the news, that turns our stomachs and saddens/angers us. Imagine all the secret, hidden sin that we will never know until God makes all things known.

Tough subject. Thank you for digging and presenting.

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Peter Moore's avatar
Peter Moore
13h

I had not heard of this before either. Another chapter in the somewhat sordid history of the Beaver Island archipelago. There was the whole "King" James Strang Mormon offshoot kingdom that practiced polygamy, probably sexual abuse of children too. Good research and information. You are absolutely correct that this is undoubtedly far more widespread now with the internet. Looking forward to part two. BTW, that area is incredibly beautiful and it sucks to have an association with this shit

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