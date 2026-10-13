BREAKING! Epstein Files: The Government Has Technology That Can Force People To Commit Suicide

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Among the strangest things I’ve come across in the Epstein files is a document that’s hundreds of pages long, describing the use of Directed Energy Weapons, mind control technology, and secret human experimentation without people’s knowledge or consent.

The first document describes a couple who are the “leaders of a prostitution, child molesting and sex trafficking syndicate known as the Ashley Madison network.” According to the document, much of the funding for this operation is held in the accounts of wealthy investors and tied up in real estate they’ve acquired.

The document claims that many of the properties owned by this network are being used to house people operating radio transmitters and that these transmitters send out radio frequency signals capable of interfering with the human central nervous system.

It also claims that these transmitters can cause people to experience auditory and visual hallucinations and the equipment is supposedly visible from the street in the form of SATELLITE DISHES.

It then says that “driving people to commit suicide is a common practice with these transmitters.”

Certainly makes you wonder about all of those suspicious deaths and “suicides” in connection with Epstein.

Another interesting section references the Panama Papers and alleges that this trafficking network owns an enormous amount of real estate, with people operating these transmitters in nearly every apartment building.

And in one of these apartments there’s a computer containing an immense child pornography library and that this is the same material that Epstein kept and used as kompromat (blackmail).

It then says that “many of the wealthy and well-known people that were associates of Epstein are still involved in the organization.”

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In another document somebody claims that they were targeted by police for 27 YEARS, starting when they were just 16 years old.

They’re accusing police of fabricating criminal charges, falsifying witness statements, sexual misconduct, and even plotting to murder them and make it look like a suicide.

And what’s especially interesting is that the document actually names Australia’s Police Commissioner and senior government officials as allegedly being involved.

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Then there’s another document accusing the government and military of conducting secret human experiments using highly classified satellite and radio frequency technology to interfere with the electrical impulses of the human brain.

And they don’t only go after one individual. They typically attack the entire family with this technology.

And when you consider just how horrific the details of MKULTRA and the CIA’s human experimentation programs are, and that’s only what’s been made public, imagine what’s still sitting in classified files that we know absolutely nothing about. If intelligence agencies were willing to go to those lengths decades ago, is it really that hard to believe they could have developed technology capable of making someone literally lose their mind?

It even makes me wonder whether some of the conditions we see today, where people hear voices or see things that aren’t actually there, could be connected to government mind-control technology.

Because I genuinely believe they’ve had access to technology like this for much longer than they’re willing to admit.

But I’d love to hear what you think. Let me know in the comments.

Relevant reading:

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