Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

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denise ward's avatar
denise ward
7h

What troubles me more than anything is how the masses just sit and let this happen while they continue to live normally even when they know all this is going on. There is never any discussion of what we can do and I hope this will change. I think we can stop paying interest for one. Or at least TALK about it. And other things we can do with money because while this is all going on, the perpetrators don't mind, as long as they are still getting your money.

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Don Willis's avatar
Don Willis
7h

I think 1/3 of the world will burn before people rise up and do something, and if the Messiah 2030 video is correct, that will come soon.

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