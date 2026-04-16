The Darkest Files: Compilation of the Worst Epstein Files
The Epstein Files are scattered and massive, so I’ve organized the most horrific, verified and disturbing findings into one place.
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I’ve made this compilation for everyone who keeps hearing about the “Epstein Files” but doesn’t know where to look. The files are scattered and massive, so I’ve organized the most horrific, verified and disturbing findings into one place.
This covers the “worst of the worst” from the emails regarding infants to the “snuff” allegations. Feel free to comment below if there’s anything that I should add to this list.
I’d like this to be a one-stop-shop for the worst of the Epstein Class depravity, that way we can have a more organized effort in the hopes of waking more people up.
Please share this article with everybody you possibly can to help spread the message. We outnumber the Epstein Class, and that’s our greatest strength. We need to wake up as many people as we can, and I believe this article can help with that.
Disturbing Emails & Communications
The “Torture Video” Email: An email of Epstein telling a redacted name that he ‘loved the torture video.’ The name was eventually unredacted and it was Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem.
The “Littlest Girl” Email: An email to Epstein casually reads: “Thank you for a fun night… Your littlest girl was a little naughty.” Perpetrators name is of course hidden.
10 Year old Email: Email of a perpetrator inquiring about 10 year old with an image attached. Image is hidden.
Party with a dozen 1 year olds: Email regarding party with a dozen 1 year olds & talking about what makes babies suck better. These were between Mark Tramo (a UCLA professor), John Brockman (literary agent) and Epstein.
Commodifying Infants: Strange emails regarding babies
Emails regarding babies and their ages to Epstein (original post was deleted so can someone find original justice files?)
Sent an email about youngest child to give birth
2 FBI Agents Killed Who Were Investigating Epstein and a Seal Team 6 Commander: Ken Turner was part of a task force investigating the sex trafficking of minors involving Jeffrey Epstein from 2000-2017. As his investigation unfolded it implicated Epstein, Richard Marcinko (Seal Team 6 Commander), Earl Anthony Wayne (US Ambassador), and other US officials. He was being heavily surveilled, faced interference, and multiple people were killed.
I dedicated an entire article to Ken Turner’s emails detailing his investigation and subsequent interference from the Intelligence Agencies, you can read that here:
2 FBI Agents Killed in Mexico Investigating Epstein & Seal Team 6 Commander Richard Marcinko - How Is This Epstein File Not Front Page News
FBI Evidence: The Logistics of a Nightmare
The “Snuff” Photo: The FBI explicitly references a photo showing men holding a prepubescent girl’s legs open, with her vagina gashed and blood gushing out.
Abusing girl as young as 5: girl who was trafficked to and sexually assaulted by Epstein and others beginning when she was 5 years old.
When she sought therapy, the network allegedly sent those exact photos to her phone, threatening: “This is what will happen to you if you talk”. She sent evidence of these texts and intimidation but nothing was done.
The “Baby Hair” iMessages: A PDF of text screenshots shows handlers casually debating if a victim can get a bikini wax because her hair is “too short.” She is explicitly described in the texts as having “BABY HAIR.”
The same logs coordinate moving a child from a salon to “the house,” equipped with an iPad portfolio for what handlers explicitly call a “pornhub introduction.”
The Nightmare Journal: Investigators scanned four pages of a child’s personal journal. These pages describe in the first-person some of the most disturbing acts imaginable. It’s alleged that Epstein kept girls locked away, got them pregnant then raised the babies.
Accused found Dead: A victim who made rape accusations against Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein was found with her head blown off. The DOJ never interviewed the witness and police determined it was impossible for her to have died by suicide.
The “Blood & Injuries” Extortion: A 2020 letter describes a victim alleging she was violently assaulted in images showing “blood, injuries, [and] multiple adult men”. When she sought therapy, the network allegedly sent those exact photos to her phone, threatening: “This is what will happen to you if you talk”. She sent evidence of these texts and intimidation but nothing was done.
The Tiffany Doe Affidavit: A 2016 federal lawsuit included an affidavit from a recruiter (”Tiffany Doe”) claiming to have procured victims for Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein. Tiffany Doe withdrew her lawsuit several days before the election after receiving many death threats.
It appears that the DOJ took it down, but here it is.
This content is information the American ruling elite do NOT want you to have access to. If you appreciate work like this, and want more of it, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.
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Allegations of Extreme Depravity, Assaults & Murder
Many of the following are extreme allegations, and it’s worth mentioning that just 2 months before this latest release, victims came forward with allegations of extreme depravity.
One such example is Iraq Veteran William Sascha Riley, an alleged victim, who had a first-hand account of child trafficking, torture, rape, and murder conducted within a criminal enterprise that was allegedly run by Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein over the course of several decades.
The Leon Black Mutilation: Files allege that billionaire Leon Black raped a 7-year-old girl, bit her private parts, jammed sharp objects inside her, and made her bleed.
The Prince Andrew Torture Allegation: The files contain allegations of the sexual torture of a 6-to-8-year-old child involving Prince Andrew.
The “Dog” Incident: A specific tip found in the files alleges that a 5-year-old victim was forced to engage in sexual acts with a dog.
The Donald Trump “Punch”: A witness statement alleges that when a victim bit Donald Trump while resisting oral sex, he “punched her in the face.”
“Fertilizer”: Disturbing tips stating that girls were “disappearing” and “ending up as fertilizer for the golf fields.”
Burial Sites: An email claims Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell “buried two girls” after strangulation and that video proof exists. But it’s likely not credible due to him asking for 1 BTC worth 9K at the time.
Another tip points to bodies being “murdered and buried” at a facility in Rancho Palos Verdes. 2 girls strangulated during sex buried in Zorro Ranch. These are only alleged but we do know that Zorro Ranch was never searched/investigated.
Maria Framer and her sister, along with other witnesses have mentioned Zorro Ranch as a a place where much of the abuse happened.
Keep in mind, the DOJ has only released roughly 300GB of the estimated 15 Terabytes of data seized from Jeffrey Epstein. Because one terabyte can hold up to 250,000 photos, the government is deliberately keeping 98% of the seized evidence hidden from the public. We haven’t seen the worst and Pam Bondi and Todd Blanche announced they’re not releasing anything more.
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This content is information the American ruling elite do NOT want you to have access to. If you appreciate work like this, and want more of it, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.
I’m running a special for $40/year or $5/month.
What troubles me more than anything is how the masses just sit and let this happen while they continue to live normally even when they know all this is going on. There is never any discussion of what we can do and I hope this will change. I think we can stop paying interest for one. Or at least TALK about it. And other things we can do with money because while this is all going on, the perpetrators don't mind, as long as they are still getting your money.
I think 1/3 of the world will burn before people rise up and do something, and if the Messiah 2030 video is correct, that will come soon.