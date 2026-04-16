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I’ve made this compilation for everyone who keeps hearing about the “Epstein Files” but doesn’t know where to look. The files are scattered and massive, so I’ve organized the most horrific, verified and disturbing findings into one place.

This covers the “worst of the worst” from the emails regarding infants to the “snuff” allegations. Feel free to comment below if there’s anything that I should add to this list.

I’d like this to be a one-stop-shop for the worst of the Epstein Class depravity, that way we can have a more organized effort in the hopes of waking more people up.

Please share this article with everybody you possibly can to help spread the message. We outnumber the Epstein Class, and that’s our greatest strength. We need to wake up as many people as we can, and I believe this article can help with that.

Disturbing Emails & Communications

I dedicated an entire article to Ken Turner’s emails detailing his investigation and subsequent interference from the Intelligence Agencies, you can read that here:

FBI Evidence: The Logistics of a Nightmare

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Allegations of Extreme Depravity, Assaults & Murder

Many of the following are extreme allegations, and it’s worth mentioning that just 2 months before this latest release, victims came forward with allegations of extreme depravity.

One such example is Iraq Veteran William Sascha Riley, an alleged victim, who had a first-hand account of child trafficking, torture, rape, and murder conducted within a criminal enterprise that was allegedly run by Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein over the course of several decades.

Keep in mind, the DOJ has only released roughly 300GB of the estimated 15 Terabytes of data seized from Jeffrey Epstein. Because one terabyte can hold up to 250,000 photos, the government is deliberately keeping 98% of the seized evidence hidden from the public. We haven’t seen the worst and Pam Bondi and Todd Blanche announced they’re not releasing anything more.

Please share this article with everybody you possibly can to help spread the message.

If you’re tired of being told everything is fine while it clearly isn’t, you’re exactly why this publication exists.

My work is 100% reader-supported. That means no advertisers, no political handlers, and no incentive to soften the truth.

I started this because too many people feel like they’re losing their minds trying to make sense of what’s happening, myself included. I wanted to build a space of like-minded people to make this journey feel less lonely for all of us.

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If that price feels impossible to you, I understand. Share this article with everyone you know, it costs nothing but it matters more than you could possibly know.

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This content is information the American ruling elite do NOT want you to have access to. If you appreciate work like this, and want more of it, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

Or leave me a tip!